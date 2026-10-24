Jamia Millia Islamia Shifts Classes Online, Closes Two Libraries Amid Student Protests

Jamia Millia Islamia has shifted all classes online and closed two campus libraries amid ongoing student protests over the restoration of student union elections. The university announced the decision on October 24, citing safety and security concerns. The arrangements will continue until further notice. The decision comes as tensions continue between protesting students and the university administration. The protests began on October 12, with students demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), which was dissolved in 2006. Jamia Moves All Classes Online The university has directed all departments to conduct classes online with immediate effect. Faculty members have been asked to make the necessary arrangements to ensure that teaching continues without affecting students’ academic progress.

The order applies to all courses, and the university has not announced a date for the resumption of physical classes. Students have been advised to follow instructions issued by their respective departments regarding online lectures and study materials. The move follows an escalation in tensions on campus on October 24, when security personnel moved to remove the protest site where students had been demonstrating. Dr Zakir Husain Library, Old Library Closed Along with shifting classes online, the university has also closed the Dr Zakir Husain Library and the Old Library until further notice. The closures come amid concerns over the situation on campus. Both facilities are used by students for studying, research and other academic activities. Their closure means students will have to make alternative arrangements for their academic work until the university announces their reopening.

Delhi: The students’ protest at Jamia Millia Islamia University entered its 13th day. Teaching and non-teaching staff, along with administrative officials, gathered on campus to hold talks with the students on strike A student says, "They are trying to remove our entire protest site and drive us out of here. They are creating a violent atmosphere inside the campus. But we are standing our ground. We are asking for our demands to be met. Just give us the union, please. Look at how they are dragging the students right now..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 24, 2026 Why Are Jamia Students Protesting? Students have been demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union and the holding of union elections. The union was dissolved in 2006 following campus violence that disrupted academic activities.