Jamia Wall Construction Near Protest Site Sparks Row Amid Students’ Union Stir

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Students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in New Delhi have raised concerns over the construction of a wall near two gates close to their protest site. The students alleged that the move could restrict their movement and limit the gathering of protesters demanding the restoration of the university’s students’ union. The construction is taking place near Gate 7 and Gate 10, close to the Ibn Sina Library. However, the university administration has denied any connection between the work and the ongoing protest. It said the construction is part of restoration and maintenance work intended to improve campus safety and security. Why Are Jamia Students Opposing the Wall Construction? Students alleged that the administration began building the wall on Friday to block two gates near the protest site. They believe the move could make it harder for students to join the protest or move around the campus.

According to media reports, Saima Saeed, Jamia’s Chief Public Relations Officer, told that the work was unrelated to the protest. She said some gates needed maintenance and that the construction was part of restoration work. She also said the measure was intended to ensure safety and security on campus. Also read: CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: September Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Toppers, Pass Percentage Updates NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Allocation Status at mcc.nic.in Saurabh Tripathi, secretary of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) at Jamia, alleged that the university had increased surveillance and security deployment since the protest intensified. According to Tripathi, students crossed Gate 7 and Gate 10 on October 17 after students participating in a hunger strike were removed from the campus. He alleged that the administration often increases surveillance and restricts movement when student protests grow.

Ebin Basil, 22, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 12, also expressed concern about the construction. He said the two gates were mainly used during emergencies but had recently been used by students joining the protest. Basil alleged that blocking the gates could make it easier to restrict students’ movement. He also expressed concern that protesters could face detention or be taken to a hospital on health grounds. These were his concerns and allegations; the university has said the construction is for maintenance and security. NSUI Supports Students’ Demand for Union Restoration The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) criticised the construction in a statement. It said restoring the students’ union was important to ensure democratic representation on campus. The students’ protest began with an indefinite hunger strike on October 12 and has since developed into a standoff between protesters and the university administration.