Jamia Millia Islamia Shifts Classes Online, Closes Two Libraries Amid Student Protests
Jamia Millia Islamia has moved all classes online and closed the Dr Zakir Husain Library and Old Library amid protests demanding student union elections. The measures took effect on October 24 and will continue until further notice.
Jamia Millia Islamia has shifted all classes online and closed two campus libraries amid ongoing student protests over the restoration of student union elections. The university announced the decision on October 24, citing safety and security concerns. The arrangements will continue until further notice.
The decision comes as tensions continue between protesting students and the university administration. The protests began on October 12, with students demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), which was dissolved in 2006.
Jamia Moves All Classes Online
The university has directed all departments to conduct classes online with immediate effect. Faculty members have been asked to make the necessary arrangements to ensure that teaching continues without affecting students’ academic progress.
The order applies to all courses, and the university has not announced a date for the resumption of physical classes. Students have been advised to follow instructions issued by their respective departments regarding online lectures and study materials.
The move follows an escalation in tensions on campus on October 24, when security personnel moved to remove the protest site where students had been demonstrating.
Dr Zakir Husain Library, Old Library Closed
Along with shifting classes online, the university has also closed the Dr Zakir Husain Library and the Old Library until further notice.
The closures come amid concerns over the situation on campus. Both facilities are used by students for studying, research and other academic activities. Their closure means students will have to make alternative arrangements for their academic work until the university announces their reopening.
Delhi: The students’ protest at Jamia Millia Islamia University entered its 13th day. Teaching and non-teaching staff, along with administrative officials, gathered on campus to hold talks with the students on strike A student says, "They are trying to remove our entire protest site and drive us out of here. They are creating a violent atmosphere inside the campus. But we are standing our ground. We are asking for our demands to be met. Just give us the union, please. Look at how they are dragging the students right now..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 24, 2026
Why Are Jamia Students Protesting?
Students have been demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union and the holding of union elections. The union was dissolved in 2006 following campus violence that disrupted academic activities.
The protesters have also called for the withdrawal of disciplinary action against students and the removal of the university’s chief proctor.
Five students began an indefinite hunger strike on October 12 as part of the protest. Tensions escalated further on October 24, when security personnel moved to remove the protest camp.
AISA Accuses Administration, CPI(M) MP Writes To Union Education Minister
The All India Students’ Association (AISA) accused the university administration of acting against protesting students without provocation.
The issue has also drawn political attention. CPI(M) MP John Brittas wrote to Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on October 21, expressing concern over the absence of an elected student union at Jamia for nearly two decades.
Meanwhile, Jamia Registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvi alleged that the visit of Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Imran Masood had disturbed the campus environment. He said a complaint had been filed with the Delhi Police.
ALSO READ| From Rs 2.9 LPA to Rs 1.5 Crore: Tech Professional’s Journey After Early Layoff
ALSO READ| Mizoram Plans 100 Primary Teacher Appointments In 2026, MTET Changes Under Consideration
ALSO READ| JEE Main 2027 Registration Date LIVE: NTA Updates Official Website, Know How To Download, Fill Session 1 Application Form
ALSO READ| Centre Approves 320 New PG Medical Seats in Himachal Pradesh; Rs 415 Crore Grant Announced
ALSO READ| Former UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar Urges Universities To Go Beyond Degrees, Focus On Practical Learning
ALSO READ| Physicist Ashoke Sen Becomes First Indian To Win Oskar Klein Medal
ALSO READ| NCERT Introduces AI And Computational Thinking Module For Classes 9 To 12, Details Here
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.