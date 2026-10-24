IIT JAM 2027 Extended Application Window Closes Today, Apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in
IIT JAM 2027 extended application window closes today. Students yet to submit their application form can visit the website to submit the application before the deadline.
IIT JAM 2027 Application: IIT Kharagpur will close the extended application window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 today, October 24, 2026. This is the second extension provided for candidates to apply for the entrance examination. Eligible candidates interested in applying must visit the official website to complete the application process.
As per the released schedule, the window for students to update their online application form opens on November 10, 2026. JAM 2027 is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2026. The exams will be held in two sessions. Session 1 will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and Session 2 will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
IIT JAM 2027 application window is available on the official website jam.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can also register for JAM 2027 through the direct link given below.
JAM 2027 Application - Click Here
JAM 2027 Application Process: Steps to Apply on JoAPS Portal
The official website provides a link for candidates to submit their JAM 2027 online application fee. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JAM 2027
Step 2: Click on the JOAPS portal
Step 3: Click on the registration link
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload necessary documents
Step 7: Submit the application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
JAM 2027 Application: Documents to be Uploaded
Candidates applying for the JAM 2027 must upload scanned copies of documents when filling out the online application form. Check the complete list of documents.
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X Standard (SSC) Marksheet/Certificate is required.
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A passport-size (3.5 cm Width × 4.5 cm Height)
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Signature with all CAPITAL LETTERS
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Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL)
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Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
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Scheduled Caste (SC)
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Scheduled Tribe (ST)
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A valid PwD certificate (optional) and UDID Card/Number.
JAM 2027 Correction Window to Open on November 10
The JAM 2027 application correction window will open on November 10, 2026. Students who have submitted their application form and need to make changes to their applications can log in through the portal. Details regarding the application correction process will be available on the website.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.