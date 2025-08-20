Today’s School Assembly Headlines (21st August 2025): Amit Shah will bring three new Laws, Stay Updated With Important News Headlines of National, International, Sports and Important Education News

21st August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
International News for School Assembly
The Israeli Defence Minister has approved the plan to take control of Gaza City amid the ongoing conflict.
US President Donald Trump has cancelled his August vacation to focus on the Russia-Ukraine peace efforts.
The Albanese government of Australia has been criticised by Benjamin Netanyahu, who described them as “weak” on the issue of Palestinian statehood.
China announces plans for a massive military parade in Beijing on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's WWII surrender.
Also Check:
National News for School Assembly
The Supreme Court has struck down the Centre’s use of Constituent Assembly debates as justification for the timeframe in which the President must act on bills.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said he will bring three new laws to remove prime ministers, chief ministers, and ministers who face serious criminal charges.
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gayaji on August 22 to announce projects and address a public rally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces a $20 billion economic reform package to boost domestic consumption amid rising global trade tensions.
Sports News for School Assembly
The Asia Cup hockey tournament will begin with India facing China in its opening match.
Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has expressed confidence in achieving the qualifying mark for the upcoming World Championships.
The National Sports Governance Bill gets President Murmu's approval, becomes law.
Thought of the day:
“You are stronger than you think you are.”
Word of the day:
Gaggery
Meaning: The practice of telling jokes
Example: "A stand-up comedian's act could be described as an evening of entertaining gaggery."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
