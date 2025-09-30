TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 Released at trb.tn.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

TN TRB Hall Ticket 2025 Out: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the Hall Ticket download link for the post of Graduate Assistant and other posts. Candidates can download their hall ticket for these posts after using their login credentials to the link. The OMR based written exam is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025 across the state.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the PG -2025 can download their hall ticket for the official website of TN TRB-https://trb.tn.gov.in. The hall ticket download link has also been shared below-

Download TN TRB Admit Card 2025

The hall ticket download link for the Graduate Assistant and other posts is available on the official website and candidates will have to provide their login credentials to download the same. However, the admit card can be downloaded directly through the link given below-