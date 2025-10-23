EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced 3962 vacancies for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) post in EMRS. Candidates intending to apply for this post should review the EMRS TGT 2025 syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation. The syllabus is divided into two phases, namely Tier I (Preliminary Examination) and Tier II (Subject Knowledge Examination). You need to cover all the concepts of every subject in both tiers to perform well in the exam. Apart from this, you should also check the EMRS TGT exam pattern and marking scheme to understand exam requirements in a better manner. Continue reading to learn more about the EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern on this page.
EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025
The National Education Society for Tribal Students has released the EMRS TGT syllabus for Tier 1 and Tier 2 on its official website. Understanding the syllabus across all the subjects is essential. It will help you learn only the relevant topics and improve your familiarity with the real exam conditions. Tier I is a preliminary exam that focuses on subjects like General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, and Language Competency. Similarly, Tier II is a Subject Knowledge Examination that comprises both objective and descriptive-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. However, the merit list for the TGT post will be prepared based on the performance in the Tier II exam only.
EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025 Highlights
Candidates should review the EMRS TGT syllabus carefully in order to integrate only exam-specific topics in their study plan. The key highlights of the recruitment drive are shared below for reference purposes.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
National Education Society for Tribal Students
|
Post Name
|
Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)
|
Vacancies
|
3962
|
Selection Process
|
Tier 1 and Tier 2
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Maximum Marks
|
Tier 1: 100 marks
Tier 2: 100 marks
|
Negative Marking Scheme
|
Yes
EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates should carefully analyse the EMRS TGT exam pattern before planning their exam strategy. It will provide a clear picture of the exam format, including the number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, marking scheme, and other relevant details. As per the marking scheme, 1 mark shall be awarded to every correct response, and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for every wrong answer. No marks shall be given to unanswered questions. Check the EMRS TGT 2025 exam pattern for Tier 1 and Tier 2, shared below.
EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1
Tier 1 is the first stage of the EMRS TGT selection process. It comprises a total of 100 objective-type questions, each worth 1 mark. The exam duration shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. Check the EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1 shared below:
|
Test
|
Subject
|
Number of questions
|
Total marks
|
Duration
|
Part I
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
2 hours and 30 minutes
|
Part II
|
Reasoning Ability
|
15
|
15
|
Part III
|
Knowledge of ICT
|
15
|
15
|
Part IV
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
30
|
30
|
Part V
|
Domain Knowledge:
a) Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based questions.
b) NEP-2020
|
20
10
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
Part VI
|
Language Competency General English, General Hindi and Regional Language (10 marks each subject). This part is qualifying in nature only with a minimum 40% marks in aggregate i.e. 12 out of 30 (English, Hindi and Regional Language put together). Part I to V of the candidate will not be evaluated if he/she fails to attain qualifying marks in Part VI.
|
30
|
30
EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2
EMRS TGT Tier 2 is a Subject Knowledge Examination. This selection stage is conducted only for candidates who will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:10 against the notified vacancies based on the Tier I Preliminary examination. It comprises both objective and descriptive-type questions, carrying a total of 100 marks. Check the EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2 shared below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Total marks
|
Duration
|
Objective
|
Descriptive
|
Objective
|
Descriptive
|
Subject-specific syllabus
|
40
|
15
|
40
|
60
|
3 hours
|
Total
|
55
|
100
EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1
EMRS TGT Tier 1 syllabus is divided into various subjects, namely General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, and Language Competency. Mastering all the chapters of every subject can maximise your chances of success in the exam. Check the EMRS TGT syllabus for Tier 1 shared below:
EMRS TGT Syllabus for General Awareness
The EMRS TGT syllabus for General Awareness covers the following topics:
-
General knowledge
-
Current affairs
EMRS TGT Syllabus for Reasoning Ability
Reasoning Ability assesses candidates' ability to think logically, identify patterns, and make decisions accurately. It covers the following areas:
-
Puzzles & Seating Arrangement
-
Data sufficiency
-
Statement-based questions (Verbal reasoning)
-
Inequality
-
Blood relations
-
Sequences and Series
-
Direction Test
-
Assertion and Reason
-
Venn Diagrams
EMRS TGT Syllabus for Knowledge of ICT
The EMRS TGT syllabus for ICT Knowledge covers the following topics:
-
Fundamentals of Computer System
-
Basics of Operating System
-
MS Office
-
Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses
-
Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations
-
Computer Networks
-
Cyber Security
-
Internet
EMRS TGT Syllabus for Teaching Aptitude
The EMRS TGT syllabus for Teaching Aptitude includes the following chapters:
-
Teaching-Nature
-
Characteristics
-
Objectives and Basic requirements
-
Learner's characteristics
-
Factors affecting teaching
-
Methods of Teaching
-
Teaching Aids and Evaluation Systems
EMRS TGT Syllabus for Domain Knowledge
Some of the important topics for the EMRS TGT Domain Knowledge section are shared below:
-
Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study based questions
-
National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020
EMRS TGT Syllabus for Language Competency
The EMRS TGT language competency is divided into three sections, namely General English, General Hindi, and Regional Language. Look at the section-wise important topics below.
|
General English
|
Verb
Tenses
Voice
Subject-Verb Agreement
Articles
Comprehension
Fill in the Blanks
Adverb
Error Correction
Sentence Rearrangement
Unseen Passages
Vocabulary
Antonyms/Synonyms
Grammar
Idioms & Phrases
|
General Hindi
|
संधि
समास
धिलोम शब्द, पर्ाार्िाची शब्द
सामान्र् असधुिर्ााँ,
िाकर्ांशों केधलए एक शब्द
महुािरे- लोकोधिर्ां
अपधित गद्ांश पर आिार
|
Regional Language-As opted by the candidate
|
Verb
Tenses
Voice
Subject-Verb Agreement
Articles
Comprehension
Fill in the Blanks
Adverb
Error Correction
Sentence Rearrangement
Unseen Passages
Vocabulary
Antonyms/Synonyms
Grammar
Idioms & Phrases
EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025 for Tier 2
Tier 2 is the second stage of the EMRS TGT selection process. The subject-specific syllabus for Tier 2 is uploaded on the NESTS website under ESSE 2025. It covers subjects like English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Natural Resources, Social Science, Computer Science, and Regional Language.
Download EMRS TGT Tier 2 Syllabus here!
How to Cover EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025?
The EMRS TGT exam preparation requires smart planning, dedication, and fixed study hours daily. Here are the expert-recommended strategies to excel in the written test:
-
Review the exam syllabus to discover relevant chapters.
-
Prepare a study plan to master the basics and core topics.
-
Practice mocks and past papers to improve accuracy and problem-solving skills.
-
Revise all the key topics regularly to remember them for a longer period.
