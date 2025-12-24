IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025 Released; Check Section-Wise Prelims Marks at ibps.in

CAT Result 2025 OUT, Link to Check
By Mohd Salman
Dec 24, 2025, 18:36 IST

IBPS released the RRB PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 on December 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on November 22 and 23 can check their marks from ibps.in until December 31. This scorecard is important for candidates appearing for the Mains on December 28.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard 2025
IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the link for the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the RRB PO Prelims Exam conducted on November 22 & 23, 2025 can check their scorecard by logging into their account with their registration number and password. The scorecard provides the detailed breakdown of the marks secured by candidates in each subject and overall marks.
The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 was released on December 19, 2025 and the shortlisted candidates will now be called to attempt the IBPS RRB Mains Exam 2025 which is scheduled to be conducted on December 28, 2025.

IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025: Direct Download Link

Candidates can download the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard by clicking on the direct link below to check their marks for the RP-RRBs-XIV - Officers Scale l Prelims exam 2025. To check the scorecard, candidates must login into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below for the IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025.

IBPS RRB PO Scorecard 2025

Click Here

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard 2025: Overview

The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 has been released on December 24 and the online link will be active till December 31, 2025. Check the table below for IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

IBPS RRB PO (CRP RRB XIV / XV)

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager)

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline

Age Limit

18–30 years (as of notification date)

Official Website

ibps.in

How to Check the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard 2025?

Candidates can check their scores by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, ibps.in.
  • On the homepage click on "Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XIV-Officers Scale I”
  • Click on the “Scores of Online Prelims Exam CRP-RRBs-XIV-Officers Scale I".
  • Provide your Registration/Roll Number and Password/DOB (DD-MM-YYYY).
  • Enter the Captcha code and click on the "Login" button.
  • The IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

What are the details Mentioned on IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard?

After the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard, IBPS will release the cutoff marks and section-wise marks scored by candidates. Check the list below for details mentioned in the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Scorecard

  • Candidate's Name and Roll Number
  • Registration Number
  • Category and Sub-category
  • Section-wise Maximum Marks
  • Sectional Cutoff Marks (Minimum Qualifying Marks)
  • Marks Obtained in each section

