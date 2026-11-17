BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the BSF Tradesman admit card 2026, November 17, 2026, on its official website. Candidates who applied for the post can now download their hall ticket PDF by logging in with their registration number and password. The admit card carries important details such as the exam date, time, shift, and exam centre address. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam hall. In this article, we have shared the direct link to download the BSF Tradesman admit card 2026, along with the steps to download it and the details mentioned on it.

BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026 Download PDF Link

The BSF has activated the direct link to download the Constable Tradesman admit card on its recruitment portal. Candidates can click the link below and log in with their registration number and password to get the hall ticket PDF. Download and print it early, as it is mandatory for entry to the exam hall.