Physicist Ashoke Sen Becomes First Indian To Win Oskar Klein Medal
Indian theoretical physicist Ashoke Sen has received the Oskar Klein Medal 2026 for his contributions to string theory and fundamental physics. He is the first Indian physicist to receive the prestigious international honour.
Indian theoretical physicist Ashoke Sen has been awarded the Oskar Klein Medal for 2026, becoming the first Indian physicist to receive the prestigious honour. The award recognises his significant contributions to theoretical physics, particularly his research on string theory and black hole entropy.
The International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), Bengaluru, announced the recognition. Sen serves as an ICTS-Infosys Madhava Chair Professor and is internationally known for his research into some of the fundamental questions in physics.
The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India congratulates Dr. Ashoke Sen, @ictstifr-Infosys Madhava Chair Professor, Bengaluru, on receiving the Oskar Klein Medal for 2026. He is the first Indian physicist to receive this prestigious honour. Prof. Sen is globally recognised for his pioneering contributions to string theory, particularly his work on S-duality, the precision counting of black hole entropy and string field theory. His research has played a significant role in advancing modern string theory and deepening our understanding of fundamental physics. Jointly awarded by @Stockholm_Uni and the Nobel Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the Oskar Klein Medal recognises distinguished contributions to physics. This recognition adds to Prof. Sen’s distinguished achievements, which include the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics (2012), the Dirac Medal (2014), the Padma Shri (2001) and the Padma Bhushan (2013).— Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI (@PrinSciAdvOff) October 23, 2026
Why Has Ashoke Sen Received the Oskar Klein Medal?
Sen has made important contributions to string theory through his work on S-duality, the precise counting of black hole entropy and string field theory. His research has helped advance the understanding of modern string theory.
String theory is a theoretical framework that attempts to explain the fundamental building blocks of the universe. It also explores how gravity can be understood alongside the principles of quantum physics.
Black hole entropy, another area of Sen’s research, concerns the relationship between a black hole’s properties and the amount of information associated with it. His work has contributed to research into the fundamental laws governing black holes.
The Oskar Klein Medal is awarded annually by Stockholm University and the Nobel Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Established in 1988, it recognises outstanding contributions to physics and is named after Swedish theoretical physicist Oskar Klein. Previous recipients include prominent physicists and Nobel laureates such as Chen-Ning Yang, Steven Weinberg and Hans Bethe.
Ashoke Sen Delivers Memorial Lecture at Stockholm University
As part of the 2026 recognition, Sen delivered the Oskar Klein Memorial Lecture at Stockholm University’s AlbaNova Centre on October 22. His lecture was titled “Gravity from Strings and Strings from Gravity.”
The lecture explored themes connected to gravity and string theory, reflecting the areas of theoretical physics in which Sen has made major contributions.
Other Major Awards Won by Ashoke Sen
The Oskar Klein Medal adds to Sen’s list of major national and international honours. He received the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics in 2012 for his contributions to establishing the unifying structure of string theory. He was also awarded the Dirac Medal in 2014.
His other recognitions include the Infosys Prize in Mathematical Sciences in 2009, the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 1994 and the ICTP Prize in 1989.
The Government of India has also honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2013. Sen was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1998.
His latest achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian theoretical physics and brings international recognition to his contributions to the study of the universe’s fundamental principles.
ALSO READ| NCERT Introduces AI And Computational Thinking Module For Classes 9 To 12, Details Here
ALSO READ| NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Allocation Status at mcc.nic.in
ALSO READ| CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: September Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Toppers, Pass Percentage Updates
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.