IB JIO Answer Key 2025 Out at nsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

IB JIO Answer Key 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the IB JIO Answer Key 2025 download link for the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade II posts. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the IB JIO posts can now download the answer key after visiting the official website.

Candidates can download the provisional answer key for the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade II posts after using their login details. The written exam for these posts was held on October 13, 2025 across the country.

IB JIO Answer Key 2025 Link Active

The IB JIO Answer Key 2025 download link is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the answer key directly through the link given below-

IB JIO Answer Key 2025 Direct Download Link

IB JIO Answer Key 2025: Overview