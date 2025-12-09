CG Police Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Live

EMRS Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon LIVE: Check Release Date and Steps to Download Exam Hall Ticket at nests.tribal.gov.in

Mohd Salman
By Mohd Salman
Dec 9, 2025, 19:35 IST

The EMRS Admit Card 2025 is releasing on December 11, 2025 for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts. The examination will be conducted on December 13, 14 and 21, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the EMRS Hall Ticket by logging in with their registration number and password.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
EMRS Admit Card 2025
EMRS Admit Card 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Admit cards get released on December 11, 2025. The exam is scheduled to start on December 13, 2025.
  • The EMRS Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 14 and 21, 2025.
  • 7267 vacancies of Teaching and Non Teaching positions will be filled with this recruitment drive

EMRS Admit Card 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will release the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Admit Card 2025 on its official website, emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in. The EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 14, & 21, 2025 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 7,267 Teaching & Non-Teaching vacancies.

The EMRS Admit Card 2025 will get released on December 11, 2025 and the candidates will be able to download their admit card by providing their registration number and password. The admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

EMRS Admit Card 2025

The EMRS Admit Card 2025 will get released containing important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam city, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. Admit cards will get released 2 days before the exam start date. The Principal and Accountant Exam is scheduled on December 13 whereas the TGT and PGT exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2025.

EMRS Admit Card 2025: Overview

The EMRS Admit Card 2025 for Teaching and Non Teaching posts will get released on December 11, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the EMRS Hall Ticket by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for EMRS Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Exam Feature

Detailed Information

Conducting Authority

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)

Exam Name

EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE)-2025

Total Vacancies

7,267 (Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts)

Official Website

emrs.tribal.gov.in or nests.tribal.gov.in

Exam City Intimation Slip Released

November 28, 2025

Admit Card Release Date

December 11, 2025

EMRS Exam Dates 2025

December 13, 14, & 21, 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline (OMR Based)
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Dec 9, 2025, 19:35 IST

    EMRS Admit Card 2025: What Documents NOT to Bring to the Exam Hall?

    While attempting the examination, candidates need to carry valid ID along with the EMRSAdmit Card, while there are other items that are prohibited in the exam. Check the list below for what documents not to carry to the examination centre
    Electronic Gadgets (smartwatches, phones)
    Study Material
    Bags
    Accessories

  • Dec 9, 2025, 18:20 IST

    How to Download the EMRS Admit Card 2025?

    Candidates can download the EMRS Admit Card 2025 by visiting the official webiste, nests.tribal.gov.in. Candidates need to provide registrataiuon number and password to login into their account.

  • Dec 9, 2025, 17:41 IST

    What are the Details Mentioned on EMRS Admit Card 2025?

    Before downloading the EMRS Admit Card 2025 candidates must check all the details mentioned in the hall ticket. Check the list below for all the details mentioned in the EMRS Admit Card 2025.

    • Candidate’s name and photograph
    • Registration number and roll number
    • Exam date
    • shift timing
    • Reporting time
    • Exam centre address
    • Important instructions 

EMRS Admit Card for Teaching and Non Teaching posts released by NESTS. The admit card will contain the candidate's details, examination centre details and shift timings of the exam. Candidates must reach out to the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned in their call letter. Along with the admit card, the candidate must have a valid photo ID and a recent passport-size photograph.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News