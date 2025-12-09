EMRS Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon LIVE: Check Release Date and Steps to Download Exam Hall Ticket at nests.tribal.gov.in

EMRS Admit Card 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will release the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Admit Card 2025 on its official website, emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in. The EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 14, & 21, 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 7,267 Teaching & Non-Teaching vacancies.

The EMRS Admit Card 2025 will get released on December 11, 2025 and the candidates will be able to download their admit card by providing their registration number and password. The admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

EMRS Admit Card 2025

The EMRS Admit Card 2025 will get released containing important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam city, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. Admit cards will get released 2 days before the exam start date. The Principal and Accountant Exam is scheduled on December 13 whereas the TGT and PGT exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2025.

EMRS Admit Card 2025: Overview

The EMRS Admit Card 2025 for Teaching and Non Teaching posts will get released on December 11, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the EMRS Hall Ticket by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for EMRS Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.