TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 Released at trb.tn.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 30, 2025, 16:52 IST

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) for the post of Graduate Assistant and other posts. Exam is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025 actoss the state. Check all details here.

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the Hall Ticket download link for the post of Graduate Assistant and other posts. Candidates can download their hall ticket for these posts after using their login credentials to the link. The OMR based written exam is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025 across the state.
Candidates who have applied successfully for the PG -2025 can download their hall ticket for the official website of TN TRB-https://trb.tn.gov.in. The hall ticket download link has also been shared below-

Download TN TRB Admit Card 2025

The hall ticket download link for the Graduate Assistant and other posts is available on the official website and candidates will have to provide their login credentials to download the same. However, the admit card can be downloaded directly through the link given below-

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025  Download Link 

TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Overview 

The written exam for the posts of Graduate Assistant and other  will be held on October 12,2025 across the state. The candidates are requested to use their User ID and Password for downloading their Admit Card through the website. The detailed information about the recruitment drive for the post of Secondary Grade Teachers  is summariesed below. 

Institution  Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB)
Post Name  Graduate Assistant and other 
Notification 02/2025
Exam Date  July 21, 2024
Hall Ticket Status  Out
Credentials required  User ID and Password 
Official Website  https://trb.tn.gov.in/

How to Download TN TRB Admit Card 2025?

All the candidates who have to appear in the screening test for the Graduate Assistant and other posts posts can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below. 

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB)   at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF POST GRADUATE ASSISTANT/PHYSICAL DIRECTOR GRADE-1/COMPUTER INSTRUCTOR GRADE-I– 2025  on the home page.  
  • Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. 

