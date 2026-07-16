XAT exam pattern 2027 is published by XLRI Jamshedpur on its official website - xatonline.in. The pattern consists of objective type of questions and essay writing. Those who are going to appear for the XAT exam 2027 must go through this post to know about the latest XAT exam pattern in detail.
XAT Exam Pattern 2027
XAT exam pattern 2027 is prescribed by XLRI Jamshedpur. The XAT question paper usually comprises 95 multiple choice questions and the duration of the exam is 180 minutes or three hours. The exam is held in the computer based test format in over 100 test cities. There are four sections in the XAT exam question paper, i.e. Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge.
Candidates who will be taking the XAT exam should check out the detailed XAT 2027 exam pattern for the written test. Check the page below to know latest XAT exam pattern, sectional weightage, marking scheme, etc.
XAT Exam Pattern 2027: Highlights
According to the latest XAT paper pattern, the total number of questions will be 95 MCQs. The major highlights of the XAT 2027 exam pattern is given below in the table.
|XAT Exam Structure
|Details
|Number of Section
|
4 Sections
- Data Interpretation and Quantitative Aptitude
- Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning
- General Knowledge
- Decision Making
|Duration of exam
|180 minutes or three hours
|Number of questions
|95 multiple choice questions
|Total Marks
|95
|Type of questions
|Multiple Choice Questions
|Options per question
|5 options per question
|Mode of exam
|Computer-based test format
|XAT marking scheme
|
- +1 mark for correct answer
- -0.25 marks for incorrect answer
- -0.10 marks for unattempted questions after 8 attempts
No negative marking for GK section
XAT Pattern 2027: Sectional Weightage
Check the sectional break up of XAT exam paper below in the table.
|Sections
|Number of Questions
|Total Marks
|Decision Making
|21
|21
|Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation
|28
|28
|Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning
|26
|26
|General Knowledge
|20
|20
|Total
|95
|95
XAT Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme
XAT exam shall consists of objective type of questions along with an essay. Here is the XAT exam marking scheme.
- One mark will be awarded for each right answer while 0.25 mark is deducted for wrong answer.
- 0.10 marks will be deducted for more than eight unanswered consecutive questions
- There will be no negative marking in General Knowledge section.
- Scores of General Knowledge section will not be considered for calculating XAT percentile
XAT 2027 Important Topics
Candidates should go through the detailed XAT 2027 syllabus to prepare for the exam. Check the list of subject wise important topics for the exam.
|
XAT Syllabus
|
Important Topics
|
Verbal and Logical Ability
|
Comprehension, Vocabulary, Analogy, Parajumble, Grammar, Reasoning, Fill in the Blanks, etc.
|
Decision Making
|
Data Arrangement, Grouping, Complex Arrangement, Caselets, Assumptions, Premises, Conclusions, etc.
|
Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation
|
Arithmetic, Mensuration, Percentage, Algebra, Mensuration, Geometry, Bar Diagrams, Pie Charts, Tables, Data Interpretation, etc.
|
General Knowledge
|
Science, Economy, Business, Politics, Static GK, Current Affairs, Sports, Prize and Award, World, Government, Constitution of India, etc.