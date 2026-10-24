Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Stray Vacancy Round 2 Option Entry Link Closes at 1 PM Today

Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority will close the option entry link for candidates to enter choices for the second stray vacancy round for Karnataka UGNEET Admissions 2026. According to the notification issued, candidates can enter their options for seat allotment in the second round of stray vacancy allotment for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses until 1 PM today, October 24, 2026.

The seat matrix after the admissions to the first round of NEET UG stray vacancy is available on the official website. Students are advised to check the seat vacancy list before entering the choices for the counselling round. The option entry link is available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the choices for the second stray vacancy round allotment.