This Optical Illusion IQ Test Will Reveal If You Are Exceptionally Sharp and Observant, Find The Hidden Toothbrush In 7 Seconds!

Optical illusions use light, colour, and patterns to create images that are often misleading or deceptive. The visual information that the eyes send to the brain is sometimes incomplete or does not match reality. In such cases, we experience optical illusion as the brain tries to fill in the gaps in the information presented to it. Every second our brain is trying to make sense of everything our eyes see. Optical illusions are known to trick the brain, but the science behind illusions tells us that these visual illusions are effective at telling how your brain works to make the final image of the visual stimuli. Aren't optical illusions fascinating? Optical illusions are a fun way to assess your intelligence. These visual illusions are known for tricking the eyes and brain. That is why these make for great hide-and-seek puzzles. You must possess sharp attention to detail, quick thinking, and the ability to recognise patterns. Optical illusions are great to challenge your brain and see how it interprets visual information. Here is a tricky visual test for you. Can you find the hidden toothbrush?

Visual Illusion: Can you find a toothbrush in this backyard garden scene? Try this optical illusion challenge, one of the trickiest out there. See how easily your eyes and brain can be tricked by a visual illusion. Ready? There is a toothbrush hidden in this backyard garden. Be super watchful. You must not let this illusion fool your brain. Most people tried to solve this illusion challenge but failed. Can you ace this challenge to show you are the sharpest in the town? Set a timer for 7 seconds. Get ready for a thrilling challenge. Can you beat the clock and all the 99 per cent of people who failed to find the toothbrush in the given time? This optical illusion is testing your ability to find what is hidden in plain sight but not easy to spot right off the bat. You must channel in your Sherlock to observe this garden with detective-like scrutiny.