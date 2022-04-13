B.R Ambedkar Biography: Birth, Early Life, Education, Political Career, Drafting of India's Constitution, Books, and More

B.R. Ambedkar Biography: Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar or B.R Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, India. Every year, on April 14 Ambedkar Jayanti is observed. Take a look at his early life, education, political career, the Poona Pact, books written by him, and more.

B.R. Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer. He chaired the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly and was also the first Minister for Law and Justice in India.

"Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die." - B.R.Ambedkar

B.R. Ambedkar: Key Facts

Full Name Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Born 14 April 1891 Place of Birth Mhow, India Died 6 December 1956 Place of Death New Delhi, India Resting place Chaitya Bhoomi, Mumbai, India Parents Father: Ramji Maloji Sakpal Mother: Bhimabai Sakpal Spouse(s) Ramabai Ambedkar (m. 1906; died 1935)​

Savita Ambedkar ​(m. 1948) Political party Independent Labour Party

Scheduled Castes Federation Other political

affiliations Republican Party of India Alma mater University of Mumbai (B.A., M.A.)

Columbia University (M.A., PhD)

London School of Economics (M.Sc., D.Sc.)

Gray's Inn (Barrister-at-Law) Profession Jurist, economist, academic, politician, social reformer, and writer Awards Bharat Ratna

(posthumously in 1990) Known for or Famous for Dalit rights movement

Heading committee drafting Constitution of India

Dalit Buddhist movement

B.R. Ambedkar Biography: Early Life, Education, Marriage, Children

He was born on April 14, 1891, into a Dalit Mahar family in Mhow, western India. He was humiliated by his high-caste schoolfellows. His father's name was Ramji Maloji Sakpal. He was an army officer of subedar rank. His mother's name was Bhimabai Sakpal. His family was of Marathi background. In around 1894, his father retired, and the family moved to Satara two years later. After a short period of time, his mother died. His family further moved to Mumbai in 1897, where he was enrolled at Elphinstone High School and was the only untouchable who took admission. At the age of around 15, he married Ramabai, a nine year-old girl, as per reports.

He passed his matriculation examination in around 1907 and, the following year, he entered Elphinstone College. It was affiliated with the University of Bombay. According to him, he was the first to do so from the Mahar caste. He gained his degree in economics and political science from Bombay University in 1912.

He was awarded a scholarship by the Gaekwar (ruler) of Baroda (now Vadodara). He received his education at universities in the United States, Britain, and Germany. At the request of Gaekwar, he entered the Baroda Public Service but was again ill-treated by his high-caste colleagues. He then turned to legal practice and teaching. He also established leadership among Dalits and founded various journals on their behalf. He also succeeded in gaining special representation for them in the legislative councils of the government. He also wrote What Congress and Gandhi Have Done to the Untouchables (1945).

B.R. Ambedkar's Opposition to Untouchability

He campaigned against social discrimination, focusing on Dalits, who are also known as untouchables. He also inspired the Dalit Buddhist movement through his approach and founded the Buddhist society. Ever since his school days, Babasaheb himself suffered from untouchability. He was not allowed to take water from the pot. Most of the time, the peon pours water from a distance if he wants to drink water. In some reports, it was also mentioned that he was made to sit on the sack which he had to take with him every day. When he was teaching as a professor at Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai, his colleagues did not share a drinking-water jug with him. He also established an investment consulting business, but it failed because his clients came to know that he was untouchable.

Babasaheb was invited to testify before the Southborough Committee. The committee was preparing for the Government of India Act against untouchability in 1919. Ambedkar Ji argued for creating a separate electorate and reservations for untouchables and other religious communities. He began the publication of a weekly named Mooknayak (Leader of the Silent) in Mumbai in 1920.

He also successfully defended three non-Brahmin leaders in 1926 during his career as a lawyer. These Brahmin leaders accused the Brahmin community of ruining India and were subsequently sued for libel. This victory was great for Babasaheb against caste classification and gave rise to the movement against untouchability.

In addition, while practicing law in the Bombay High Court, he attempted to promote education and uplift untouchables.

He established a central institution, the Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha, with the intention of promoting education, welfare, and socio-economic improvement of the Dalits.

He decided to launch an active movement against untouchability by 1927. He started public movements and marches to open up public drinking water resources and also allowed untouchables to draw water from the main water tank of the town. He also struggled for the right to enter Hindu temples. In late 1927, at a conference, he condemned Manusmriti for ideologically justifying caste discrimination and untouchability. He emphasised that in India, employment is fixed by birth and, as a result, reduces the mobility of labour in other sectors, which further impacts the economic development of India.

