NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result Out, Check Allotment Status Opening and Closing Ranks

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the provisional allotment results for NEET PG Round 1 counselling. Students who have applied for the counselling round can visit the official website to check their allotment status.

Candidates have been given time until 11:30 AM today to submit grievances, if any, through the portal available on the candidate login. Candidates are required to visit the ‘Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System' on the candidate login portal and submit the queries before he deadline. Following this, the final allotment result for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2026 will be released. Students allotted seats are required to then report to the allotted colleges with all required documents.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 provisional allotment result PDF is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the allotment PDF