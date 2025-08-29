BSF Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off Marks: Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks

BSF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released the BSF Tradesman Notification 2025 on its website. A total of 3,588 vacancies have been announced across different trades for BSF Tradesman recruitment this year. The BSF will also publish the BSF Tradesman Cut Off 2025 on its official portal. Candidates are advised to check the cut-off marks only through the official BSF website to avoid misinformation.
The BSF Tradesman written exam is conducted for 100 marks. To qualify, candidates from the General and Ex-Servicemen categories need at least 35% marks, while those from SC, ST, and OBC categories must secure 33% marks. Candidates must understand the BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off to know the minimum score required to clear the exam and move ahead in the selection process.
This article provides complete details about the BSF Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off to help candidates analyse past trends.
BSF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off
The BSF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off plays a major role in helping candidates understand the exam’s difficulty level and expected cut-off trends. The written exam required candidates to score more than 45% marks to move ahead for the medical test in 2023. The cut-off was different for each state, trade, and category, which gave candidates an idea of the minimum score needed for selection.
Candidates can set a target score and plan their preparation accordingly by checking the previous year’s cut-off marks. This shows how competition varies depending on the number of applicants and vacancies available.
BSF Tradesman Cut Off 2023
The BSF Tradesman Cut Off 2023 refers to the minimum marks a candidate must score in the written exam to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The BSF Tradesman state-wise cut-off 2023 has been released. Candidates can check the detailed marks for each post and category in the table below.
|
Location
|
Post
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Gwalior (MP)
|
Constable (Water Carrier)
|
36
|
No Eligible Candidate
|
NV
|
No Eligible Candidate
|
NV
|
Constable (Barber)
|
42
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
Constable (Washer Man)
|
47
|
NV
|
NV
|
34
|
NV
|
Constable (Cook)
|
41
|
NV
|
34.518
|
36
|
NV
|
Constable (Sweeper)
|
49.504
|
NV
|
NV
|
41
|
NV
|
Indore
|
Constable (Cobbler)
|
48
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
34
|
Constable (Tailor)
|
48
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
Constable (Cook)
|
61
|
47
|
57.49
|
47.506
|
33.518
|
Constable (Washer Man)
|
44
|
35
|
39.513
|
33.518
|
33.518
|
Constable (Water Carrier)
|
70.486
|
57
|
67.489
|
61.494
|
46.507
|
Constable (Barber)
|
61.494
|
NV
|
57.497
|
NV
|
44.509
|
Constable (Sweeper)
|
76
|
66
|
74.482
|
67
|
54
|
Constable (Waiter)
|
52.502
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
Delhi
|
Constable (Cook)
|
42.000
|
45.508
|
44.509
|
33.000
|
40.512
|
Constable (Water Carrier)
|
35.517
|
NV
|
35.000
|
36.516
|
NV
|
Constable (Washer Man)
|
43.000
|
NV
|
48.505
|
NV
|
NV
|
Constable (Barber)
|
39.513
|
NV
|
38.000
|
NV
|
NV
|
Constable (Sweeper)
|
52.000
|
NV
|
55.499
|
63.000
|
NV
|
Uttarakhand
|
CT (Cook)
|
41
|
NV
|
34.518
|
36
|
NV
|
CT (Water Carrier)
|
36
|
No Eligible Candidate
|
NV
|
No Eligible Candidate
|
NV
|
CT (Washer Man)
|
47
|
NV
|
NV
|
34
|
NV
|
CT (Barber)
|
42
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
CT (Sweeper)
|
49.504
|
NV
|
NV
|
41
|
NV
|
UP
|
Constable (Cobbler)
|
47.506
|
NV
|
69.000
|
63.492
|
NV
|
Constable (Tailor)
|
59.496
|
NV
|
75.000
|
56.498
|
NV
|
Constable (Cook)
|
47.506
|
64.000
|
73.000
|
57.000
|
57.497
|
Constable (Water Carrier)
|
38.000
|
56.000
|
67.000
|
51.000
|
43.510
|
Constable (Washer Man)
|
65.490
|
76.481
|
79.000
|
70.000
|
NV
|
Constable (Barber)
|
48.505
|
56.000
|
77.480
|
66.489
|
NV
|
Constable (Sweeper)
|
73.000
|
80.477
|
81.476
|
75.000
|
NV
|
Constable (Waiter)
|
58.497
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
Punjab
|
Constable (Cobbler)
|
37.000
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
Constable (Tailor)
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
Constable (Cook)
|
35.000
|
NQ
|
41.000
|
33.518
|
NV
|
Constable (Water Carrier)
|
36.000
|
NQ
|
38.000
|
33.000
|
NV
|
Constable (Washer Man)
|
50.504
|
NV
|
40.512
|
48.000
|
NV
|
Constable (Barber)
|
44.000
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
Constable (Sweeper)
|
57.497
|
40.512
|
48.000
|
50.504
|
NV
|
Constable (Waiter)
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
|
NV
Factors Affecting BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off
The BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off is not fixed and changes every year. The following are some of the main factors that decide the cut-off marks:
-
Number of Candidates Appearing
-
Difficulty Level of Exam
-
Number of Vacancies
-
Category of Candidates
-
State & Post-wise Distribution '
How to Check BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off?
The BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off is always released on the official Border Security Force website after the written exam results. Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the cut-off marks:
Step 1: Visit the official BSF website: bsf.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the Recruitment Section on the homepage.
Step 3: Look for the link that says “BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off 2025”.
Step 4: Download the PDF file containing the state-wise and category-wise cut-off marks.
Step 5: Compare the score with the cut-off to know if qualify for the next selection round.
It is always advised to check the cut-off only from the official BSF portal to avoid fake or misleading information from other sources.
