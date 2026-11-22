Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Two Special Bus Routes for DU Women Students, More Colleges To Be Connected
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has launched two University Ladies Special bus routes for women students of Delhi University. The DTC services will connect Laxmi Nagar and Green Park Metro stations with Gargi College and Kamala Nehru College. Check route details and timings.
The Delhi government has launched two new special bus services for women students of Delhi University to improve connectivity between metro stations and colleges. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) University Ladies Special bus services on November 21, 2026, at Delhi University’s South Campus.
The new bus services will connect Laxmi Nagar Metro Station with Gargi College and Green Park Metro Station with Kamala Nehru College. The initiative aims to provide students with convenient and safer transport facilities for their daily commute.
The buses will operate from the respective metro stations towards the colleges between 8 am and 10:30 am. In the afternoon, services will run from the college areas towards the metro stations between 3 pm and 5:30 pm. Buses will be available at intervals of 30 minutes.
CM Rekha Gupta Announces More Bus Routes
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government plans to expand the University Special bus service to cover more colleges across Delhi University.
Speaking at the launch, she said, “It is a very happy occasion for us today as we have launched University Special buses in South Campus, connecting Kamala Nehru College and Gargi College. This will provide a wonderful facility for our girl students.”
She further added, “Wherever routes need to be established to connect colleges, we will do so.”
The Chief Minister also said, “In the coming days, we will connect every college through our University Special bus service so that our students have access to better transportation facilities and can travel safely.”
New Academic Block Inaugurated at Kamala Nehru College
During the visit, Rekha Gupta also inaugurated the newly constructed Vande Mataram Academic Block at Kamala Nehru College. The inauguration took place during the college’s annual College Day celebrations.
The Chief Minister highlighted the role of educational institutions in developing students’ academic abilities and leadership qualities. She also encouraged students to pursue their ambitions through hard work and determination.
The Delhi government said the new initiatives are part of its efforts to improve educational infrastructure and provide better transport facilities for students.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.