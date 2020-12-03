List of all Chief Guests on Indian Republic Day Parades (1950–2021)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be the Chief Guest at the 2021 Republic Day. If he accepts this invitation, British PM Johnson will be the first PM of UK since John Major in 1993 to be the Guest of Honour at the event.

India as an independent, sovereign and democratic country implemented its constitution on 26 January 1950. Since then, India being the Democratic Republic celebrates a grand ceremony every year to commemorate the Republic Day and a Foreign Leader is invited every year by the Indian Government.

The initial four Republic day parades were held at different places (Red Fort, Ramlila Grounds, Irwin Stadium, Kingsway) between 1950 to 1954. But the first celebration was held at Rajpath in 1955.

The Indonesian President Sukarno was the first Chief guest on the very first Republic Day parade of India. Representatives from the United Kingdom and France have been invited 5 times each.

Let’s have a look on the list of all the Chief Guests at Republic day parade;

Year Guest Name Country 1950 President Sukarno Indonesia 1951 King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah Nepal 1952 No invitation --- 1953 No invitation --- 1954 King Jigme Dorji Wangchuck Bhutan 1955 Governor-General Malik Ghulam Muhammad Pakistan 1956 Chancellor of the Exchequer R. A. Butler Chief Justice Kotaro Tanaka United Kingdom Japan 1957 Minister of Defence Georgy Zhukov Soviet Union 1958 Marshall Ye Jianying China 1959 Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip United Kingdom 1960 President Kliment Voroshilov USSR 1961 Queen Elizabeth II United Kingdom 1962 Prime Minister Viggo Kampmann Denmark 1963 King Norodom Sihanouk Cambodia 1964 Chief of Defence Staff Lord Louis Mountbatten United Kingdom 1965 Food and Agriculture Minister Rana Abdul Hamid Pakistan 1966 No invitation No invitation 1967 King Mohammed Zahir Shah Afghanistan 1968 Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin USSR President Josip Broz Tito SFR Yugoslavia 1969 Prime Minister of Bulgaria Todor Zhivkov Bulgaria 1970 King of the Belgians Baudouin Belgium 1971 President Julius Nyerere Tanzania 1972 Prime Minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Mauritius 1973 President Mobutu Sese Seko Zaire 1974 President Josip Broz Tito SFR Yugoslavia Prime Minister Sirimavo Ratwatte Dias Bandaranaike Sri Lanka 1975 President Kenneth Kaunda Zambia 1976 Prime Minister Jacques Chirac France 1977 First Secretary Edward Gierek Poland 1978 President Patrick Hillery Ireland 1979 Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser Australia 1980 President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing France 1981 President José López Portillo Mexico 1982 King Juan Carlos I Spain 1983 President Shehu Shagari Nigeria 1984 King Jigme Singye Wangchuck Bhutan 1985 President Raúl Alfonsín Argentina 1986 Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou Greece 1987 President Alan García Peru 1988 President Junius Jayewardene Sri Lanka 1989 General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh Viet Nam 1990 Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth Mauritius 1991 President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom Maldives 1992 President Mário Soares Portugal 1993 Prime Minister John Major United Kingdom 1994 Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong Singapore 1995 President Nelson Mandela South Africa 1996 President Dr. Fernando Henrique Cardoso Brazil 1997 Prime Minister Basdeo Panday Trinidad and Tobago 1998 President Jacques Chirac France 1999 King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev Nepal 2000 President Olusegun Obasanjo Nigeria 2001 President Abdelaziz Bouteflika Algeria 2002 President Cassam Uteem Mauritius 2003 President Mohammed Khatami Iran 2004 President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil 2005 King Jigme Singye Wangchuck Bhutan 2006 King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud[ Saudi Arabia 2007 President Vladimir Putin Russia 2008 President Nicolas Sarkozy France 2009 President Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan 2010 President Lee Myung Bak Republic of Korea 2011 President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono Indonesia 2012 Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra Thailand 2013 King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Bhutan 2014 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Japan 2015 President Barack Obama United States 2016 President François Hollande France 2017 Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed United Arab Emirates 2018 Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Joko Widodo Thongloun Sisoulith Prime Minister Hun Sen Najib Razak President Htin Kyaw Rodrigo Roa Duterte Halimah Yacob Prayuth Chan-ocha Nguyễn Xuân Phúc Brunei Indonesia Laos Cambodia Malaysia Myanmar Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam 2019 President Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa 2020 President Jair Bolsonaro Brazil 2021 Prime Minister Boris Johnson United Kingdom

The main purpose of inviting a Foreign Leader is to boost the bilateral relations and to show the diversity and prosperity of the Indian culture.

