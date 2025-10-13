MCBU Date Sheet 2025 Out at mcbu.ac.in: Download BA, BSc, BCom, BBA Supplementary Exam Scheme PDF

MCBU Exam Dates 2025: Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University (MCBU) has recently announced the 2nd and 3rd year supplementary exam dates for various UG and PG exams like BA, BSc, and BCom. The MCBU exam dates for 2025 have been released online on the official website—mcbu.ac.in. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below.
MCBU Non-NEP Exam Schedule PDF
As per the latest update, the Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University has released the 2nd and 3rd year exam dates for various UG courses. All the students who are going to appear in the upcoming annual exam can check the MCBU exam dates on the official website of the University- mcbu.ac.in
|
MCBU Odd Semester December 2025 Exam Dates PDF
MCBU UG Non-NEP Exam Important Dates
All the eligible students can check the important dates regarding the MCBU 2025 exam.
|
Event
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
B.A. IInd YEAR
|
October 27, 2025
|
October 31, 2025
|
B.Sc. IInd YEAR (NON-NEP)
|
October 27, 2025
|
October 31, 2025
|
B.Com. IInd YEAR (NON-NEP)
|
October 27, 2025
|
October 31, 2025
|
B.Sc. IIIrd YEAR EXAMINATION
|
October 27, 2025
|
October 31, 2025
|
B.A. IIIrd YEAR EXAMINATION
|
October 27, 2025
|
October 31, 2025
|
B.Com. IIIrd YEAR EXAMINATION
|
October 27, 2025
|
October 31, 2025
|
B.B.A. IIIrd YEAR EXAMINATION
|
October 27, 2025
|
November 04, 2025
|
B.H.Sc, IInd YEAR EXAMINATION
|
October 27, 2025
|
November 04, 2025
Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University: Highlights
Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University is situated in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. It was established in 2015 by an act of the State Legislature of Madhya Pradesh. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Bilaspur University offers diplomas, UG, PG, diplomas, and certificate programs in various disciplines like Commerce, Science, and Humanities.
|
Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University
|
Established
|
2015
|
Location
|
Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh
|
MCBU Datesheet Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation