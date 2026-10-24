Centre Approves 320 New PG Medical Seats in Himachal Pradesh; Rs 415 Crore Grant Announced
The Centre has approved 320 new PG medical seats across six government colleges in Himachal Pradesh, with a grant of Rs 415 crore. Check the college-wise seat distribution and benefits for students.
The Central Government has approved 320 additional postgraduate (PG) medical seats across six government medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh. The Centre will provide a grant of around Rs 415 crore to support the expansion, Union Health Minister JP Nadda announced on October 24, 2026.
The decision is expected to give medical graduates more opportunities to pursue postgraduate studies and specialise in different areas of medicine. It may also help strengthen healthcare services in the state by increasing the availability of specialist doctors.
The approval follows a proposal submitted by the Himachal Pradesh government on June 23, 2026. Nadda said the state’s proposal was discussed with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the convocation ceremony at AIIMS Bilaspur on October 6. The Centre has now approved all 320 proposed seats.
Also check:
JEE Main 2027 Registration Date LIVE: How To Download, Fill Session 1 Application Form
Himachal Pradesh PG Medical Seats 2026: College-Wise Details
The 320 additional postgraduate medical seats have been approved across six government medical colleges in the state.
|
Medical college
|
New PG seats approved
|
IGMC, Shimla
|
91
|
Government Medical College, Hamirpur
|
57
|
Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda
|
57
|
Medical College, Mandi
|
55
|
Government Medical College, Nahan
|
32
|
Government Medical College, Chamba
|
28
|
Total
|
320
Shimla has received the highest allocation, with 91 seats, while Chamba has been allocated 28 seats.
How Will the New PG Medical Seats Help Students?
Postgraduate medical courses allow doctors who have completed their MBBS to receive advanced training in a particular medical field. These courses help them develop specialised knowledge and skills.
The addition of 320 seats will create more opportunities for eligible medical graduates to pursue postgraduate education within Himachal Pradesh. It could also help strengthen training in specialities such as surgery, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics and oncology.
For patients, a larger pool of specialist doctors could improve access to specialised treatment, particularly in remote and hilly areas where reaching advanced healthcare facilities can be difficult. However, the benefits will depend on the approved seats being established and made operational.
Centre's Rs 15,000 Crore Plan to Expand Medical Education
The approval is part of a wider Central Government initiative to increase medical education capacity across India.
Under the initiative, the Centre plans to add 10,000 undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats over five years, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 15,000 crore. The 320 seats approved for Himachal Pradesh form part of this broader effort.
The Central grant of approximately Rs 415 crore will support the creation of the additional PG seats in the state.
JP Nadda Urges Himachal Government to Complete Work on Time
Following the approval, Nadda urged the Himachal Pradesh government to complete the required administrative and other formalities without delay.
The seats must be created and made operational through the necessary processes before medical graduates can benefit from the increased capacity. The state government’s next steps will therefore be important in ensuring that the approved seats become available within the expected timeframe.
Also read:
IIT BHU Sets Up C-DOT Centre of Excellence for 5G, 6G and AI Telecom Research
Jamia Wall Construction Near Protest Site Sparks Row Amid Students’ Union Stir
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.