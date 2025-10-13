RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
Diwali Holiday: Schools Closed in These States for Diwali, Chhath Puja

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 13, 2025, 13:48 IST

Schools in several states in India will be closed for Diwali. Some of the schools will have a longer school break as compared to others for the festival. Check complete list here.

Diwali Holiday, Schools Closed in these states
Key Points

  • Schools in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, AP, Telangana, Bihar Closed for Diwali
  • Chhath Puja holidays for schools in Bihar, Jharkhand
  • Karnataka schools closed till Oct 18 for Caste Survey

Diwali School Holidays: The festive season is here with Diwali right around the corner. After the long break announced for schools for Dussehra, schools across several states are now gearing up for another long holiday for Diwali.

This year Diwali is being celebrated on October 20, 2025. Schools in some of the northern and southern states in India will remain closed for over a week for Diwali holidays while some schools will have only one or two days of holiday for Diwali. 

States like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar will remain closed for over a week for Diwali this year. Schools in Karnataka will however be closed until October 18 as part of the ‘Caste Survey’ being conducted in the state.

Rajasthan School Holidays

Schools in Rajasthan will be closed for Diwali celebrations. Schools in the state are closed from today, October 13 until October 24, 2025 for Diwali. 

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays

For Diwali, schools will have a shorter break from October 20 to 23, 2025. Taking into consideration the weekend, schools will be closed from October 18 to 23, 2025. 

Bihar School Holidays

Schools in Bihar will be closed for Diwali and Chhath Puja. As per the dates provided, schools will be closed from October 20, 2025 (Monday) until October 28, 2025 which is celebrated as Chhath. 

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana School Holiday

Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to be closed on October 20, 2025. With the weekend of October 18 and October 19, schools are likely to have a long weekend. A confirmation on school holidays will be made by officials soon.

Karnataka School Holidays

While schools across the country are closed for Diwali, schools in Karnataka will remain closed till October 18 as part of the Caste Survey being conducted. The extended holiday schedule was announced by the government after requests from teachers.

October 2025 Holiday List

October 20, 2025 - Diwali, Naraka Chaturdasi

October 22, 2025 - Govardhan Puja

October 23, 2025 - Bhai Duj

October 28, 2025 -  Pratihar Sashthi or Surya Sashthi (Chhat Puja)


Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
Latest Education News