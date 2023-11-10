XAT 2024 Registration To End on November 30, Check Exam Highlights Here

XAT Registration Form: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will close the application correction window on November 30, 2023. Candidates can apply for the XAT entrance exam online at the official website: xatonline.in. Those who have completed their graduation or have any equivalent degree can register for XAT.

As per the dates announced, XAT exam will be held on January 7, 2024. The national-level MBA entrance exam is held for admission into various management programmes in more than 160 institutes across India. The exam score is valid for admission to MBA/PGDM courses at XLRI-Jamshedpur, XAMI institutes and over 1,000 B-schools accepting XAT scores.

How to Register for XAT 2024 Exam Online?

Candidates interested in appearing for the exam can apply by filling out the online application form. They should submit the form before the XAT 2024 registration last date. Go through the steps to know how to fill XAT registration form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: xatonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link to register for XAT 2024

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload the document as per the specified format

Step 5: Pay the registration fee

Step 7: Submit the form, take a printout for future references

XAT 2024 Exam Highlights

Those appearing for the MBA entrance exam can go through the table to know important highlights of XAT below:

Exam Structure Details XAT application fees Rs.2,300 Mode of examination Online Number of sections 4 (Decision-making, Verbal and Logical Ability, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and General Knowledge) and Essay Writing Duration of exam 210 minutes Sectional time limit 175 minutes for part 1 5 minutes for part 2 30 minutes for part 3 Number of questions 105 Total Marks 105 Language of paper English Number of answer choices Four XAT marking scheme +1 mark for correct answer - 0.25 marks for incorrect answer - 0.10 marks for more than 8 un-attempted questions No negative marking in the GK section

