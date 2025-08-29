BSF Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off Marks: Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks

BSF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released the BSF Tradesman Notification 2025 on its website. A total of 3,588 vacancies have been announced across different trades for BSF Tradesman recruitment this year. The BSF will also publish the BSF Tradesman Cut Off 2025 on its official portal. Candidates are advised to check the cut-off marks only through the official BSF website to avoid misinformation. The BSF Tradesman written exam is conducted for 100 marks. To qualify, candidates from the General and Ex-Servicemen categories need at least 35% marks, while those from SC, ST, and OBC categories must secure 33% marks. Candidates must understand the BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off to know the minimum score required to clear the exam and move ahead in the selection process.

This article provides complete details about the BSF Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off to help candidates analyse past trends. BSF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off The BSF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off plays a major role in helping candidates understand the exam’s difficulty level and expected cut-off trends. The written exam required candidates to score more than 45% marks to move ahead for the medical test in 2023. The cut-off was different for each state, trade, and category, which gave candidates an idea of the minimum score needed for selection. Candidates can set a target score and plan their preparation accordingly by checking the previous year’s cut-off marks. This shows how competition varies depending on the number of applicants and vacancies available. BSF Tradesman Cut Off 2023

The BSF Tradesman Cut Off 2023 refers to the minimum marks a candidate must score in the written exam to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The BSF Tradesman state-wise cut-off 2023 has been released. Candidates can check the detailed marks for each post and category in the table below. Location Post UR EWS OBC SC ST Gwalior (MP) Constable (Water Carrier) 36 No Eligible Candidate NV No Eligible Candidate NV Constable (Barber) 42 NV NV NV NV Constable (Washer Man) 47 NV NV 34 NV Constable (Cook) 41 NV 34.518 36 NV Constable (Sweeper) 49.504 NV NV 41 NV Indore Constable (Cobbler) 48 NV NV NV 34 Constable (Tailor) 48 NV NV NV NV Constable (Cook) 61 47 57.49 47.506 33.518 Constable (Washer Man) 44 35 39.513 33.518 33.518 Constable (Water Carrier) 70.486 57 67.489 61.494 46.507 Constable (Barber) 61.494 NV 57.497 NV 44.509 Constable (Sweeper) 76 66 74.482 67 54 Constable (Waiter) 52.502 NV NV NV NV Delhi Constable (Cook) 42.000 45.508 44.509 33.000 40.512 Constable (Water Carrier) 35.517 NV 35.000 36.516 NV Constable (Washer Man) 43.000 NV 48.505 NV NV Constable (Barber) 39.513 NV 38.000 NV NV Constable (Sweeper) 52.000 NV 55.499 63.000 NV Uttarakhand CT (Cook) 41 NV 34.518 36 NV CT (Water Carrier) 36 No Eligible Candidate NV No Eligible Candidate NV CT (Washer Man) 47 NV NV 34 NV CT (Barber) 42 NV NV NV NV CT (Sweeper) 49.504 NV NV 41 NV UP Constable (Cobbler) 47.506 NV 69.000 63.492 NV Constable (Tailor) 59.496 NV 75.000 56.498 NV Constable (Cook) 47.506 64.000 73.000 57.000 57.497 Constable (Water Carrier) 38.000 56.000 67.000 51.000 43.510 Constable (Washer Man) 65.490 76.481 79.000 70.000 NV Constable (Barber) 48.505 56.000 77.480 66.489 NV Constable (Sweeper) 73.000 80.477 81.476 75.000 NV Constable (Waiter) 58.497 NV NV NV NV Punjab Constable (Cobbler) 37.000 NV NV NV NV Constable (Tailor) NV NV NV NV NV Constable (Cook) 35.000 NQ 41.000 33.518 NV Constable (Water Carrier) 36.000 NQ 38.000 33.000 NV Constable (Washer Man) 50.504 NV 40.512 48.000 NV Constable (Barber) 44.000 NV NV NV NV Constable (Sweeper) 57.497 40.512 48.000 50.504 NV Constable (Waiter) NV NV NV NV NV

Factors Affecting BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off The BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off is not fixed and changes every year. The following are some of the main factors that decide the cut-off marks: Number of Candidates Appearing

Difficulty Level of Exam

Number of Vacancies

Category of Candidates

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 How to Check BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off? The BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off is always released on the official Border Security Force website after the written exam results. Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the cut-off marks: Step 1: Visit the official BSF website: bsf.gov.in. Step 2: Go to the Recruitment Section on the homepage. Step 3: Look for the link that says "BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off 2025".