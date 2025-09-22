IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject-Wise Topics

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 22, 2025, 22:40 IST

EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 is divided into two tiers: Tier 1 and Tier 2. It is crucial to understand the syllabus to determine all the relevant topics. Check the EMRS Librarian Syllabus and Exam Pattern here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Download the EMRS Librarian Syllabus PDF
Download the EMRS Librarian Syllabus PDF

EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced 124 vacancies for the Librarian post under Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B) through EMRS Staff Selection Exam 2025. Candidates applying for this post should check the syllabus and commence their preparation right away. It will help them prepare only those chapters that are important from an exam perspective. The EMRS Librarian syllabus is divided into two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 covers subjects like  General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, and Language Competency, while Tier 2 is subject-specific.  Read on to learn more about the EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern on this page.

EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 Highlights

The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced the EMRS Librarian Syllabus on its official website. Incorporating the official syllabus in the prep strategy can help you achieve mastery in all essential topics and maximise your chances of success. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive below.

Exam Conducting Body

National Education Society for Tribal Students

Post Name

Librarian

Exam Name

EMRS Staff Selection Exam 2025

Vacancies

124

Selection Process

Tier 1 (Preliminary Exam), Tier 2 (Subject Knowledge Exam)

Exam Mode

Offline

Maximum Marks

Tier 1: 100, Tier 2: 100

Job Location

Across India

EMRS Librarian Exam Pattern 2025

The EMRS Librarian Exam Pattern is divided into two tiers. Tier 1 is a preliminary exam, and Tier 2 is a subject-knowledge examination. Candidates should be familiar with the exam pattern to understand the test requirements, marking scheme, exam duration, and more. We have shared below the exam pattern for the EMRS Librarian across all the stages for clarity purposes.

EMRS Librarian Exam Pattern for Tier 1

The Tier 1 exam for the EMRS Librarian post is a preliminary (qualifying) test. It is an OMR-based test, comprising 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Check the EMRS Librarian Exam Pattern for Tier 1 tabulated below.

Part

Subject

Number of questions

Total marks

Duration

Part I

General Awareness

10

10

The test will be of 2 hours 30 minutes duration without any time limit for each part of the test individually

Part-II

Reasoning Ability

15

15

Part III

Knowledge of ICT

15

15

Part-IV

Teaching Aptitude

30

30

Part-V Domain Knowledge:

a) Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based questions

(b) NEP-2020

20







10

30

Total

100

100

Part-VI

Language Competency General English, General Hindi and Regional Language* (10 marks each subject). This part is qualifying in nature only with minimum 40% marks in aggregate i.e. 12 out of 30 (English, Hindi and Regional Language put together). Part I to V of the candidate will not be evaluated if he/she fails to attain qualifying marks in Part VI.

30

30

EMRS Librarian Exam Pattern for Tier 2

EMRS Librarian Tier 2 is a subject knowledge examination. The candidates will be shortlisted for Tier 2 based on the performance of Tier I examination, excluding the Language Competency (i.e., Part VI, which is qualifying in nature). However, the merit list will be prepared based on the performance in the Tier II examination only. Check the EMRS Librarian Exam Pattern for the Tier 2 tabulated below.

Subject

Number of questions

Total marks

Duration

Objective

Descriptive

Objective

Descriptive

Subject- Specific Knowledge

40

15

40

60

3 hours

Total

55

100

EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 PDF

Having free access to the EMRS Librarian syllabus can help you focus on the relevant chapters. It will help you learn, revise, and practice only those topics from which questions can be tested in the exam. Get the EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 PDF link on this page.

Download the EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 PDF

EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1

The EMRS Librarian Tier 1 syllabus is divided into various subjects, namely General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, and Language Competency. Mastering topics of all these subjects is crucial to succeed in the exam. Check the subject-wise EMRS Librarian syllabus for Tier 1, shared below.

EMRS Librarian Syllabus for General Awareness

This section aims to evaluate the candidate’s awareness of the latest happenings in the world. It covers the key areas:

  • General Knowledge

  • Current affairs.

EMRS Librarian Syllabus for Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Ability section evaluates a candidate’s ability to think logically and identify patterns. It includes topics like:

  • Puzzles & Seating Arrangement

  • Data sufficiency

  • Statement based questions (Verbal. reasoning)

  • Inequality

  • Blood relations

  • Sequences and Series

  • Direction Test

  • Assertion and Reason

  • Venn Diagrams. 

EMRS Librarian Syllabus for Knowledge of ICT

The knowledge of the ICT section assesses candidates’ basic knowledge of computers and other related aspects. It covers the key areas:

  • Fundamentals of Computer System

  • Basics of Operating System

  • MS Office

  • Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses

  • Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations

  • Computer Networks

  • Cyber Security

  • Internet

EMRS Librarian Syllabus for Teaching Aptitude

Here are the important topics for the EMRS Librarian teaching aptitude shared below:

  • Teaching-Nature

  • Characteristics, Objectives and Basic requirements

  • Learner's characteristics

  • Factors affecting teaching

  • Methods of Teaching

  • Teaching Aids and Evaluation Systems. 

EMRS Librarian Syllabus for Domain Knowledge 

Here are the important topics for the EMRS Librarian domain knowledge shared below:

  • Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based questions

  • National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 

EMRS Librarian Syllabus for Language Competency

Here are the important topics for the EMRS Language Competency aptitude shared below:

General English

Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks, Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms/Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases

General Hindi

संधि, समास, धिलोम शब्द, पर्ाार्िाची शब्द, सामान्र् असुधिर्ााँ, िाकर्ांशों के धलए एक शब्द, मुहािरे- लोकोधिर्ां, अपधित गद्ांश पर आिाररत प्रश

Regional Language

As opted by the candidate. (If the candidate opts for Hindi/English, the level will be of a higher standard than the general Hindi /English) Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks, Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms/Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, in the following languages: (1) Assamese (2) Bengali (3) Bodo (4) Dogri (5) English (6) Garo (7) Gujarati (8) Hindi, (9) Kannada (10) Kashmiri (11) Khasi (12) Malayalam (13) Manipuri (14) Marathi (15) Mizo (16) Nepali (17) Odiya (18) Santhali (19) Telugu (20) Urdu

EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 for Tier 2

The EMRS Librarian Tier 2 syllabus covers various parts, namely Foundation of Library & Information Science, Knowledge Organization, Information Processing & Retrieval, etc. Check the topic-wise EMRS Librarian syllabus for Tier 2, shared below for reference purposes:

Part

Syllabus

Part 1: Foundation of Library & Information Science

Unit.1. Library as a Social Institution 

Social & Historical foundations of Library. 

Different types of libraries- Academic, Public, Special –their distinguishing features and  functions. 

Role of U.G.C. for development of Academic libraries. 

Role of Library in formal and informal education. 


Unit.2 Normative Principles of Lib. & Inf. Science 

Five Laws of Library Science. 

Implications of five laws in Lib. & Inf. Science 

Development of Libraries with special reference to India, Baroda Public Library system 

Library Co-operation Resource Sharing and Library Networking. 


Unit 4. Laws relating to Libraries & Information. 

Library legislation need and essential features. 

Library legislation in India. 

Maharashtra Public Library Act. 

Press and registration act & Delivery of Books act (Public Library). 

Copyright act, Intellectual Property rights. 


Unit.5 Library and information Profession 

Attribution of profession. 

Librarianship as a profession. 

Professional ethics.

Professional associations & their role. 

National & International Library Associations- FID, IFLA, LA, ILA, ALA, IASLIC etc.

Professional education & research. 


Unit.6 Promoters of Library & Information services 

National level promoter-RRRLF.

International level promoters

UNESCO 


Unit 7. Public relations & Extension activities 

Definition - facets and programs.

publicity & extension, Outreach activities.

Library path finders (Guides)

Factors affecting Library development, Literacy, publishing, Book Trade.

Part II: Knowledge Organization, Information Processing & Retrieval

Unit 1. Universe of Knowledge

Structure and attributes

Modes of formation of subjects

Different types of subjects

Universe of subjects as mapped in different schemes of classification. 


Unit 2 Bibliographic description 

Catalogue purpose, Structure and types physical forms including OPAC filling rules

Normative Principles of cataloguing

Overview of principles and practice in document description

Current trends in Standardization, description and exchange.

Standard codes of cataloguing. 


Unit 3. Methods of Knowledge Organization

General theory of Library Classification

Normative principles of classification and their application

Species of Library Classification. 

Standard Schemes of Classifications and their features, CC, DDC, UDC

Notation: Need, Functions, Characteristics

Design and development of schemes of Library Classification, Standard sub-division Index. 

Trends in Library Classification. 


Unit.4. Subject Classification 

Principles of Subject Classification

Subject heading lists and their feature.

Part III: Information Technology: Basic

Unit 1 Information Technology 

Definition, Need, Scope and Objectives. 

Unit 2 Computer Basic

Introduction to Computers 

Overview of Historical Development of Computers

Generations of Computers, Classification of Computers.

Essential Components of Computer system. 

Unit 3 Computer Architecture-Organization of Computer

Input and Output devices- Keyboard, Scanner, OCR, Printers, Monitor 

Unit 4. Software

Operating systems: Single & Multi User Systems, Basic features of MS-DOS, MS  Windows, Linux, UNIX, Windows NT etc.

Programming Languages: Concepts and Tools - Algorithm & Flowcharting. 

Unit 5 MS-Office package 

Unit 6 DBMS Package - Familiarity with DBASE, FOXPRO, CDS/ISIS, SOUL, MS Access (Basic features) 

Unit 7. Computer application to library & Information work - Housekeeping operations 

Unit 8. Communication Technology 

Communication Technology Basic Concepts

Networking: Basic Concepts

Internet

Part IV: Management of Libraries & Information Centres/Institutions

Unit.1 Management

Concepts, definition and scope

Management styles and approaches.

Management schools of thought

Functions and principles of Scientific Management. 


Unit.2 Human Resource Management

Organizational structure.

Delegation, Communication and Participation

Job Description and Analysis, Job evaluation

Inter-personal relation.

Recruitment procedures.

Motivation, group Dynamics. 

Training and Development

Disciplines and Grievances

Performance Appraisal. 


Unit.3. Financial Management

Resources Mobilization

Budgeting Techniques and Methods PPBS, Zero Based Budgeting etc

Budgetary Control

Cost effectiveness and Cost Benefit analysis

Outsourcing. 


Unit. 4 Reporting

Types of reports, Annual report-compilation, Contents and style.

Library Statistics etc. 


Unit 5 System Analysis and Design

Library as a system

Project Management PERT/COM

Decision Tables

Performance evaluation standards, MIS.

Performance Measurement, reengineering, Time and Motion Study

SWOT (Strength Weakness Opportunities Threat)

DFD (Data Flow Diagram) 


Unit 6. Total Quality Management (TQM)

Definition, Concept, Element

Quality Audit, LIS related standards

Technology Management. 


Unit. 7 Library House Keeping Operations

Different sections of Library & Information Center and their functions

Collection Development and Management Policies Procedures

Book Ordering (Acquisition)

Technical Processing

Serials Control, Circulation Control, Maintenance etc

Stock Verification

Policies and Procedures.

Evaluation and Weeding

Archiving-conservation-Preservation

Restoration including Print, Non-Print and Electronic Materials. 

Unit 8 Planning - Concept, Definition, Need and Purpose, Types. - Policies and Procedures, MBO - Building and Space management in Libraries and Information Centers. - Library Building, Interior & Exterior, Furniture, Equipment’s, Standards & Types. - Risk Management, Contingency Management. - Planning of related Infrastructure, Library Standards. 

Unit 9. Management of change. - Concept of change. - Changes in Procedures, Methods, Tools and Techniques. - Problems of Incorporating Change. - Techniques of Managing Change. 

Part V: Information Sources & Services

Unit 1. Reference and information sources. - Documentary Sources of Information, Print, Non-Print including Electronic: Special features, Scope, types - Nature, Characteristic, Utility and evaluation of different types of Information  sources: Physical formats, Authority, Content, Utility. - Non-Documentary Information Sources. - Reference Sources Categories, Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Information Sources.  (Encyclopedia, Dictionary, Periodical, Thesis, Books, Year book, Patents, Trade literature,  standards, Monographs, Reference Books, Year Books, Almanac, Atlas, Abstracting &  Indexing periodicals, Bibliographies, Handbooks etc.) - Internet as a Source of Information. 

Unit.2. Reference Service. - Concept, Definition, Need, Scope and trends. - Reference Interview and Search Techniques. 

Unit 3. Information Services and Products - Information services and Products. - Information services concepts, Definition, Need and trends. - Need, Techniques and Evaluation of Alerting services (CAS&SDI) - Bibliographic, Referral, Document Delivery and Translation Services. 

Unit.4. Information System and their Services. - Study of National, International and Commercial Information Systems and Services- Background, their Services and Products. 

Part VI: Library Users

Unit 1. Techniques of Library and Information Centres Survey. - Proforma method. - Interview method. - Records analysis method. 

Unit 2. Information users and their information Needs - Categories of Information users. - Information needs definition and models. - Information seeking behaviour. 

Unit 3 User Education - Goals and Objectives level, Techniques and Methods, Evaluation of Users Education  Programmes. 

Unit 4. User Studies. - Methods and techniques of User studies. - Evaluation of User studies. 

Unit 5. User Orientation Programmes: - Conventional and modern Techniques: Study tour, Newsletters, Handbooks, Leaflets, PowerPoint  Presentation, Websites etc.

How to Cover the EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025?

Here are the expert-recommended tips and tricks to excel in the EMRS Librarian exam shared below:

  • Review the EMRS Librarian syllabus to cover all the essential chapters.

  • Make a study plan that balances both concept building and regular revision.

  • Practice mocks and past papers to improve speed and accuracy.

  • Make short notes for last-minute revision of the concepts.

Also Check:

EMRS Full Form

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News