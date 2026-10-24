Physicist Ashoke Sen Becomes First Indian To Win Oskar Klein Medal

Indian theoretical physicist Ashoke Sen has been awarded the Oskar Klein Medal for 2026, becoming the first Indian physicist to receive the prestigious honour. The award recognises his significant contributions to theoretical physics, particularly his research on string theory and black hole entropy. The International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), Bengaluru, announced the recognition. Sen serves as an ICTS-Infosys Madhava Chair Professor and is internationally known for his research into some of the fundamental questions in physics. The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India congratulates Dr. Ashoke Sen, @ictstifr-Infosys Madhava Chair Professor, Bengaluru, on receiving the Oskar Klein Medal for 2026. He is the first Indian physicist to receive this prestigious honour. Prof. Sen is globally recognised for his pioneering contributions to string theory, particularly his work on S-duality, the precision counting of black hole entropy and string field theory. His research has played a significant role in advancing modern string theory and deepening our understanding of fundamental physics. Jointly awarded by @Stockholm_Uni and the Nobel Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the Oskar Klein Medal recognises distinguished contributions to physics. This recognition adds to Prof. Sen’s distinguished achievements, which include the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics (2012), the Dirac Medal (2014), the Padma Shri (2001) and the Padma Bhushan (2013). — Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the GoI (@PrinSciAdvOff) October 23, 2026

Why Has Ashoke Sen Received the Oskar Klein Medal? Sen has made important contributions to string theory through his work on S-duality, the precise counting of black hole entropy and string field theory. His research has helped advance the understanding of modern string theory. String theory is a theoretical framework that attempts to explain the fundamental building blocks of the universe. It also explores how gravity can be understood alongside the principles of quantum physics. Black hole entropy, another area of Sen’s research, concerns the relationship between a black hole’s properties and the amount of information associated with it. His work has contributed to research into the fundamental laws governing black holes. The Oskar Klein Medal is awarded annually by Stockholm University and the Nobel Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Established in 1988, it recognises outstanding contributions to physics and is named after Swedish theoretical physicist Oskar Klein. Previous recipients include prominent physicists and Nobel laureates such as Chen-Ning Yang, Steven Weinberg and Hans Bethe.