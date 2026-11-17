BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Constable CBT Hall Ticket PDF at rectt.bsf.gov.in
BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026: The BSF has released the Constable Tradesman admit card 2026 on rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates can log in with their registration number and password to download the hall ticket PDF. Check all details carefully and carry a printed copy with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.
Key Points
- BSF Tradesman admit cards released Nov 17, 2026; download until Dec 2, 2026.
- The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for BSF Tradesman is scheduled for Dec 2, 2026.
- Candidates can download their admit card from rectt.bsf.gov.in using login details.
BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the BSF Tradesman admit card 2026, November 17, 2026, on its official website. Candidates who applied for the post can now download their hall ticket PDF by logging in with their registration number and password. The admit card carries important details such as the exam date, time, shift, and exam centre address. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam hall. In this article, we have shared the direct link to download the BSF Tradesman admit card 2026, along with the steps to download it and the details mentioned on it.
BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026 Download PDF Link
The BSF has activated the direct link to download the Constable Tradesman admit card on its recruitment portal. Candidates can click the link below and log in with their registration number and password to get the hall ticket PDF. Download and print it early, as it is mandatory for entry to the exam hall.
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BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026 Download
BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2026
The Border Security Force has announced the BSF Constable Tradesman written exam date through an official notice issued on 10 November 2026. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held on 2 December 2026 in three shifts: 9:00 AM–11:00 AM, 1:00 PM–3:00 PM, and 5:00 PM–7:00 PM. Candidates can find their shift and centre on the e-admit card, which is available for download from 17 November 2026.
Also Check: BSF Tradesman Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Constable Exam Schedule and Admit Card Details
BSF Tradesman Constable Admit Card 2026 Highlights
Here are the key highlights of the BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026 at a glance, so candidates can quickly check the main details before downloading their hall ticket.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs
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Recruitment Cycle & Notice No.
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Constable (Tradesman) Exam 2024–25 | Notice No. 9A/CT(TM)-2024-25/Pers(Rectt)/BSF/2026/9073
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Post Name
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Constable (Tradesman)
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Total Vacancies
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3,588(1,81,143 candidates shortlisted from Phase-I PET/PST)
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Article Category
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Admit Card (2nd Phase Written Examination)
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Admit Card Status
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Out / Active
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E-Admit Card Download Window
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17 November 2026 to 2 December 2026(Direct link also sent via registered Email & SMS)
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Written Exam Date
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2 December 2026
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Mode of Exam
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Shift Timings
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Shift 1: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Shift 2: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Shift 3: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM (120 minutes each)
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Selection Process
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Stage-I: PST & PET (Completed Dec 2025 – Mar 2026) → Stage-II: Written Exam (CBT) → Stage-III: Trade Test, Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination
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Login Credentials Required
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Roll Number / Registration Number and Date of Birth / Password
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Official Website
Steps to Download BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their Constable Tradesman hall ticket from the official website. Keep your login details ready before you begin.
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Visit the official BSF recruitment website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.
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On the homepage, look for the "Admit Card" or "Recruitment" section and click on the BSF Constable Tradesman admit card link.
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Enter your registration number and password (or date of birth, as asked).
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Type the captcha code shown on the screen and click on "Submit" or "Login".
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Your BSF Tradesman admit card 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Check all the details carefully, such as name, roll number, exam date, shift, and exam centre.
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Download the admit card PDF and take a clear printout for the exam day.
Also Check: BSF Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off Marks: Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks
Details Mentioned on BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026
The BSF Tradesman admit card contains important information related to the exam and the candidate. Candidates should check every detail carefully after downloading and report any mistake to the BSF authorities immediately.
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Candidate's name
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Roll number and registration number
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Date of birth
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Gender and category
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Father's name
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Post applied for (Constable Tradesman)
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Trade applied for
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Exam date and shift timing
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Reporting time and gate closing time
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Exam centre name and full address
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Candidate's photograph and signature
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Important instructions for the exam day
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com