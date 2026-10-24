Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Option Entry Link Closes at 1 PM Today
Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2026 second stray vacancy round option entry link closes at 1 PM today, October 24, 2026. Candidates can enter the choices for allotment through the link available on the official website.
Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority will close the option entry link for candidates to enter choices for the second stray vacancy round for Karnataka UGNEET Admissions 2026. According to the notification issued, candidates can enter their options for seat allotment in the second round of stray vacancy allotment for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses until 1 PM today, October 24, 2026.
The seat matrix after the admissions to the first round of NEET UG stray vacancy is available on the official website. Students are advised to check the seat vacancy list before entering the choices for the counselling round. The option entry link is available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the choices for the second stray vacancy round allotment.
Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Stray Vacancy Seats - Click Here
Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Stray Vacancy Option Entry Link - Click Here
#UGNEET-26: ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಮತ್ತು ದಂತ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಗಳ ಪ್ರವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಎರಡನೇ ಸ್ಟ್ರೇ ವೇಕೆನ್ಸಿ ಸುತ್ತಿನ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಗೆ ಆಪ್ಷನ್ಸ್ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲು ಅ. 24ರಂದು ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 1 ಗಂಟೆವರೆಗೆ ಅವಕಾಶ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಲಭ್ಯ ಸೀಟುಗಳ ಮಾಹಿತಿಯನ್ನು ವೆಬ್ ಸೈಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಆಸಕ್ತರು ಇದರ ಉಪಯೋಗ ಪಡೆಯಬಹುದು. -ಹೆಚ್.ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ ಐಎಎಸ್ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ @CMofKarnataka @basavarajrayar2 @S_PrakashPatil— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) October 23, 2026
Steps to Enter Options for Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Stray Vacancy Allotment
Allotment to the second round of stray vacancy admissions will be issued based on the choices entered by candidates. Students are required to refer to the seat matrix before entering the choices. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA
Step 2: Click on UGNEET 2026
Step 3: Click on the Stray Vacancy option entry link
Step 4: Log in with the CET number or scan the QR code
Step 5: Click on the option entry link
Step 6: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment
Step 7: Save and click on submit
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Stray Vacancy Final Allotment Result Out
Karnataka Examination Authority earlier released the final allotment result for Round 1 stray vacancy allotment. Students who participated in the counselling round can check the final allotment PDF through the link available on the official website. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the link provided here.
Round 1 Final Allotment Result- Click Here
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.