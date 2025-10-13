Diwali Holiday: Schools Closed in These States for Diwali, Chhath Puja

Diwali School Holidays: The festive season is here with Diwali right around the corner. After the long break announced for schools for Dussehra, schools across several states are now gearing up for another long holiday for Diwali.

This year Diwali is being celebrated on October 20, 2025. Schools in some of the northern and southern states in India will remain closed for over a week for Diwali holidays while some schools will have only one or two days of holiday for Diwali.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar will remain closed for over a week for Diwali this year. Schools in Karnataka will however be closed until October 18 as part of the ‘Caste Survey’ being conducted in the state.

Rajasthan School Holidays

Schools in Rajasthan will be closed for Diwali celebrations. Schools in the state are closed from today, October 13 until October 24, 2025 for Diwali.