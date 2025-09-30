TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 Released at trb.tn.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the Hall Ticket download link for the post of Graduate Assistant and other posts. Candidates can download their hall ticket for these posts after using their login credentials to the link. The OMR based written exam is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025 across the state.
Candidates who have applied successfully for the PG -2025 can download their hall ticket for the official website of TN TRB-https://trb.tn.gov.in. The hall ticket download link has also been shared below-
Download TN TRB Admit Card 2025
The hall ticket download link for the Graduate Assistant and other posts is available on the official website and candidates will have to provide their login credentials to download the same. However, the admit card can be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025
|Download Link
TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Overview
The written exam for the posts of Graduate Assistant and other will be held on October 12,2025 across the state. The candidates are requested to use their User ID and Password for downloading their Admit Card through the website. The detailed information about the recruitment drive for the post of Secondary Grade Teachers is summariesed below.
|Institution
|Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB)
|Post Name
|Graduate Assistant and other
|Notification
|02/2025
|Exam Date
|July 21, 2024
|Hall Ticket Status
|Out
|Credentials required
|User ID and Password
|Official Website
|https://trb.tn.gov.in/
How to Download TN TRB Admit Card 2025?
All the candidates who have to appear in the screening test for the Graduate Assistant and other posts posts can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below.
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF POST GRADUATE ASSISTANT/PHYSICAL DIRECTOR GRADE-1/COMPUTER INSTRUCTOR GRADE-I– 2025 on the home page.
- Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
- Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
