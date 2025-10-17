IB JIO Answer Key 2025 Out at nsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

IB JIO Answer Key 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the IB JIO Answer Key 2025 download link for the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade II posts. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the IB JIO posts can now download the answer key after visiting the official website.
Candidates can download the provisional answer key for the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade II posts after using their login details. The written exam for these posts was held on October 13, 2025 across the country.
IB JIO Answer Key 2025 Link Active
The IB JIO Answer Key 2025 download link is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
|
IB JIO Answer Key 2025
IB JIO Answer Key 2025: Overview
Earlier Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had launched the recruitment drive for the 394 Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade II posts on its official website. Check the table below for IB JIO Answer Key 2025 Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade II Exam 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
394
|
Exam Date
|
October 13, 2025
|
Answer Key Status
|
Out
|
Official Website
|
mha.gov.in
How to Download IB ACIO Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can now download the Answer Key after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website: mha.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the link labeled “Download Answer Key for JIO 2025.”
- Enter your User ID and Password or Date of Birth.
- Verify the details and click “Submit.”
- Download and print the admit card for exam day.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation