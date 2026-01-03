Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: Dhruv NG Civil Variant helicopter

Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: Jagran Josh is presenting a weekly Current Affairs Quiz for students and readers preparing for competitive examinations. It mainly includes questions related to the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket, Dulhasti Stage-II Hydropower Project, etc. 1. Where has DRDO conducted the first successful flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket? (a) Pokhran (b) Integrated Test Range, Chandipur (c) Sriharikota (d) Thumba (b) Integrated Test Range, Chandipur The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted the first successful flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur. The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 km. The rocket has been designed by Armament Research and Development Establishment in collaboration with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, with support from Defence Research and Development Laboratory and Research Centre Imarat.

2. NTH recently signed an MoU with which organization's lab to enhance cooperation in research areas? (A) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) (B) Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) (C) Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) (D) Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) (B) Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) The National Test House (NTH) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to enhance cooperation in the areas of research, testing, and training. NTH functions under the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. 3. Who flagged off the first flight of the Dhruv NG Civil Variant helicopter?

(a) Rajnath Singh (b) Amit Shah (c) Nitin Gadkari (d) Ram Mohan Naidu (d) Ram Mohan Naidu Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu today flagged off the first flight of the Dhruv NG civil variant helicopter at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Helicopter Division in Bengaluru. This helicopter has received civil certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its indigenous Shakti engine. 4. The Dulhasti Stage-II Hydropower Project is being constructed on which river? (a) Jhelum (b) Indus (c) Chenab (d) Ravi (c) Chenab A panel under the Environment Ministry has approved the 260 MW Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project on the Chenab river in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. This approval comes in the backdrop of India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack this year in April, paving the way for issuing construction tenders for this run-of-the-river project, which has an estimated cost of over ₹3,200 crore.

5. Who has become the second Indian woman cricketer after Mithali Raj to complete 10,000 international runs? (a) Harmanpreet Kaur (b) Shafali Verma (c) Smriti Mandhana (d) Deepti Sharma (c) Smriti Mandhana Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana joined an exclusive club, becoming only the second Indian woman and the fastest player to complete 10,000 international runs after Mithali Raj. Smriti achieved this feat in the fourth T20 International against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. 6. Which former Prime Minister of Bangladesh recently passed away after a prolonged illness? (a) Sheikh Hasina (b) Begum Khaleda Zia (c) Sajeda Chowdhury (d) Taslima Nasreen (b) Begum Khaleda Zia Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness, as confirmed by her party. Khaleda Zia, the widow of former President Ziaur Rahman, made history by becoming Bangladesh's first woman Prime Minister and served in the position twice.

7. Who won the FIDE World Rapid Championship 2025 title? (A) Arjun Erigaisi (B) Koneru Humpy (C) Magnus Carlsen (D) Alexandra Goryachkina (C) Magnus Carlsen In chess, India's Arjun Erigaisi and Koneru Humpy won bronze medals in the Men's and Women's categories respectively, while Magnus Carlsen and Alexandra Goryachkina clinched the titles in the 2025 FIDE World Rapid and Women's World Rapid Championships played in Doha, Qatar. 8. Who won the Men's Singles title at the Senior National Badminton Championship 2025? (A) Bharat Raghav (B) Ruthvik Sanjeevi S (C) Kidambi Srikanth (D) Lakshya Sen (B) Ruthvik Sanjeevi S Surya Karishma Tamiri and Ruthvik Sanjeevi S won the Women's and Men's Singles titles respectively at the Senior National Badminton Championship 2025 concluded in Vijayawada. In the Women's final, Surya Karishma Tamiri defeated Tanvi Patri 17-21, 21-12, 21-14, while in the Men's Singles final, Ruthvik Sanjeevi S defeated Bharat Raghav 21-16, 22-20.

9. The Central Government has declared which bird sanctuary of Uttar Pradesh as an Eco-Sensitive Zone? (A) Samaspur Bird Sanctuary (B) Parvati-Arga Bird Sanctuary (C) Okhla Bird Sanctuary (D) Patna Bird Sanctuary (B) Parvati-Arga Bird Sanctuary The Central Government has declared the Parvati-Arga Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh as an Eco-Sensitive Zone. Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said in a social media post that through this initiative, the government is working towards developing it as a responsible ecotourism destination and strengthening its biodiversity. He further added that the sanctuary, spread over one thousand 84 hectares, welcomes migratory birds from Central Asia and Tibet. 10. Who has been made the captain of the Indian team for the ICC Under-19 ODI World Cup 2026?