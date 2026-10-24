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NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result Out, Check Allotment Status Opening and Closing Ranks

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 07:51 IST

MCC NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 provisional allotment result is now available online. Students can check opening and closing ranks for specific programmes and state-wise allotment details here

NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result Out, Check Allotment Status Opening and Closing Ranks
NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result Out, Check Allotment Status Opening and Closing Ranks
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NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the provisional allotment results for NEET PG Round 1 counselling. Students who have applied for the counselling round can visit the official website to check their allotment status.

Candidates have been given time until 11:30 AM today to submit grievances, if any, through the portal available on the candidate login. Candidates are required to visit the ‘Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System' on the candidate login portal and submit the queries before he deadline. Following this, the final allotment result for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2026 will be released. Students allotted seats are required to then report to the allotted colleges with all required documents. 

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 provisional allotment result PDF is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the allotment PDF

Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Allocation Status at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Opening and Closing Ranks

Check below the speciality-wise opening and closing ranks for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling

Specialty

Category

Opening Rank (AIR)

Closing Rank (AIR)*

Institute at Closing Rank

M.D. General Medicine

Open

1

2120

Govt Medical College, Srinagar

 

OBC

42

2112

Thoothukudi Medical College

 

EWS

52

2156

Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner

 

SC

776

2252

IPGMER, Kolkata

 

ST

293

1814

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

Open

7

1983

Darbhanga Medical College, Bihar

 

OBC

45

2183

Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

 

EWS

58

2184

IMS, BHU, Varanasi

 

SC

398

2479

Pt. B.D. Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak

M.D. Dermatology

Open

12

2010

Govt Medical College, Aurangabad

 

OBC

209

2222

S.N. Medical College, Agra

 

EWS

256

2182

Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey GMC, Ratlam

 

SC

2483

2642

Govt Medical College, Kozhikode

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Category-Wise Cutoffs for Premier Institutions (Round 1)

Check below the category-wise cutoffs for top institutions in the first round of counselling

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

  • M.D. Radio-Diagnosis:

    • Open: Rank 7

    • OBC: Rank 45

    • EWS: Rank 58

    • SC: Rank 398

  • M.D. General Medicine:

    • Open: Rank 24

    • OBC: Rank 343

    • EWS: Rank 129

    • ST: Rank 1814

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute (ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital), New Delhi

  • M.D. General Medicine:

    • Open: Rank 1

    • OBC: Rank 42

    • EWS: Rank 52

    • SC: Rank 776

    • ST: Rank 293

  • M.D. Radio-Diagnosis:

    • Open: Rank 48

    • OBC: Rank 152

    • EWS: Rank 274

    • SC: Rank 1530

Madras Medical College (MMC), Chennai

  • M.D. General Medicine:

    • Open: Rank 6

    • OBC: Rank 158

    • EWS: Rank 894

  • M.D. Radio-Diagnosis:

    • Open: Rank 10

    • OBC: Rank 181

    • SC: Rank 539

NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling: State-Wise AIQ Opening and Closing Ranks

Check the state-wise All India Quota opening and closing ranks for General Medicine & Radio-Diagnosis (Open Quota)

State / UT

Specialty

Opening Rank (AIR)

Closing Rank (AIR)*

Institute at Closing Rank

Delhi (NCT)

M.D. General Medicine

1

455

UCMS & GTB Hospital, New Delhi

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

7

515

G.B. Pant Institute, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu

M.D. General Medicine

6

1882

Govt. Medical College, Cuddalore

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

10

1305

Kanyakumari Govt. Medical College

Kerala

M.D. General Medicine

13

538

Govt. Medical College, Kollam

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

117

418

T.D. Medical College, Alappuzha

Maharashtra

M.D. General Medicine

36

1875

PCMC PG Institute, Pimpri, Pune

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

118

1905

Govt. Medical College, Latur

Karnataka

M.D. General Medicine

22

1961

Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

315

1454

K.H. Patil Institute, Gadag

Gujarat

M.D. General Medicine

148

1832

Govt. Medical College, Bhavnagar

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

25

1786

Govt. Medical College, Surat

Telangana

M.D. General Medicine

20

2237

Govt. Medical College, Nizamabad

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

246

2265

Govt. Medical College, Nizamabad

Uttar Pradesh

M.D. General Medicine

28

1976

S.N. Medical College, Agra

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

51

1950

BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur

Rajasthan

M.D. General Medicine

66

2037

Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

314

1386

JLN Medical College, Ajmer

West Bengal

M.D. General Medicine

71

2077

Midnapore Medical College

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

102

1067

Murshidabad Medical College

Andhra Pradesh

M.D. General Medicine

299

2098

GMC Kadapa

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

213

2021

GMC Ongole

Odisha

M.D. General Medicine

31

1147

SCB Medical College, Cuttack

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

352

1984

SCB Medical College, Cuttack

Punjab / Chandigarh

M.D. General Medicine

93

1975

GGS Medical College, Faridkot

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

110

925

GGS Medical College, Faridkot

Madhya Pradesh

M.D. General Medicine

377

2259

Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

782

1408

Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa

Bihar

M.D. General Medicine

762

2203

Darbhanga Medical College

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

793

2052

Darbhanga Medical College

Jammu & Kashmir

M.D. General Medicine

330

2120

Govt. Medical College, Srinagar

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

358

959

GMC Jammu / GMC Srinagar

Assam / North East

M.D. General Medicine

304

2395

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

 

M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

400

2095

Barpeta Medical College, Assam

NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling: Final Allotment Results Soon

After the window for submitting grievances regarding the NEET PG Round 1 provisional allotment result closes, the grievances will be taken into consideration when preparing the NEET PG Round 1 final allotment result. Candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents for admission after the final allotment. Those satisfied with their allotment must select the Freeze allotment option and complete the admission process. Those who wish to upgrade their choices for the second counselling round can select the Float option and upload the documents for allotted institution verification. 

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Submit Grievances Until 11:30 AM on October 24 at mcc.nic.in

IIT JAM 2027 Extended Application Window Closes Today, Apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 24, 2026, 07:51 IST
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