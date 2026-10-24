NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result Out, Check Allotment Status Opening and Closing Ranks
MCC NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 provisional allotment result is now available online. Students can check opening and closing ranks for specific programmes and state-wise allotment details here
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the provisional allotment results for NEET PG Round 1 counselling. Students who have applied for the counselling round can visit the official website to check their allotment status.
Candidates have been given time until 11:30 AM today to submit grievances, if any, through the portal available on the candidate login. Candidates are required to visit the ‘Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System' on the candidate login portal and submit the queries before he deadline. Following this, the final allotment result for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2026 will be released. Students allotted seats are required to then report to the allotted colleges with all required documents.
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 provisional allotment result PDF is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the allotment PDF
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Allocation Status at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment - Click Here
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks
Check below the speciality-wise opening and closing ranks for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling
|
Specialty
|
Category
|
Opening Rank (AIR)
|
Closing Rank (AIR)*
|
Institute at Closing Rank
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
Open
|
1
|
2120
|
Govt Medical College, Srinagar
|
|
OBC
|
42
|
2112
|
Thoothukudi Medical College
|
|
EWS
|
52
|
2156
|
Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner
|
|
SC
|
776
|
2252
|
IPGMER, Kolkata
|
|
ST
|
293
|
1814
|
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
Open
|
7
|
1983
|
Darbhanga Medical College, Bihar
|
|
OBC
|
45
|
2183
|
Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
|
|
EWS
|
58
|
2184
|
IMS, BHU, Varanasi
|
|
SC
|
398
|
2479
|
Pt. B.D. Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak
|
M.D. Dermatology
|
Open
|
12
|
2010
|
Govt Medical College, Aurangabad
|
|
OBC
|
209
|
2222
|
S.N. Medical College, Agra
|
|
EWS
|
256
|
2182
|
Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey GMC, Ratlam
|
|
SC
|
2483
|
2642
|
Govt Medical College, Kozhikode
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Category-Wise Cutoffs for Premier Institutions (Round 1)
Check below the category-wise cutoffs for top institutions in the first round of counselling
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
-
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis:
-
Open: Rank 7
-
OBC: Rank 45
-
EWS: Rank 58
-
SC: Rank 398
-
M.D. General Medicine:
-
Open: Rank 24
-
OBC: Rank 343
-
EWS: Rank 129
-
ST: Rank 1814
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute (ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital), New Delhi
-
M.D. General Medicine:
-
Open: Rank 1
-
OBC: Rank 42
-
EWS: Rank 52
-
SC: Rank 776
-
ST: Rank 293
-
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis:
-
Open: Rank 48
-
OBC: Rank 152
-
EWS: Rank 274
-
SC: Rank 1530
Madras Medical College (MMC), Chennai
-
M.D. General Medicine:
-
Open: Rank 6
-
OBC: Rank 158
-
EWS: Rank 894
-
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis:
-
Open: Rank 10
-
OBC: Rank 181
-
SC: Rank 539
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling: State-Wise AIQ Opening and Closing Ranks
Check the state-wise All India Quota opening and closing ranks for General Medicine & Radio-Diagnosis (Open Quota)
|
State / UT
|
Specialty
|
Opening Rank (AIR)
|
Closing Rank (AIR)*
|
Institute at Closing Rank
|
Delhi (NCT)
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
1
|
455
|
UCMS & GTB Hospital, New Delhi
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
7
|
515
|
G.B. Pant Institute, New Delhi
|
Tamil Nadu
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
6
|
1882
|
Govt. Medical College, Cuddalore
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
10
|
1305
|
Kanyakumari Govt. Medical College
|
Kerala
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
13
|
538
|
Govt. Medical College, Kollam
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
117
|
418
|
T.D. Medical College, Alappuzha
|
Maharashtra
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
36
|
1875
|
PCMC PG Institute, Pimpri, Pune
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
118
|
1905
|
Govt. Medical College, Latur
|
Karnataka
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
22
|
1961
|
Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
315
|
1454
|
K.H. Patil Institute, Gadag
|
Gujarat
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
148
|
1832
|
Govt. Medical College, Bhavnagar
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
25
|
1786
|
Govt. Medical College, Surat
|
Telangana
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
20
|
2237
|
Govt. Medical College, Nizamabad
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
246
|
2265
|
Govt. Medical College, Nizamabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
28
|
1976
|
S.N. Medical College, Agra
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
51
|
1950
|
BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur
|
Rajasthan
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
66
|
2037
|
Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
314
|
1386
|
JLN Medical College, Ajmer
|
West Bengal
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
71
|
2077
|
Midnapore Medical College
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
102
|
1067
|
Murshidabad Medical College
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
299
|
2098
|
GMC Kadapa
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
213
|
2021
|
GMC Ongole
|
Odisha
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
31
|
1147
|
SCB Medical College, Cuttack
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
352
|
1984
|
SCB Medical College, Cuttack
|
Punjab / Chandigarh
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
93
|
1975
|
GGS Medical College, Faridkot
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
110
|
925
|
GGS Medical College, Faridkot
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
377
|
2259
|
Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
782
|
1408
|
Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa
|
Bihar
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
762
|
2203
|
Darbhanga Medical College
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
793
|
2052
|
Darbhanga Medical College
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
330
|
2120
|
Govt. Medical College, Srinagar
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
358
|
959
|
GMC Jammu / GMC Srinagar
|
Assam / North East
|
M.D. General Medicine
|
304
|
2395
|
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
|
|
M.D. Radio-Diagnosis
|
400
|
2095
|
Barpeta Medical College, Assam
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling: Final Allotment Results Soon
After the window for submitting grievances regarding the NEET PG Round 1 provisional allotment result closes, the grievances will be taken into consideration when preparing the NEET PG Round 1 final allotment result. Candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents for admission after the final allotment. Those satisfied with their allotment must select the Freeze allotment option and complete the admission process. Those who wish to upgrade their choices for the second counselling round can select the Float option and upload the documents for allotted institution verification.
Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Submit Grievances Until 11:30 AM on October 24 at mcc.nic.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.