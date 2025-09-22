EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject-Wise Topics

EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced 124 vacancies for the Librarian post under Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B) through EMRS Staff Selection Exam 2025. Candidates applying for this post should check the syllabus and commence their preparation right away. It will help them prepare only those chapters that are important from an exam perspective. The EMRS Librarian syllabus is divided into two stages, Tier 1 and Tier 2. Tier 1 covers subjects like General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, and Language Competency, while Tier 2 is subject-specific. Read on to learn more about the EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern on this page. EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 Highlights

The National Education Society for Tribal Students has announced the EMRS Librarian Syllabus on its official website. Incorporating the official syllabus in the prep strategy can help you achieve mastery in all essential topics and maximise your chances of success. Check the key highlights of the recruitment drive below. Exam Conducting Body National Education Society for Tribal Students Post Name Librarian Exam Name EMRS Staff Selection Exam 2025 Vacancies 124 Selection Process Tier 1 (Preliminary Exam), Tier 2 (Subject Knowledge Exam) Exam Mode Offline Maximum Marks Tier 1: 100, Tier 2: 100 Job Location Across India EMRS Librarian Exam Pattern 2025 The EMRS Librarian Exam Pattern is divided into two tiers. Tier 1 is a preliminary exam, and Tier 2 is a subject-knowledge examination. Candidates should be familiar with the exam pattern to understand the test requirements, marking scheme, exam duration, and more. We have shared below the exam pattern for the EMRS Librarian across all the stages for clarity purposes.

EMRS Librarian Exam Pattern for Tier 1 The Tier 1 exam for the EMRS Librarian post is a preliminary (qualifying) test. It is an OMR-based test, comprising 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Check the EMRS Librarian Exam Pattern for Tier 1 tabulated below. Part Subject Number of questions Total marks Duration Part I General Awareness 10 10 The test will be of 2 hours 30 minutes duration without any time limit for each part of the test individually Part-II Reasoning Ability 15 15 Part III Knowledge of ICT 15 15 Part-IV Teaching Aptitude 30 30 Part-V Domain Knowledge: a) Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based questions (b) NEP-2020 20











10 30 Total 100 100 Part-VI Language Competency General English, General Hindi and Regional Language* (10 marks each subject). This part is qualifying in nature only with minimum 40% marks in aggregate i.e. 12 out of 30 (English, Hindi and Regional Language put together). Part I to V of the candidate will not be evaluated if he/she fails to attain qualifying marks in Part VI. 30 30

EMRS Librarian Exam Pattern for Tier 2 EMRS Librarian Tier 2 is a subject knowledge examination. The candidates will be shortlisted for Tier 2 based on the performance of Tier I examination, excluding the Language Competency (i.e., Part VI, which is qualifying in nature). However, the merit list will be prepared based on the performance in the Tier II examination only. Check the EMRS Librarian Exam Pattern for the Tier 2 tabulated below. Subject Number of questions Total marks Duration Objective Descriptive Objective Descriptive Subject- Specific Knowledge 40 15 40 60 3 hours Total 55 100 EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 PDF Having free access to the EMRS Librarian syllabus can help you focus on the relevant chapters. It will help you learn, revise, and practice only those topics from which questions can be tested in the exam. Get the EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 PDF link on this page.

Download the EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 PDF EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 for Tier 1 The EMRS Librarian Tier 1 syllabus is divided into various subjects, namely General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Knowledge of ICT, Teaching Aptitude, Domain Knowledge, and Language Competency. Mastering topics of all these subjects is crucial to succeed in the exam. Check the subject-wise EMRS Librarian syllabus for Tier 1, shared below. EMRS Librarian Syllabus for General Awareness This section aims to evaluate the candidate’s awareness of the latest happenings in the world. It covers the key areas: General Knowledge

Current affairs. EMRS Librarian Syllabus for Reasoning Ability The Reasoning Ability section evaluates a candidate’s ability to think logically and identify patterns. It includes topics like:

Puzzles & Seating Arrangement

Data sufficiency

Statement based questions (Verbal. reasoning)

Inequality

Blood relations

Sequences and Series

Direction Test

Assertion and Reason

Venn Diagrams. EMRS Librarian Syllabus for Knowledge of ICT The knowledge of the ICT section assesses candidates’ basic knowledge of computers and other related aspects. It covers the key areas: Fundamentals of Computer System

Basics of Operating System

MS Office

Keyboard Shortcuts and their uses

Important Computer Terms and Abbreviations

Computer Networks

Cyber Security

Internet EMRS Librarian Syllabus for Teaching Aptitude Here are the important topics for the EMRS Librarian teaching aptitude shared below: Teaching-Nature

Characteristics, Objectives and Basic requirements

Learner's characteristics

Factors affecting teaching

Methods of Teaching

Teaching Aids and Evaluation Systems.

EMRS Librarian Syllabus for Domain Knowledge Here are the important topics for the EMRS Librarian domain knowledge shared below: Experiential activity-based pedagogy and case study-based questions

National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 EMRS Librarian Syllabus for Language Competency Here are the important topics for the EMRS Language Competency aptitude shared below: General English Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks, Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms/Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases General Hindi संधि, समास, धिलोम शब्द, पर्ाार्िाची शब्द, सामान्र् असुधिर्ााँ, िाकर्ांशों के धलए एक शब्द, मुहािरे- लोकोधिर्ां, अपधित गद्ांश पर आिाररत प्रश Regional Language As opted by the candidate. (If the candidate opts for Hindi/English, the level will be of a higher standard than the general Hindi /English) Verb, Tenses, Voice, Subject-Verb Agreement, Articles, Comprehension, Fill in the Blanks, Adverb, Error Correction, Sentence Rearrangement, Unseen Passages, Vocabulary, Antonyms/Synonyms, Grammar, Idioms & Phrases, in the following languages: (1) Assamese (2) Bengali (3) Bodo (4) Dogri (5) English (6) Garo (7) Gujarati (8) Hindi, (9) Kannada (10) Kashmiri (11) Khasi (12) Malayalam (13) Manipuri (14) Marathi (15) Mizo (16) Nepali (17) Odiya (18) Santhali (19) Telugu (20) Urdu

EMRS Librarian Syllabus 2025 for Tier 2 The EMRS Librarian Tier 2 syllabus covers various parts, namely Foundation of Library & Information Science, Knowledge Organization, Information Processing & Retrieval, etc. Check the topic-wise EMRS Librarian syllabus for Tier 2, shared below for reference purposes: Part Syllabus Part 1: Foundation of Library & Information Science Unit.1. Library as a Social Institution Social & Historical foundations of Library. Different types of libraries- Academic, Public, Special –their distinguishing features and functions. Role of U.G.C. for development of Academic libraries. Role of Library in formal and informal education.

Unit.2 Normative Principles of Lib. & Inf. Science Five Laws of Library Science. Implications of five laws in Lib. & Inf. Science Development of Libraries with special reference to India, Baroda Public Library system Library Co-operation Resource Sharing and Library Networking.

Unit 4. Laws relating to Libraries & Information. Library legislation need and essential features. Library legislation in India. Maharashtra Public Library Act. Press and registration act & Delivery of Books act (Public Library). Copyright act, Intellectual Property rights.

Unit.5 Library and information Profession Attribution of profession. Librarianship as a profession. Professional ethics. Professional associations & their role. National & International Library Associations- FID, IFLA, LA, ILA, ALA, IASLIC etc. Professional education & research.

Unit.6 Promoters of Library & Information services National level promoter-RRRLF. International level promoters UNESCO

Unit 7. Public relations & Extension activities Definition - facets and programs. publicity & extension, Outreach activities. Library path finders (Guides) Factors affecting Library development, Literacy, publishing, Book Trade. Part II: Knowledge Organization, Information Processing & Retrieval Unit 1. Universe of Knowledge Structure and attributes Modes of formation of subjects Different types of subjects Universe of subjects as mapped in different schemes of classification.

Unit 2 Bibliographic description Catalogue purpose, Structure and types physical forms including OPAC filling rules Normative Principles of cataloguing Overview of principles and practice in document description Current trends in Standardization, description and exchange. Standard codes of cataloguing.

Unit 3. Methods of Knowledge Organization General theory of Library Classification Normative principles of classification and their application Species of Library Classification. Standard Schemes of Classifications and their features, CC, DDC, UDC Notation: Need, Functions, Characteristics Design and development of schemes of Library Classification, Standard sub-division Index. Trends in Library Classification.

Unit.4. Subject Classification Principles of Subject Classification Subject heading lists and their feature. Part III: Information Technology: Basic Unit 1 Information Technology Definition, Need, Scope and Objectives. Unit 2 Computer Basic Introduction to Computers Overview of Historical Development of Computers Generations of Computers, Classification of Computers. Essential Components of Computer system. Unit 3 Computer Architecture-Organization of Computer Input and Output devices- Keyboard, Scanner, OCR, Printers, Monitor Unit 4. Software Operating systems: Single & Multi User Systems, Basic features of MS-DOS, MS Windows, Linux, UNIX, Windows NT etc. Programming Languages: Concepts and Tools - Algorithm & Flowcharting. Unit 5 MS-Office package Unit 6 DBMS Package - Familiarity with DBASE, FOXPRO, CDS/ISIS, SOUL, MS Access (Basic features) Unit 7. Computer application to library & Information work - Housekeeping operations Unit 8. Communication Technology Communication Technology Basic Concepts Networking: Basic Concepts Internet Part IV: Management of Libraries & Information Centres/Institutions Unit.1 Management Concepts, definition and scope Management styles and approaches. Management schools of thought Functions and principles of Scientific Management.

Unit.2 Human Resource Management Organizational structure. Delegation, Communication and Participation Job Description and Analysis, Job evaluation Inter-personal relation. Recruitment procedures. Motivation, group Dynamics. Training and Development Disciplines and Grievances Performance Appraisal.

Unit.3. Financial Management Resources Mobilization Budgeting Techniques and Methods PPBS, Zero Based Budgeting etc Budgetary Control Cost effectiveness and Cost Benefit analysis Outsourcing.

Unit. 4 Reporting Types of reports, Annual report-compilation, Contents and style. Library Statistics etc.

Unit 5 System Analysis and Design Library as a system Project Management PERT/COM Decision Tables Performance evaluation standards, MIS. Performance Measurement, reengineering, Time and Motion Study SWOT (Strength Weakness Opportunities Threat) DFD (Data Flow Diagram)

Unit 6. Total Quality Management (TQM) Definition, Concept, Element Quality Audit, LIS related standards Technology Management.

Unit. 7 Library House Keeping Operations Different sections of Library & Information Center and their functions Collection Development and Management Policies Procedures Book Ordering (Acquisition) Technical Processing Serials Control, Circulation Control, Maintenance etc Stock Verification Policies and Procedures. Evaluation and Weeding Archiving-conservation-Preservation Restoration including Print, Non-Print and Electronic Materials. Unit 8 Planning - Concept, Definition, Need and Purpose, Types. - Policies and Procedures, MBO - Building and Space management in Libraries and Information Centers. - Library Building, Interior & Exterior, Furniture, Equipment’s, Standards & Types. - Risk Management, Contingency Management. - Planning of related Infrastructure, Library Standards. Unit 9. Management of change. - Concept of change. - Changes in Procedures, Methods, Tools and Techniques. - Problems of Incorporating Change. - Techniques of Managing Change. Part V: Information Sources & Services Unit 1. Reference and information sources. - Documentary Sources of Information, Print, Non-Print including Electronic: Special features, Scope, types - Nature, Characteristic, Utility and evaluation of different types of Information sources: Physical formats, Authority, Content, Utility. - Non-Documentary Information Sources. - Reference Sources Categories, Primary, Secondary & Tertiary Information Sources. (Encyclopedia, Dictionary, Periodical, Thesis, Books, Year book, Patents, Trade literature, standards, Monographs, Reference Books, Year Books, Almanac, Atlas, Abstracting & Indexing periodicals, Bibliographies, Handbooks etc.) - Internet as a Source of Information. Unit.2. Reference Service. - Concept, Definition, Need, Scope and trends. - Reference Interview and Search Techniques. Unit 3. Information Services and Products - Information services and Products. - Information services concepts, Definition, Need and trends. - Need, Techniques and Evaluation of Alerting services (CAS&SDI) - Bibliographic, Referral, Document Delivery and Translation Services. Unit.4. Information System and their Services. - Study of National, International and Commercial Information Systems and Services- Background, their Services and Products. Part VI: Library Users Unit 1. Techniques of Library and Information Centres Survey. - Proforma method. - Interview method. - Records analysis method. Unit 2. Information users and their information Needs - Categories of Information users. - Information needs definition and models. - Information seeking behaviour. Unit 3 User Education - Goals and Objectives level, Techniques and Methods, Evaluation of Users Education Programmes. Unit 4. User Studies. - Methods and techniques of User studies. - Evaluation of User studies. Unit 5. User Orientation Programmes: - Conventional and modern Techniques: Study tour, Newsletters, Handbooks, Leaflets, PowerPoint Presentation, Websites etc.