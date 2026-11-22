The Delhi government has launched two new special bus services for women students of Delhi University to improve connectivity between metro stations and colleges. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) University Ladies Special bus services on November 21, 2026, at Delhi University’s South Campus. The new bus services will connect Laxmi Nagar Metro Station with Gargi College and Green Park Metro Station with Kamala Nehru College. The initiative aims to provide students with convenient and safer transport facilities for their daily commute. The buses will operate from the respective metro stations towards the colleges between 8 am and 10:30 am. In the afternoon, services will run from the college areas towards the metro stations between 3 pm and 5:30 pm. Buses will be available at intervals of 30 minutes.

CM Rekha Gupta Announces More Bus Routes Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government plans to expand the University Special bus service to cover more colleges across Delhi University. Speaking at the launch, she said, “It is a very happy occasion for us today as we have launched University Special buses in South Campus, connecting Kamala Nehru College and Gargi College. This will provide a wonderful facility for our girl students.” She further added, “Wherever routes need to be established to connect colleges, we will do so.” The Chief Minister also said, “In the coming days, we will connect every college through our University Special bus service so that our students have access to better transportation facilities and can travel safely.” New Academic Block Inaugurated at Kamala Nehru College