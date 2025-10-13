Diwali Holiday: Schools Closed in These States for Diwali, Chhath Puja

Key Points
- Schools in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, AP, Telangana, Bihar Closed for Diwali
- Chhath Puja holidays for schools in Bihar, Jharkhand
- Karnataka schools closed till Oct 18 for Caste Survey
Diwali School Holidays: The festive season is here with Diwali right around the corner. After the long break announced for schools for Dussehra, schools across several states are now gearing up for another long holiday for Diwali.
This year Diwali is being celebrated on October 20, 2025. Schools in some of the northern and southern states in India will remain closed for over a week for Diwali holidays while some schools will have only one or two days of holiday for Diwali.
States like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar will remain closed for over a week for Diwali this year. Schools in Karnataka will however be closed until October 18 as part of the ‘Caste Survey’ being conducted in the state.
Rajasthan School Holidays
Schools in Rajasthan will be closed for Diwali celebrations. Schools in the state are closed from today, October 13 until October 24, 2025 for Diwali.
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays
For Diwali, schools will have a shorter break from October 20 to 23, 2025. Taking into consideration the weekend, schools will be closed from October 18 to 23, 2025.
Bihar School Holidays
Schools in Bihar will be closed for Diwali and Chhath Puja. As per the dates provided, schools will be closed from October 20, 2025 (Monday) until October 28, 2025 which is celebrated as Chhath.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana School Holiday
Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to be closed on October 20, 2025. With the weekend of October 18 and October 19, schools are likely to have a long weekend. A confirmation on school holidays will be made by officials soon.
Karnataka School Holidays
While schools across the country are closed for Diwali, schools in Karnataka will remain closed till October 18 as part of the Caste Survey being conducted. The extended holiday schedule was announced by the government after requests from teachers.
October 2025 Holiday List
October 20, 2025 - Diwali, Naraka Chaturdasi
October 22, 2025 - Govardhan Puja
October 23, 2025 - Bhai Duj
October 28, 2025 - Pratihar Sashthi or Surya Sashthi (Chhat Puja)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation