Mizoram Plans 100 Primary Teacher Appointments In 2026, MTET Changes Under Consideration
Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana has announced plans to recruit 100 regular primary teachers in 2026. The state is also considering changes to the Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), including holding the examination twice a year and relaxing assessment requirements for in-service teachers.
Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana has announced plans to recruit 100 regular primary school teachers in 2026 as the state looks to strengthen its school education system and improve students’ academic performance. The government is also considering changes to the Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) to help serving teachers meet eligibility requirements.
The announcements were made at the general conference of the Mizoram Primary Teachers’ Association (MPTA) in Aizawl on October 23.
Mizoram to Recruit 100 Primary Teachers
The state government is working to recruit 100 regular primary teachers during the current year. According to the education minister, the government has also sanctioned the appointment of 671 teachers as part of its wider efforts to address staffing requirements in schools.
Vanlalthlana highlighted the need to improve students’ learning outcomes, an area where Mizoram continues to face challenges. The state ranked 31st nationally in the Performance Grading Index (PGI), which assesses the performance of school education systems across different states and union territories.
MTET Reforms Under Consideration
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is working on arrangements to allow in-service teachers with more than five years of service remaining to appear for the Mizoram Teacher Eligibility Test before 2028.
The state government is also considering relaxing assessment requirements for serving teachers and conducting the eligibility test twice a year. These proposed changes aim to give teachers more opportunities to qualify for the examination.
“We are considering ways to ensure that everyone can qualify for the teacher eligibility test,” Vanlalthlana said.
However, the proposed MTET changes are still under consideration, and further details are awaited.
New Assessment System to Improve Learning Outcomes
To address concerns over students’ academic performance, the state has introduced the Standardised Assessment for Elementary Schools (SAfES).
The initiative aims to assess whether students understand what they learn instead of relying mainly on memorisation. The approach is intended to encourage better understanding of subjects and improve the quality of elementary education.
During the MPTA conference, members also adopted two resolutions seeking the government’s intervention to introduce Hindi in primary schools and provide computers to all primary schools across Mizoram.
These proposals, along with teacher recruitment and the proposed MTET reforms, form part of the broader discussion on improving educational opportunities and learning outcomes in the state.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.