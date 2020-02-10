List of longest serving Chief Ministers in India

As the Prime Minister is the head of the central government in the same way the Chief Minister of a state is the head of the state. Article 164 of the Constitution envisages that the Chief Minister (CM) shall be appointed by the Governor.

The usual tenure of the CM is 5 years but there are many Chief Ministers in India who have served many years as the CM of a state.

Before June 2019, former Chief Minister of West Bengal Mr. Jyoti Basu was the longest-serving Chief Minister of India. He served 23 years, 137 days as the CM of West Bengal but on June 10, 2019; the record of longest-serving CM of the state was changed.

Basu ji had served the post from 21 June 1977 to 6 November 2000. Now, Pawan Kumar Chamling (Sikkim) became the longest-serving (24 years, 165 days) CM in the country.

Here is the list of longest-serving CMs of India;

Name of Chief Minister State Duration 1. Pawan Kumar Chamling Sikkim 24 years, 165 days 2. Jyoti Basu West Bengal 23 years, 137 days 3. Gegong Apang Arunachal Pradesh 22 years, 8 months, 5days 4. Lal Thanhawla Mizoram 21 years, 38 days 5. Virbhadra Singh Himachal Pradesh 21 years 6. Manik Sarkar Tripura 19 years, 363 days 7. Naveen Patnaik Odisha 19 years, 112 days 8. M. Karunanidhi Tamil Nadu 18 years, 293 days 9. Yashwant Singh Parmar Himachal Pradesh 18 years, 30 days 10. Parkash Singh Badal Punjab 17 years, 261 days 11. Mohan Lal Sukhadia Rajasthan 17 years, 175 days 12. Pratapsingh Rane Goa 15 Years, 250 Days 13. S. C. Jamir Nagaland 15 years, 200 days 14. Sheila Dikshit Delhi 15 years, 25 days 15. Okram Ibobi Singh Manipur 15 years, 8 days 16. Tarun Gogoi Assam 15 years, 7 days 17. Raman Singh Chhattisgarh 15 years, 4 days 18. Sri Krishna Sinha Bihar 14 years, 304 days 19. Bidhan Chandra Roy West Bengal 14 years, 159 days 20. J. Jayalalithaa Tamil Nadu 14 Years, 126 Days 21. N. Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh 13 Years, 230 Days 22. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh 13 years, 17 days 23. Bimala Prasad Chaliha Assam 12 years, 313 days 24. Narendra Modi Gujarat 12 years, 227 days 25. Nitish Kumar Bihar 12 Years, 32 Days

Note: The tenure of the chief ministers is not consecutive. The tenure refers to the total time he/she has held the office in different sessions of assemblies.

About the longest-serving Chief Minister of States

Pawan Kumar Chamling has broken the record of the Jyoti Basu as the longest-serving Chief Minister of any state in India. Pawan Kumar was first sworn in as CM of Sikkim on 12 December 1994 and holding this post since then continuously.

The Founder and President of the Sikkim Democratic Front, Pawan Kumar governed the state for five successive terms since 1994. His total time as the Chief Minister has become 24 years, 205 days.

Jyotirindra Basu has served as the 6th Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1977 to 2000. He remained the Chief Minister for the period of 23 years, 137 days.

