IIT Hyderabad to Host Photonics 2026: Check Key Speakers, Events and Details

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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad is set to host Photonics 2026, the 17th International Conference on Fibre Optics and Photonics. The conference will bring together researchers, industry experts and young scientists to discuss developments in optics, fibre optics and laser technologies. The event aims to connect academic research with industry needs and explore new opportunities in technology. It will feature plenary sessions, keynote addresses, tutorials, invited talks and special sessions. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class 10 LIVE: CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Exam Time Table Shortly at cbse.gov.in Photonics 2026: Check List of Speakers The conference will feature leading researchers from international institutions. The plenary speakers include Professor Donna Strickland from the University of Waterloo, Canada; Professor Ursula Keller from ETH Zurich; and Professor Chennupati Jagadish from the Australian National University, Canberra.

The keynote speakers include David Payne from the University of Southampton, United Kingdom, and Professor Ranjan Singh from the University of Notre Dame. Their participation will bring together experts working in different areas of optics and photonics. Also check: NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Check Allocation Status at mcc.nic.in Photonics 2026 to Feature Four Special Events The conference will organise four special events focusing on collaboration, women's participation, entrepreneurship and research development. PhotonBridge: This platform will bring together researchers, industry leaders and technologists to discuss new developments and explore practical applications of photonics. SheShines: This forum will highlight the contributions and achievements of women in optics. It will also provide opportunities for talks, mentorship and networking.