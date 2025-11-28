Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025 OUT at gujaratnursingcouncil.org: Download GNC Result, GNM, ANM Marksheet PDF

Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025 Released: Gujarat Nursing Council has recently declared the exam results for various courses like NPM, Post Basic Diploma in Operation Room Nursing, Post Basic Diploma in Critical Care Nursing, and ANM for the exams held in September/October 2025. Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- gujaratnursingcouncil.org. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their gujaratnursingcouncil.org results using the direct link provided below. Students can check and download their GNC results using their seat number.

Gujarat Nursing Council GNM Results 2025

As per the latest update, Gujarat Nursing Council released the results of GNM and ANM courses. The students can check their Gujarat Nursing Council results on the official website- gujaratnursingcouncil.org