How Well Do You Really Know BEL? Guess a Quiz

BEL Quiz: BEL or Bharat Electronics Limited is one of the top Navratna PSUs that operates under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It makes advanced electronic products and systems for India’s defence forces. The company has also grown into fields like homeland security solutions, smart cities, e-governance solutions, space electronics, etc. You may have come across the name BEL before. This fun quiz will assess your basic understanding of this company. Questions are quite straightforward. It is based on facts, achievements, history, and contributions. Let’s start the BEL quiz and see how much you know!
BEL Quiz: General Knowledge Questions with Answers
Here are beginner-level BEL quizzes to check your general knowledge. Each question comes with 4 options. Choose the correct one and know your strengths.
1. BEL was established in which year?
1950
1954
1960
1972
2. BEL operates under which ministry?
Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Defence
Ministry of Home Affairs
Ministry of Electronics
3. BEL’s headquarters is located in:
Hyderabad
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
4. BEL primarily manufactures equipment for:
Education
Defence and aerospace
Agriculture
Telecom services
5. Which of the following is a major product of BEL?
Satellites
Radars
Automobiles
Railway engines
6. BEL is classified as a:
Private Company
MNC
Navratna PSU
Maharatna PSU
7. What does BEL stand for?
Bharat Electricals Limited
Bharat Engineering Limited
Bharat Electronics Limited
Basic Electronics Limited
8. BEL is a company of which country?
USA
India
Japan
Germany
9. BEL’s Radar Manufacturing unit is located in:
Ghaziabad
Panchkula
Bengaluru
Navi Mumbai
10. BEL is mainly involved in which type of engineering?
Civil Engineering
Electronics Engineering
Chemical Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Correct Answer:
1: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was established in 1954.
2: BEL operates under the Ministry of Defence to fulfil the specialised electronic requirements of the Indian Defence.
3: BEL’s headquarters is located in Bengaluru.
4: Defence and aerospace. BEL manufactures advanced electronic products and systems for the Army, Navy and Air Force. They also expanded into various sectors like homeland security solutions, smart cities, e-governance solutions, space electronics, etc.
5: Radars are one of the major products of BEL.
6: Navratna PSU. BEL is one of the top Public Sector Undertakings that has been granted the Navratna status.
7. The full form of BEL is Bharat Electronics Limited.
8. BEL is a company located in India.
9: BEL’s Radar manufacturing unit is located in Ghaziabad.
10: Electronics Engineering. BEL manufactures advanced electronic products and systems.
