By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 23, 2025, 15:14 IST

EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025: NESTS aims to fill 3962 vacancies for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) post. The syllabus for Tier 1 and Tier 2 has been announced on the official website. Each tier is conducted for a total of 100 marks. Check EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern here.

EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025
EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025

EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced 3962 vacancies for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) post in EMRS. Candidates intending to apply for this post should review the EMRS TGT 2025 syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation. The syllabus is divided into two phases, namely Tier I (Preliminary Examination) and Tier II (Subject Knowledge Examination). You need to cover all the concepts of every subject in both tiers to perform well in the exam. Apart from this, you should also check the EMRS TGT exam pattern and marking scheme to understand exam requirements in a better manner. Continue reading to learn more about the EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern on this page.

EMRS Exam Date 2025

EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025

The National Education Society for Tribal Students has released the EMRS TGT syllabus for Tier 1 and Tier 2 on its official website. Understanding the syllabus across all the subjects is essential. It will help you learn only the relevant topics and improve your familiarity with the real exam conditions. Tier I is a preliminary exam that focuses on subjects like General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, and Language Competency. Similarly, Tier II is a Subject Knowledge Examination that comprises both objective and descriptive-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. However, the merit list for the TGT post will be prepared based on the performance in the Tier II exam only.

EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025 Highlights

Candidates should review the EMRS TGT syllabus carefully in order to integrate only exam-specific topics in their study plan. The key highlights of the recruitment drive are shared below for reference purposes.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

National Education Society for Tribal Students

Post Name

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

Vacancies

3962

Selection Process

Tier 1 and Tier 2

Exam Mode

Offline

Maximum Marks

Tier 1: 100 marks

Tier 2: 100 marks

Negative Marking Scheme

Yes

EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates should carefully analyse the EMRS TGT exam pattern before planning their exam strategy. It will provide a clear picture of the exam format, including the number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, marking scheme, and other relevant details. As per the marking scheme, 1 mark shall be awarded to every correct response, and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for every wrong answer. No marks shall be given to unanswered questions. Check the EMRS TGT 2025 exam pattern for Tier 1 and Tier 2, shared below.

EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1

Tier 1 is the first stage of the EMRS TGT selection process. It comprises a total of 100 objective-type questions, each worth 1 mark. The exam duration shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. Check the EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1 shared below:

Test

Subject

Number of questions

Total marks

Duration

Part I

General Awareness

10

10

2 hours and 30 minutes

Part II

Reasoning Ability

15

15

Part III

Knowledge of ICT

15

15

Part IV

Teaching Aptitude

30

30

Part V

Domain Knowledge:

a) Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based questions. 

b) NEP-2020


20





10

30

Total

100

100

Part VI

Language Competency General English, General Hindi and Regional Language (10 marks each subject). This part is qualifying in nature only with a minimum 40% marks in aggregate i.e. 12 out of 30 (English, Hindi and Regional Language put together). Part I to V of the candidate will not be evaluated if he/she fails to attain qualifying marks in Part VI. 

30

30

EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2

EMRS TGT Tier 2 is a Subject Knowledge Examination. This selection stage is conducted only for candidates who will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:10 against the notified vacancies based on the Tier I Preliminary examination. It comprises both objective and descriptive-type questions, carrying a total of 100 marks. Check the EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2 shared below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Total marks

Duration

Objective

Descriptive

Objective

Descriptive

Subject-specific syllabus

40

15

40

60

3 hours

Total

55

100

EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1

EMRS TGT Tier 1 syllabus is divided into various subjects, namely General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, and Language Competency. Mastering all the chapters of every subject can maximise your chances of success in the exam. Check the EMRS TGT syllabus for Tier 1 shared below:

EMRS TGT Syllabus for General Awareness

The EMRS TGT syllabus for General Awareness covers the following topics:

  • General knowledge

  • Current affairs

EMRS TGT Syllabus for Reasoning Ability

Reasoning Ability assesses candidates' ability to think logically, identify patterns, and make decisions accurately. It covers the following areas:

  • Puzzles & Seating Arrangement

  • Data sufficiency

  • Statement-based questions (Verbal reasoning)

  • Inequality

  • Blood relations

  • Sequences and Series

  • Direction Test

  • Assertion and Reason

  • Venn Diagrams

EMRS TGT Syllabus for Knowledge of ICT

The EMRS TGT syllabus for ICT Knowledge covers the following topics:

  • Fundamentals of Computer System

  • Basics of Operating System

  • MS Office

  • Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses

  • Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations

  • Computer Networks

  • Cyber Security

  • Internet

EMRS TGT Syllabus for Teaching Aptitude

The EMRS TGT syllabus for Teaching Aptitude includes the following chapters:

  • Teaching-Nature

  • Characteristics

  • Objectives and Basic requirements

  • Learner's characteristics

  • Factors affecting teaching

  • Methods of Teaching

  • Teaching Aids and Evaluation Systems

EMRS TGT Syllabus for Domain Knowledge

Some of the important topics for the EMRS TGT Domain Knowledge section are shared below:

  • Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study based questions

  • National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020

EMRS TGT Syllabus for Language Competency

The EMRS TGT language competency is divided into three sections, namely General English, General Hindi, and Regional Language. Look at the section-wise important topics below.

General English

Verb

Tenses

Voice

Subject-Verb Agreement

Articles

Comprehension

Fill in the Blanks

Adverb

Error Correction

Sentence Rearrangement

Unseen Passages

Vocabulary

Antonyms/Synonyms

Grammar

Idioms & Phrases

General Hindi

संधि

समास

धिलोम शब्द, पर्ाार्िाची शब्द

सामान्र् असधुिर्ााँ,

िाकर्ांशों केधलए एक शब्द

महुािरे- लोकोधिर्ां

अपधित गद्ांश पर आिार

Regional Language-As opted by the candidate

Verb

Tenses

Voice

Subject-Verb Agreement

Articles

Comprehension

Fill in the Blanks

Adverb

Error Correction

Sentence Rearrangement

Unseen Passages

Vocabulary

Antonyms/Synonyms

Grammar

Idioms & Phrases

EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025 for Tier 2

Tier 2 is the second stage of the EMRS TGT selection process. The subject-specific syllabus for Tier 2 is uploaded on the NESTS website under ESSE 2025. It covers subjects like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Natural Resources, Social Science, Computer Science, and Regional Language.

Download EMRS TGT Tier 2 Syllabus here!

How to Cover EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025?

The EMRS TGT exam preparation requires smart planning, dedication, and fixed study hours daily. Here are the expert-recommended strategies to excel in the written test:

  • Review the exam syllabus to discover relevant chapters.

  • Prepare a study plan to master the basics and core topics.

  • Practice mocks and past papers to improve accuracy and problem-solving skills.

  • Revise all the key topics regularly to remember them for a longer period.

