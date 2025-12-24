IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025 Released; Check Section-Wise Prelims Marks at ibps.in

IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the link for the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the RRB PO Prelims Exam conducted on November 22 & 23, 2025 can check their scorecard by logging into their account with their registration number and password. The scorecard provides the detailed breakdown of the marks secured by candidates in each subject and overall marks.

The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 was released on December 19, 2025 and the shortlisted candidates will now be called to attempt the IBPS RRB Mains Exam 2025 which is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2025.

IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025: Direct Download Link

Candidates can download the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard by clicking on the direct link below to check their marks for the RP-RRBs-XIV - Officers Scale l Prelims exam 2025. To check the scorecard, candidates must login into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below for the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025.