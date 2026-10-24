Mizoram Plans 100 Primary Teacher Appointments In 2026, MTET Changes Under Consideration

Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana has announced plans to recruit 100 regular primary school teachers in 2026 as the state looks to strengthen its school education system and improve students’ academic performance. The government is also considering changes to the Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) to help serving teachers meet eligibility requirements. The announcements were made at the general conference of the Mizoram Primary Teachers’ Association (MPTA) in Aizawl on October 23. Mizoram to Recruit 100 Primary Teachers The state government is working to recruit 100 regular primary teachers during the current year. According to the education minister, the government has also sanctioned the appointment of 671 teachers as part of its wider efforts to address staffing requirements in schools.

Vanlalthlana highlighted the need to improve students’ learning outcomes, an area where Mizoram continues to face challenges. The state ranked 31st nationally in the Performance Grading Index (PGI), which assesses the performance of school education systems across different states and union territories. MTET Reforms Under Consideration The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is working on arrangements to allow in-service teachers with more than five years of service remaining to appear for the Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test before 2028. The state government is also considering relaxing assessment requirements for serving teachers and conducting the eligibility test twice a year. These proposed changes aim to give teachers more opportunities to qualify for the examination. “We are considering ways to ensure that everyone can qualify for the teacher eligibility test,” Vanlalthlana said.