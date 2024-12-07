Best Dr. B R Ambedkar Quotes: Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, passed away on December 6. He was not just a great jurist but also an economist, social reformer, and political leader who worked tirelessly for the rights and upliftment of the backward classes in India. His life was dedicated to fighting inequality and creating a society based on justice and equality. On his 135th birthday, we are reflecting on his ideas and efforts that continue to inspire and guide us. This article will help you understand more about Dr. Ambedkar's incredible journey, his contributions, and how we can learn from his words and wisdom to create a better and more inclusive future for everyone. The High Commission of India pays tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his Jayanti. A visionary leader, architect of the Indian Constitution, and a tireless champion for social justice — his legacy continues to inspire generations. #AmbedkarJayanti #BabasahebAmbedkar @IndianDiplomacy… pic.twitter.com/vH5Mf1LwOI — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) April 14, 2025

About Dr. B R Ambedkar Dr. B R Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, India. He was a key figure in Indian history who faced immense social discrimination as a Dalit (formerly known as untouchable) in the caste-based society. He overcame hardship to achieve academic success and degrees from the London School of Economics, Columbia University, and the University of Bombay. Ambedkar put up a valiant fight against inequality and prejudice based on caste. As chairman of the Indian Constitution drafting committee, he was instrumental in ensuring that all citizens would have social justice, equality, and fundamental rights. His input resulted in the addition of clauses prohibiting untouchability and caste discrimination.

His advocacy for socioeconomic empowerment and education for marginalised groups went beyond politics. Ambedkar left behind a considerable legacy as a social reformer, economist, and jurist that continues to influence social justice and equality movements across the globe. Though he went away on December 6, 1956, his concepts still influence social reforms and policy-making.

B.R Ambedkar Biography: Birth, Early Life, Education, Political Career, Drafting of India's Constitution, Books, and More Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Dr. B R Ambedkar “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

“The relationship between husband and wife should be one of the closest friends.”

“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”

“Life should be great rather than long.”

“Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.”

“Though, I was born a Hindu, I solemnly assure you that I will not die as a Hindu.” “Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.”

“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity.”

“A just society is that society in which ascending sense of reverence and descending sense of contempt is dissolved into the creation of a compassionate society.”

“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”

“A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.”

“Slavery does not merely mean a legalised form of subjection.It means a state of society in which some men are forced to accept from others the purposes which control their conduct.”

“Every man who repeats the dogma of Mill that one country is not fit to rule another country must admit that one class is not fit to rule another class.”

“Political tyranny is nothing compared to social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.”

“religion is for man and not man for religion”

“If you ask me, my ideal would be the society based on liberty, equality and fraternity. An ideal society should be mobile and full of channels of conveying a change taking place in one part to other parts.”

“Once you clear the minds of the people of this misconception and enable them to realise that what they are told is religion is not religion, but that it is really law, you will be in a position to urge its amendment or abolition.”

“I refuse to join with them in performing the miracle—I will not say trick—of liberating the oppressed with the gold of the tyrant, and raising the poor with the cash of the rich.”

“History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them.”

“Knowledge is the foundation of a man’s life.”

“Constitution is not a mere lawyers’ document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”

“Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man's life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self too.”

“Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soil which is essentially undemocratic.”

“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”

“Lost rights are never regained by appeals to the conscience of the usurpers, but by relentless struggle.... Goats are used for sacrificial offerings and not lions.”

"I do not want that our loyalty as Indians should be in the slightest way affected by any competitive loyalty whether that loyalty arises out of our religion, out of our culture or out of our language. I want all people to be Indians first, Indian last and nothing else but Indians."

DR. BR Ambedkar's Death Anniversary: List of books written by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Famous Dr. B R Ambedkar Quotes Images “They cannot make history who forget history”. “Be Educated, Be Organised and Be Agitated”

“Life should be great rather than long”. “If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”

“If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help”.

“We must stand on our own feet and fight as best as we can for our rights. So carry on your agitation and organize your forces. Power and prestige will come to you through struggle”.

“The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism”.

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

“Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.”

“Every man who repeats the dogma of Mill that one country is no fit to rule another country must admit that one class is not fit to rule another class.”

"It is not enough to be electors only. It is necessary to be law-makers;

otherwise those who can be law-makers will be the masters of those who can only be electors."

otherwise those who can be law-makers will be the masters of those who can only be electors." "I do not know whether you draw a distinction between principles and rules. But I do... Rules are practical; they are habitual ways of doing things according to prescription. But principles are intellectual; they are useful methods of judging things... The principle may be wrong, but the act is conscious and responsible. The rule may be right, but the act is mechanical. A religious act may not be a correct act, but must at least be a responsible act. To permit this responsibility, religion must mainly be a matter of principles only. It cannot be a matter of rules. The moment it degenerates into rules it ceases to be religion, as it kills the responsibility which is the essence of a truly religious act.”

“Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.”

“A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society.”

“Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”

“A safe army is better than a safe border.” “Democracy is not merely a form of Government...It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellowmen.”

“The basic idea underlying religion is to create an atmosphere for the spiritual development of the individual.”

“One cannot have any respect or regard for men who take the position of the reformer and then refuse to see the logical consequences of that position, let alone following them out in action.”

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you."

"A bitter thing cannot be made sweet. The taste of anything can be changed. But poison cannot be changed into nectar."

"Slavery does not merely mean a legalised form of subjection. It means a state of society in which some men are forced to accept from others the purposes which control their conduct."

"For myself I shall find as much pleasure in a positive destruction of my own ideology, as in a rational disagreement on a topic, which, notwithstanding many learned disquisitions is likely to remain controversial forever."

“Now the first thing that is to be urged against this view is that the caste system is not merely a division of labour. It is also a division of labourers."

"Turn in any direction you like, caste is the monster that crosses your path. You cannot have political reform, you cannot have economic reform, unless you kill this monster.”

“In the Dhammapada the Buddha says: "There is no greater benefit than. health, and there is nothing more valuable than the spirit of contentment.”

“True calm and the self-possession of the mind is properly obtained by the constant satisfaction of the body's wants.”