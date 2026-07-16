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XAT Exam Pattern 2027: Latest Format, Number of Questions, Marking Scheme

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
03 Jan 2027To03 Jan 2027
Saumya Jain

XAT exam pattern 2027 is published by XLRI Jamshedpur on its official website - xatonline.in. The pattern consists of objective type of questions and essay writing. Those who are going to appear for the XAT exam 2027 must go through this post to know about the latest XAT exam pattern in detail.

XAT

XAT Exam Pattern 2027

XAT exam pattern 2027 is prescribed by XLRI Jamshedpur. The XAT question paper usually comprises 95 multiple choice questions and the duration of the exam is 180 minutes or three hours. The exam is held in the computer based test format in over 100 test cities. There are four sections in the XAT exam question paper, i.e. Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge.

Candidates who will be taking the XAT exam should check out the detailed XAT 2027 exam pattern for the written test. Check the page below to know latest XAT exam pattern, sectional weightage, marking scheme, etc. 

XAT Exam Pattern 2027: Highlights

According to the latest XAT paper pattern, the total number of questions will be 95 MCQs. The major highlights of the XAT 2027 exam pattern is given below in the table. 

XAT Exam Structure Details
Number of Section

4 Sections

  • Data Interpretation and Quantitative Aptitude
  • Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning
  • General Knowledge
  • Decision Making
Duration of exam 180 minutes or three hours
Number of questions 95 multiple choice questions
Total Marks 95
Type of questions Multiple Choice Questions
Options per question 5 options per question
Mode of exam Computer-based test format
XAT marking scheme
  • +1 mark for correct answer
  • -0.25 marks for incorrect answer
  • -0.10 marks for unattempted questions after 8 attempts

No negative marking for GK section

XAT Pattern 2027: Sectional Weightage

Check the sectional break up of XAT exam paper below in the table. 

Sections Number of Questions Total Marks
Decision Making 21 21
Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation 28 28
Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning 26 26
General Knowledge 20 20
Total 95 95

XAT Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme

XAT exam shall consists of objective type of questions along with an essay. Here is the XAT exam marking scheme. 

  • One mark will be awarded for each right answer while 0.25 mark is deducted for wrong answer. 
  • 0.10 marks will be deducted for more than eight unanswered consecutive questions
  • There will be no negative marking in General Knowledge section.
  • Scores of General Knowledge section will not be considered for calculating XAT percentile

XAT 2027 Important Topics

Candidates should go through the detailed XAT 2027 syllabus to prepare for the exam. Check the list of subject wise important topics for the exam. 

XAT Syllabus

Important Topics

Verbal and Logical Ability

Comprehension, Vocabulary, Analogy, Parajumble, Grammar, Reasoning, Fill in the Blanks, etc.

Decision Making

Data Arrangement, Grouping, Complex Arrangement, Caselets, Assumptions, Premises, Conclusions, etc.

Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation

Arithmetic, Mensuration, Percentage, Algebra, Mensuration, Geometry, Bar Diagrams, Pie Charts, Tables, Data Interpretation, etc.

General Knowledge

Science, Economy, Business, Politics, Static GK, Current Affairs, Sports, Prize and Award, World, Government, Constitution of India, etc.
Also Read: XAT admit card 2027

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