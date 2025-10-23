EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced 3962 vacancies for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) post in EMRS. Candidates intending to apply for this post should review the EMRS TGT 2025 syllabus and exam pattern before commencing their preparation. The syllabus is divided into two phases, namely Tier I (Preliminary Examination) and Tier II (Subject Knowledge Examination). You need to cover all the concepts of every subject in both tiers to perform well in the exam. Apart from this, you should also check the EMRS TGT exam pattern and marking scheme to understand exam requirements in a better manner. Continue reading to learn more about the EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern on this page. EMRS Exam Date 2025 EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025 The National Education Society for Tribal Students has released the EMRS TGT syllabus for Tier 1 and Tier 2 on its official website. Understanding the syllabus across all the subjects is essential. It will help you learn only the relevant topics and improve your familiarity with the real exam conditions. Tier I is a preliminary exam that focuses on subjects like General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, and Language Competency. Similarly, Tier II is a Subject Knowledge Examination that comprises both objective and descriptive-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. However, the merit list for the TGT post will be prepared based on the performance in the Tier II exam only.

Also Check: EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 EMRS PGT Syllabus 2025 EMRS Salary 2025 EMRS Vacancy 2025 EMRS School List in India EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025 Highlights Candidates should review the EMRS TGT syllabus carefully in order to integrate only exam-specific topics in their study plan. The key highlights of the recruitment drive are shared below for reference purposes. Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body National Education Society for Tribal Students Post Name Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) Vacancies 3962 Selection Process Tier 1 and Tier 2 Exam Mode Offline Maximum Marks Tier 1: 100 marks Tier 2: 100 marks Negative Marking Scheme Yes EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should carefully analyse the EMRS TGT exam pattern before planning their exam strategy. It will provide a clear picture of the exam format, including the number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, marking scheme, and other relevant details. As per the marking scheme, 1 mark shall be awarded to every correct response, and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for every wrong answer. No marks shall be given to unanswered questions. Check the EMRS TGT 2025 exam pattern for Tier 1 and Tier 2, shared below.

EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1 Tier 1 is the first stage of the EMRS TGT selection process. It comprises a total of 100 objective-type questions, each worth 1 mark. The exam duration shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. Check the EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 1 shared below: Test Subject Number of questions Total marks Duration Part I General Awareness 10 10 2 hours and 30 minutes Part II Reasoning Ability 15 15 Part III Knowledge of ICT 15 15 Part IV Teaching Aptitude 30 30 Part V Domain Knowledge: a) Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based questions. b) NEP-2020





20







10 30 Total 100 100 Part VI Language Competency General English, General Hindi and Regional Language (10 marks each subject). This part is qualifying in nature only with a minimum 40% marks in aggregate i.e. 12 out of 30 (English, Hindi and Regional Language put together). Part I to V of the candidate will not be evaluated if he/she fails to attain qualifying marks in Part VI. 30 30

EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2 EMRS TGT Tier 2 is a Subject Knowledge Examination. This selection stage is conducted only for candidates who will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:10 against the notified vacancies based on the Tier I Preliminary examination. It comprises both objective and descriptive-type questions, carrying a total of 100 marks. Check the EMRS TGT Exam Pattern 2025 for Tier 2 shared below: Subject Number of Questions Total marks Duration Objective Descriptive Objective Descriptive Subject-specific syllabus 40 15 40 60 3 hours Total 55 100 EMRS TGT Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1 EMRS TGT Tier 1 syllabus is divided into various subjects, namely General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, and Language Competency. Mastering all the chapters of every subject can maximise your chances of success in the exam. Check the EMRS TGT syllabus for Tier 1 shared below:

EMRS TGT Syllabus for General Awareness The EMRS TGT syllabus for General Awareness covers the following topics: General knowledge

Current affairs EMRS TGT Syllabus for Reasoning Ability Reasoning Ability assesses candidates' ability to think logically, identify patterns, and make decisions accurately. It covers the following areas: Puzzles & Seating Arrangement

Data sufficiency

Statement-based questions (Verbal reasoning)

Inequality

Blood relations

Sequences and Series

Direction Test

Assertion and Reason

Venn Diagrams EMRS TGT Syllabus for Knowledge of ICT The EMRS TGT syllabus for ICT Knowledge covers the following topics: Fundamentals of Computer System

Basics of Operating System

MS Office

Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses

Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations

Computer Networks

Cyber Security

Internet

EMRS TGT Syllabus for Teaching Aptitude The EMRS TGT syllabus for Teaching Aptitude includes the following chapters: Teaching-Nature

Characteristics

Objectives and Basic requirements

Learner's characteristics

Factors affecting teaching

Methods of Teaching

Teaching Aids and Evaluation Systems EMRS TGT Syllabus for Domain Knowledge Some of the important topics for the EMRS TGT Domain Knowledge section are shared below: Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study based questions

National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 EMRS TGT Syllabus for Language Competency The EMRS TGT language competency is divided into three sections, namely General English, General Hindi, and Regional Language. Look at the section-wise important topics below. General English Verb Tenses Voice Subject-Verb Agreement Articles Comprehension Fill in the Blanks Adverb Error Correction Sentence Rearrangement Unseen Passages Vocabulary Antonyms/Synonyms Grammar Idioms & Phrases General Hindi संधि समास धिलोम शब्द, पर्ाार्िाची शब्द सामान्र् असधुिर्ााँ, िाकर्ांशों केधलए एक शब्द महुािरे- लोकोधिर्ां अपधित गद्ांश पर आिार Regional Language-As opted by the candidate Verb Tenses Voice Subject-Verb Agreement Articles Comprehension Fill in the Blanks Adverb Error Correction Sentence Rearrangement Unseen Passages Vocabulary Antonyms/Synonyms Grammar Idioms & Phrases