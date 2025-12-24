IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025 Released; Check Section-Wise Prelims Marks at ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the link for the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the RRB PO Prelims Exam conducted on November 22 & 23, 2025 can check their scorecard by logging into their account with their registration number and password. The scorecard provides the detailed breakdown of the marks secured by candidates in each subject and overall marks.
The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 was released on December 19, 2025 and the shortlisted candidates will now be called to attempt the IBPS RRB Mains Exam 2025 which is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2025.
IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025: Direct Download Link
Candidates can download the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard by clicking on the direct link below to check their marks for the RP-RRBs-XIV - Officers Scale l Prelims exam 2025. To check the scorecard, candidates must login into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below for the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025.
|
IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard 2025: Overview
The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 has been released on December 24 and the online link will be active till December 31, 2025. Check the table below for IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
IBPS RRB PO (CRP RRB XIV / XV)
|
Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post Name
|
Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager)
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation in any discipline
|
Age Limit
|
18–30 years (as of notification date)
|
Official Website
|
ibps.in
How to Check the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard 2025?
Candidates can check their scores by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, ibps.in.
- On the homepage click on "Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XIV-Officers Scale I”
- Click on the “Scores of Online Prelims Exam CRP-RRBs-XIV-Officers Scale I".
- Provide your Registration/Roll Number and Password/DOB (DD-MM-YYYY).
- Enter the Captcha code and click on the "Login" button.
- The IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
What are the details Mentioned on IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard?
After the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard, IBPS will release the cutoff marks and section-wise marks scored by candidates. Check the list below for details mentioned in the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard
- Candidate's Name and Roll Number
- Registration Number
- Category and Sub-category
- Section-wise Maximum Marks
- Sectional Cutoff Marks (Minimum Qualifying Marks)
- Marks Obtained in each section
