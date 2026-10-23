IIT Hyderabad to Host Photonics 2026: Check Key Speakers, Events and Details
IIT Hyderabad will host Photonics 2026, the 17th International Conference on Fibre Optics and Photonics, featuring global researchers, industry experts and special events.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is set to host Photonics 2026, the 17th International Conference on Fibre Optics and Photonics. The conference will bring together researchers, industry experts and young scientists to discuss developments in optics, fibre optics and laser technologies.
The event aims to connect academic research with industry needs and explore new opportunities in technology. It will feature plenary sessions, keynote addresses, tutorials, invited talks and special sessions.
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Photonics 2026: Check List of Speakers
The conference will feature leading researchers from international institutions. The plenary speakers include Professor Donna Strickland from the University of Waterloo, Canada; Professor Ursula Keller from ETH Zurich; and Professor Chennupati Jagadish from the Australian National University, Canberra.
The keynote speakers include David Payne from the University of Southampton, United Kingdom, and Professor Ranjan Singh from the University of Notre Dame.
Their participation will bring together experts working in different areas of optics and photonics.
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Photonics 2026 to Feature Four Special Events
The conference will organise four special events focusing on collaboration, women's participation, entrepreneurship and research development.
PhotonBridge: This platform will bring together researchers, industry leaders and technologists to discuss new developments and explore practical applications of photonics.
SheShines: This forum will highlight the contributions and achievements of women in optics. It will also provide opportunities for talks, mentorship and networking.
LaunchLight: This event will focus on startups and innovation in photonics. Discussions will cover entrepreneurship, funding opportunities, market requirements and photonics-based technologies.
InsightLab: This research clinic will provide PhD scholars with an opportunity to discuss research challenges, improve their ideas and receive feedback from experienced researchers.
Which Institutions Are Organising Photonics 2026?
IIT Hyderabad is organising the conference in association with the University of Hyderabad, the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Hyderabad.
The conference aims to encourage collaboration between academic institutions, researchers and industry professionals while supporting the development of new ideas and technologies in optics and photonics.
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