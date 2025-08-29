BSF Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off Marks: Check Category Wise Qualifying Marks

KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
By Mridula Sharma
Aug 29, 2025, 17:35 IST

BSF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off Marks provide insights into exam trends and difficulty levels. The cut-off varied state, post, and category-wise, with some trades crossing 75 marks in 2023. Factors like vacancies, candidate numbers, and exam toughness influence scores. Candidates can check the BSF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off details.

BSF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially released the BSF Tradesman Notification 2025 on its website. A total of 3,588 vacancies have been announced across different trades for BSF Tradesman recruitment this year. The BSF will also publish the BSF Tradesman Cut Off 2025 on its official portal. Candidates are advised to check the cut-off marks only through the official BSF website to avoid misinformation.

The BSF Tradesman written exam is conducted for 100 marks. To qualify, candidates from the General and Ex-Servicemen categories need at least 35% marks, while those from SC, ST, and OBC categories must secure 33% marks. Candidates must understand the BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off to know the minimum score required to clear the exam and move ahead in the selection process.

This article provides complete details about the BSF Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off to help candidates analyse past trends.

BSF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off

The BSF Constable Tradesman Previous Year Cut Off plays a major role in helping candidates understand the exam’s difficulty level and expected cut-off trends. The written exam required candidates to score more than 45% marks to move ahead for the medical test in 2023. The cut-off was different for each state, trade, and category, which gave candidates an idea of the minimum score needed for selection.

Candidates can set a target score and plan their preparation accordingly by checking the previous year’s cut-off marks. This shows how competition varies depending on the number of applicants and vacancies available.

BSF Tradesman Cut Off 2023

The BSF Tradesman Cut Off 2023 refers to the minimum marks a candidate must score in the written exam to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The BSF Tradesman state-wise cut-off 2023 has been released. Candidates can check the detailed marks for each post and category in the table below.

Location

Post

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Gwalior (MP)

Constable (Water Carrier)

36

No Eligible Candidate

NV

No Eligible Candidate

NV

Constable (Barber)

42

NV

NV

NV

NV

Constable (Washer Man)

47

NV

NV

34

NV

Constable (Cook)

41

NV

34.518

36

NV

Constable (Sweeper)

49.504

NV

NV

41

NV

Indore

Constable (Cobbler)

48

NV

NV

NV

34

Constable (Tailor)

48

NV

NV

NV

NV

Constable (Cook)

61

47

57.49

47.506

33.518

Constable (Washer Man)

44

35

39.513

33.518

33.518

Constable (Water Carrier)

70.486

57

67.489

61.494

46.507

Constable (Barber)

61.494

NV

57.497

NV

44.509

Constable (Sweeper)

76

66

74.482

67

54

Constable (Waiter)

52.502

NV

NV

NV

NV

Delhi

Constable (Cook)

42.000

45.508

44.509

33.000

40.512

Constable (Water Carrier)

35.517

NV

35.000

36.516

NV

Constable (Washer Man)

43.000

NV

48.505

NV

NV

Constable (Barber)

39.513

NV

38.000

NV

NV

Constable (Sweeper)

52.000

NV

55.499

63.000

NV

Uttarakhand

CT (Cook)

41

NV

34.518

36

NV

CT (Water Carrier)

36

No Eligible Candidate

NV

No Eligible Candidate

NV

CT (Washer Man)

47

NV

NV

34

NV

CT (Barber)

42

NV

NV

NV

NV

CT (Sweeper)

49.504

NV

NV

41

NV

UP

Constable (Cobbler)

47.506

NV

69.000

63.492

NV

Constable (Tailor)

59.496

NV

75.000

56.498

NV

Constable (Cook)

47.506

64.000

73.000

57.000

57.497

Constable (Water Carrier)

38.000

56.000

67.000

51.000

43.510

Constable (Washer Man)

65.490

76.481

79.000

70.000

NV

Constable (Barber)

48.505

56.000

77.480

66.489

NV

Constable (Sweeper)

73.000

80.477

81.476

75.000

NV

Constable (Waiter)

58.497

NV

NV

NV

NV

Punjab

Constable (Cobbler)

37.000

NV

NV

NV

NV

Constable (Tailor)

NV

NV

NV

NV

NV

Constable (Cook)

35.000

NQ

41.000

33.518

NV

Constable (Water Carrier)

36.000

NQ

38.000

33.000

NV

Constable (Washer Man)

50.504

NV

40.512

48.000

NV

Constable (Barber)

44.000

NV

NV

NV

NV

Constable (Sweeper)

57.497

40.512

48.000

50.504

NV

Constable (Waiter)

NV

NV

NV

NV

NV

Factors Affecting BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off

The BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off is not fixed and changes every year. The following are some of the main factors that decide the cut-off marks:

  • Number of Candidates Appearing

  • Difficulty Level of Exam

  • Number of Vacancies 

  • Category of Candidates 

  • State & Post-wise Distribution '

Also Check:

BSF Constable Tradesman Eligibility Criteria 2025
BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025

How to Check BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off?

The BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off is always released on the official Border Security Force website after the written exam results. Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the cut-off marks:

Step 1: Visit the official BSF website: bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment Section on the homepage.

Step 3: Look for the link that says “BSF Constable Tradesman Cut Off 2025”.

Step 4: Download the PDF file containing the state-wise and category-wise cut-off marks.

Step 5: Compare the score with the cut-off to know if qualify for the next selection round.

It is always advised to check the cut-off only from the official BSF portal to avoid fake or misleading information from other sources.

