MLA Full Form: Roles, Powers, Qualifications & Responsibilities

MLA Full Form: MLA stands for Member of the Legislative Assembly. They are the official representative chosen by the voters of an electoral district (constituency) to serve in the state legislative assembly. A single representative from each constituency is elected by the individuals to serve as an MLA. An MLA acts both as a lawmaker and represents the connection between their constituents and the government. Read further to get the complete details on MLA full form, including qualifications, functions, tenure, and other key facts.
MLA Full Form: What is the Full Form of MLA?
The full form of MLA is Member of the Legislative Assembly. India’s state legislature comprises the Legislative Assembly as its lower house. It includes anywhere between 60 and 500 members. Candidates should be at least 25 years old and must be Indian citizens to become MLAs. The tenure of the Legislative Assembly is 5 years. Most importantly, the state legislature has the authority to frame laws on all issues where Parliament cannot intervene.
MLA Full Form: Qualification of MLA
Apart from knowing MLA full form, individuals should also check the qualifications of the members of the legislative assembly to assess their suitability and competence. Given below are the qualifications required to become an MLA:
A candidate should be an Indian national.
Aspirants must be a minimum of 25 years old to join the Legislative Assembly and 30 years old to join the Legislative Council.
An individual must be a registered voter in any state’s constituencies to be eligible for membership in the Legislative Assembly or Council.
Eligibility requires that the individual has not been convicted and sentenced to at least two years of imprisonment.
Only mentally sound individuals are eligible.
Roles and Responsibilities of MLA
After understanding MLA full form and qualifications, you must also check their duties to understand their contribution towards society. They are primarily responsible for framing laws. Check the roles and responsibilities included in the MLA job profile:
They hold the authority to make laws on subjects beyond Parliament’s control.
They represent the connection between their constituents and the government.
To handle state-level problems, namely prisons, agriculture, irrigation, and public health.
They can question and evaluate the actions of the state government.
Apart from making laws, the state legislature has the power to vote in the Presidential election.
MLA Full Form: Power of MLA
After knowing the MLA full form, let’s understand the power of an MLA shared below:
Only MLAs are eligible to serve as ministers beyond six months.
Non-MLAs appointed as Chief Minister or ministers must become members of the Legislative Assembly within six months to retain their posts.
Only MLAs are eligible to hold the position of Speaker in the Legislature
