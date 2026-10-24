NCERT Introduces AI And Computational Thinking Module For Classes 9 To 12, Details Here

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced an introductory module on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for students in Classes 9 to 12. Announced on October 23, 2026, the module aims to help students understand AI, develop problem-solving skills and learn how to use emerging technologies responsibly. The initiative is aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is designed for students who have no prior knowledge of artificial intelligence. What Will Students Learn Through the NCERT AI Module? The module introduces Computational Thinking as a systematic approach to identifying and solving problems. It will help students understand how AI works, where it can be used and what its possibilities and limitations are.

The learning material focuses on developing critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills. It aims to help students understand technology rather than simply use AI tools. Activity-Based Learning With or Without Digital Devices According to NCERT, the module follows an experiential and activity-based learning approach. It includes discussions, practical exercises, experiments and reflection-based activities. Students can participate in these activities with or without digital devices. This approach allows schools with different levels of digital infrastructure to use the learning material. The module is intended to make AI concepts easier to understand through practical learning and real-world examples. Think Smart. Create with AI. Learn Responsibly. NCERT introduces an introductory module on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Grades 9-12, aligned with the vision of NEP-2020 Designed for beginners, the module encourages critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving through hands-on, activity-based learning with or without digital devices. It also highlights the ethical and responsible use of AI, including data privacy, fairness, digital safety and fact-checking. Empowering learners to navigate the AI-driven future with confidence, creativity and responsibility. #NCERT #ArtificialIntelligence #ComputationalThinking #NEP2020 #DigitalLearning #AIinEducation — NCERT (@ncert) October 23, 2026

NCERT AI Module Focuses on Ethical and Safe Use of Technology The module also highlights the importance of using AI responsibly. Students will learn about data privacy, misinformation, fairness and digital safety. It encourages learners to verify information generated by AI instead of accepting it without checking its accuracy. The material also stresses the importance of human judgement, creativity and ethical responsibility when using technology. What Has the Government Announced About AI Education in Schools? The introduction of the module is part of the government’s broader efforts to integrate Computational Thinking and AI into school education. In an official statement published by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on August 5, 2026, the Ministry of Education stated that NCERT, in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), had introduced a dedicated Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence curriculum for Classes 3 to 8 from the 2026-27 academic year.