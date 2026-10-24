IIT JAM 2027 Extended Application Window Closes Today, Apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

IIT JAM 2027 Application: IIT Kharagpur will close the extended application window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 today, October 24, 2026. This is the second extension provided for candidates to apply for the entrance examination. Eligible candidates interested in applying must visit the official website to complete the application process.

As per the released schedule, the window for students to update their online application form opens on November 10, 2026. JAM 2027 is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2026. The exams will be held in two sessions. Session 1 will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and Session 2 will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

IIT JAM 2027 application window is available on the official website jam.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can also register for JAM 2027 through the direct link given below.