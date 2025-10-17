IB JIO Answer Key 2025 Out at nsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

Assam TET Result 2025
By Manish Kumar
Oct 17, 2025, 11:44 IST

IB JIO Answer Key 2025 has been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)  for the Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II posts.  Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the IB JIO posts can now download the answer key  after visiting the official website.  

IB JIO Answer Key 2025

IB JIO Answer Key 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the IB JIO Answer Key 2025 download link for the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade II posts.  Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the IB JIO posts can now download the answer key after visiting the official website.  

Candidates can download the provisional answer key for the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade II posts after using their login details. The written exam for these posts was held on October 13, 2025 across the country. 

IB JIO Answer Key 2025 Link Active

The IB JIO Answer Key 2025 download link is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the answer key directly through the link given below- 

Direct Download Link

IB JIO Answer Key 2025: Overview

Earlier Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had launched the recruitment drive for the 394 Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade II  posts on its official website.  Check the table below for IB JIO Answer Key 2025 Highlights

Feature

Details

Recruiting Body

Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post Name

Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade II Exam 2025

Total Vacancies

394

Exam Date

October 13, 2025

Answer Key Status

Out

Official Website

mha.gov.in

How to Download IB ACIO Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can now download the Answer Key after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website: mha.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the link labeled “Download Answer Key for JIO 2025.”
  • Enter your User ID and Password or Date of Birth.
  • Verify the details and click “Submit.”
  • Download and print the admit card for exam day.

