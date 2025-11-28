MLA Full Form: Roles, Powers, Qualifications & Responsibilities

MLA Full Form: MLA stands for Member of the Legislative Assembly. They are the official representative chosen by the voters of an electoral district (constituency) to serve in the state legislative assembly. A single representative from each constituency is elected by the individuals to serve as an MLA. An MLA acts both as a lawmaker and represents the connection between their constituents and the government. Read further to get the complete details on MLA full form, including qualifications, functions, tenure, and other key facts.

MLA Full Form: What is the Full Form of MLA?

The full form of MLA is Member of the Legislative Assembly. India’s state legislature comprises the Legislative Assembly as its lower house. It includes anywhere between 60 and 500 members. Candidates should be at least 25 years old and must be Indian citizens to become MLAs. The tenure of the Legislative Assembly is 5 years. Most importantly, the state legislature has the authority to frame laws on all issues where Parliament cannot intervene.