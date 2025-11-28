CTET 2026 Application Form
Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025 OUT at gujaratnursingcouncil.org: Download GNC Result, GNM, ANM Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 28, 2025, 17:45 IST

Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025 Released: Gujarat Nursing Council announced annual results for GNM, ANM and post-basic diploma courses for the exam held in September/October 2025. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the GNC Result.

Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025
Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025

Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025 Released: Gujarat Nursing Council has recently declared the exam results for various courses like NPM, Post Basic Diploma in Operation Room Nursing, Post Basic Diploma in Critical Care Nursing, and ANM for the exams held in September/October 2025. Gujarat Nursing Council Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- gujaratnursingcouncil.org.  All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their gujaratnursingcouncil.org results using the direct link provided below. Students can check and download their GNC results using their seat number.

Gujarat Nursing Council GNM Results 2025

As per the latest update, Gujarat Nursing Council released the results of GNM and ANM courses. The students can check their Gujarat Nursing Council results on the official website- gujaratnursingcouncil.org

Gujarat Nursing Council ANM GNM Result

Direct Link

How to Check Gujarat Nursing Council ANM GNM Results?

Gujarat Nursing Council students can check their results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of Gujarat Nursing Council 1st year result 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Nursing Council- gujaratnursingcouncil.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result of ANM/GNM 2025’ section 

Step 3: Fill in the required details and click on the proceed button.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

  Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download Gujarat Nursing Council First Year Results

Check here the direct link for Gujarat Nursing Council GNM Result 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Links

NPM Examination October-2025

Click here

Post Basic Diploma in Operation Room Nursing Examination October-2025

Click here

Post Basic Diploma in Critical Care Nursing October-2025

Click here

ANM Second Year Examination September - 2025

Click here

ANM First Year Examination September-2025

Click here

