List of longest serving Chief Ministers in India
As the Prime Minister is the head of the central government in the same way the Chief Minister of a state is the head of the state. Article 164 of the Constitution envisages that the Chief Minister (CM) shall be appointed by the Governor.
The usual tenure of the CM is 5 years but there are many Chief Ministers in India who have served many years as the CM of a state.
Before June 2019, former Chief Minister of West Bengal Mr. Jyoti Basu was the longest-serving Chief Minister of India. He served 23 years, 137 days as the CM of West Bengal but on June 10, 2019; the record of longest-serving CM of the state was changed.
Basu ji had served the post from 21 June 1977 to 6 November 2000. Now, Pawan Kumar Chamling (Sikkim) became the longest-serving (24 years, 165 days) CM in the country.
Here is the list of longest-serving CMs of India;
|
Name of Chief Minister
|
State
|
Duration
|
1. Pawan Kumar Chamling
|
Sikkim
|
24 years, 165 days
|
2. Jyoti Basu
|
West Bengal
|
23 years, 137 days
|
3. Gegong Apang
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
22 years, 8 months, 5days
|
4. Lal Thanhawla
|
Mizoram
|
21 years, 38 days
|
5. Virbhadra Singh
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
21 years
|
6. Manik Sarkar
|
Tripura
|
19 years, 363 days
|
7. Naveen Patnaik
|
Odisha
|
19 years, 112 days
|
8. M. Karunanidhi
|
Tamil Nadu
|
18 years, 293 days
|
9. Yashwant Singh Parmar
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
18 years, 30 days
|
10. Parkash Singh Badal
|
Punjab
|
17 years, 261 days
|
11. Mohan Lal Sukhadia
|
Rajasthan
|
17 years, 175 days
|
12. Pratapsingh Rane
|
Goa
|
15 Years, 250 Days
|
13. S. C. Jamir
|
Nagaland
|
15 years, 200 days
|
14. Sheila Dikshit
|
Delhi
|
15 years, 25 days
|
15. Okram Ibobi Singh
|
Manipur
|
15 years, 8 days
|
16. Tarun Gogoi
|
Assam
|
15 years, 7 days
|
17. Raman Singh
|
Chhattisgarh
|
15 years, 4 days
|
18. Sri Krishna Sinha
|
Bihar
|
14 years, 304 days
|
19. Bidhan Chandra Roy
|
West Bengal
|
14 years, 159 days
|
20. J. Jayalalithaa
|
Tamil Nadu
|
14 Years, 126 Days
|
21. N. Chandrababu Naidu
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
13 Years, 230 Days
|
22. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
13 years, 17 days
|
23. Bimala Prasad Chaliha
|
Assam
|
12 years, 313 days
|
24. Narendra Modi
|
Gujarat
|
12 years, 227 days
|
25. Nitish Kumar
|
Bihar
|
12 Years, 32 Days
Note: The tenure of the chief ministers is not consecutive. The tenure refers to the total time he/she has held the office in different sessions of assemblies.
About the longest-serving Chief Minister of States
Pawan Kumar Chamling has broken the record of the Jyoti Basu as the longest-serving Chief Minister of any state in India. Pawan Kumar was first sworn in as CM of Sikkim on 12 December 1994 and holding this post since then continuously.
The Founder and President of the Sikkim Democratic Front, Pawan Kumar governed the state for five successive terms since 1994. His total time as the Chief Minister has become 24 years, 205 days.
Jyotirindra Basu has served as the 6th Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1977 to 2000. He remained the Chief Minister for the period of 23 years, 137 days.
So this was the list of all the longest-serving Chief Ministers in India.
