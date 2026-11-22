CBSE Class 10 Maths Study Material 2026-27: The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics subject has two types of difficulty levels where every student can study based on their future academic needs. Mathematics Standard (Subject Code 041) for those candidates who wish to pursue the subject further in Classes 11 and 12, whereas Mathematics Basic (Subject Code 241) for students who have interest in learning the subject at a basic level only. Complete CBSE Class 10 Maths Study Material 2026–27 will make the exam preparation process easier for candidates where they get knowledge of NCERT concepts, formulas, and competency-based questions prior to CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027. Having the updated syllabus, exam pattern, CBSE sample papers, previous years' papers, and chapter wise MCQs revision in hand is important for students who are planning to score maximum marks in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027. This theory paper of 80 marks evaluates the candidates in solving stepwise mathematical problems, proof of geometry theorems, identities of trigonometry, algebraic equations, mensuration, and real-life case-based questions.

If students practice NCERT exercise regularly and attempt mock tests, they can gain speed in calculations and avoid silly mistakes. CBSE Class 10 Maths Study Material 2026-27: Key Highlights Below are the key highlights related to the CBSE Class 10 Maths Study Material 2026-27: Particular Details Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class & Subject Codes Class 10 – Mathematics Standard (Code: 041) & Mathematics Basic (Code: 241) Academic Session 2026–2027 (For Board Exam 2027) Prescribed Books NCERT Mathematics Textbook for Class X, NCERT Exemplar Problems, CBSE Lab Manual Total Marks 100 Marks (80 Marks Theory + 20 Marks Internal Assessment) Exam Duration 3 Hours (plus 15 minutes reading time) Question Paper Design 50% Competency-Based Questions (MCQs, Case Studies, Source-Based) + 50% Short & Long Answer Questions Question Typology 18 MCQs + 2 Assertion-Reasoning (1 Mark each), 5 VSA (2 Marks), 6 SA (3 Marks), 4 LA (5 Marks), 3 Case-Based (4 Marks) Passing Criteria Minimum 33% marks overall (Theory + Internal Assessment combined) Official Website cbseacademic.nic.in / cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Maths 2027 Syllabus The CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for 2026-27 is formulated to foster logical reasoning, problem-solving skills, and practical application of mathematics in both the standard level and basic level. The CBSE Class 10 Maths syllabus for 2026-27 consists of seven units having a total weightage of 80 marks in the annual board exam in theory papers. These units include Number System (having a total of 6 marks), Algebra (having 20 marks), Coordinate Geometry (6 marks), Geometry (15 marks), Trigonometry (12 marks), Mensuration (10 marks), and Statistics & Probability (11 marks) along with 20 marks for internal assessments. Click Here To Get The CBSE Class 10 Maths 2027 Syllabus CBSE Class 10 Maths 2027 Exam Pattern The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2027 tests the students on 100 marks, which include an 80 marks theory test for three hours and an internal assessment of 20 marks. In the theory test, there are 38 questions of 100 marks, which include five sections.

In Section A, there are 20 objective type questions (18 MCQs and 2 assertion-reasoning type questions), 1 mark each; in Section B, there are 5 very short answer type questions, 2 marks each; in Section C, there are 6 short answer type questions, 3 marks each; in Section D, there are 4 long answer type questions, 5 marks each; and in Section E, there are 3 case-based questions, 4 marks each. Click here to download the CBSE Class 10 Maths 2027 Exam Pattern CBSE Class 10 Maths 2027 Syllabus MCQs Practice of CBSE Class 10 Maths MCQ Questions 2027 is certainly the wisest way to secure fast and accurate marks in the board exam. As per the revised CBSE exam pattern, Section A in the question paper consists of 20 marks based on objective type questions out of which 18 are based on multiple choice questions and 2 are assertion-reason type questions from all 14 chapters in NCERT syllabus.

Through regular practice of MCQs, students will be able to remember important formulae, calculate trigonometric values, check the correctness of algebraic solutions, and prevent themselves from making calculation mistakes. Click here to get the CBSE Class 10 Maths 2027 Syllabus MCQs CBSE Class 10 Maths 2027 Syllabus Previous Year Question Paper The solving of previous year question papers of CBSE Class 10 Maths will be a crucial aspect in getting excellent marks in the board exams of 2027. The solving of previous board question papers of standard as well as basic level will help the students understand the level of difficulty in the exam, theorem proofs in Triangles and Circles that have been asked many times, and word problems in Quadratic Equations, Arithmetic Progressions, and Mensuration.