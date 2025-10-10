Which is the Only City in the World That lies on Two Continents?

Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is the only city in the world located on two continents, Asia and Europe. Divided by the Bosphorus Strait, Istanbul is where East meets West, offering a rare blend of culture, history, and geography that exists nowhere else.

Where is Istanbul Located?

Istanbul sits in northwestern Turkey, along the Bosphorus Strait that separates Europe from Asia. The European side lies to the west, while the Asian side lies to the east. This strategic position makes Istanbul both a cultural crossroad and a global trade hub.

Why Istanbul Lies on Two Continents?

The Bosphorus Strait is the natural boundary dividing Asia and Europe. Stretching around 31 kilometres, it connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara. Several bridges — including the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge — link both sides, symbolising unity between the two continents.