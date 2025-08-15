Which Black Circle Is Bigger? If You Possess IQ Above 300, Then Solve This Optical Illusion Mystery In 12 Seconds!

Optical illusions have been around since ancient times. Scientists and artists have been creating optical illusions for the longest time. So what are optical illusions? These are visual images that can trick your brain and make you see things that aren't actually there. Researchers use optical illusions to gain insight into how a human brain processes visual information. Optical illusions are known to create visual deceptions that can happen when what your eyes see does not make sense to your brain. This happens when there is insufficient information or gaps in the visual scene. Your brain then tries to fill in gaps with assumptions or past experiences. This is when optical illusions happen. But these visual illusions are not simply tricks. These are helpful to understand how your brain and eyes work in tandem. These illusions help to learn valuable insights into the mechanism of the processes of the brain.

This optical illusion is no ordinary image. This optical illusion image of two black circles will reveal whether you are visually sharp with an IQ above 300. This optical illusion will test your ability to assess the size perception of objects accurately. Can you tell which black circle in this image is bigger? You have 12 seconds to solve this optical illusion mystery. Visual Illusion IQ Test: Can you tell which black circle is bigger? Here is your optical illusion for today. You can see two black circles, each inside a circle, have been placed next to each other. This illusion is a very famous one. It was discovered in 1865 by a Joseph Remi Leopold Delboeuf, a Belgian philosopher, mathematician, experimental psychologist, hypnotist, and psychophysicist. This optical illusion will reveal how your brain processes size and spatial relationships between objects. Your brain is wired to compare and contrast objects which can often lead to misperceptions.