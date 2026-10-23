IIM Udaipur Launches One-Year MBA in Investment and Wealth Management; Check Course Details
IIM Udaipur has launched a one-year MBA in Investment and Wealth Management. Check course highlights, industry partners and career opportunities.
The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) has launched a one-year MBA programme in Investment and Wealth Management (IWM). The full-time residential programme is designed for professionals who want to build careers in investment management, private banking and financial advisory services.
According to the institute, it is the first and only IIM to offer a dedicated one-year full-time residential MBA in this specialised field. The programme has been developed in collaboration with leading investment and wealth management companies to give students both academic knowledge and practical industry experience.
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What Is the IIM Udaipur One-Year MBA Programme?
The new MBA programme focuses on investment and wealth management. In simple terms, investment management involves managing money and investments, while wealth management includes helping individuals plan, manage and grow their wealth according to their financial needs.
The programme aims to help participants understand financial markets, investment products, wealth advisory and the needs of clients. It will also focus on ethical decision-making and building trust with clients.
The course is intended for professionals who want to develop specialised skills and take up roles in the financial services industry.
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Companies Partner With IIM Udaipur for the Programme
IIM Udaipur has collaborated with several investment and wealth management firms to develop the course. These include:
|
S. No.
|
Organisation
|
1
|
360 ONE
|
2
|
ASK Private Wealth
|
3
|
Client Associates
|
4
|
IIFL Wealth
|
5
|
InCred Wealth
|
6
|
JM Financial
|
7
|
LGT Wealth India
|
8
|
Nippon India AMC
|
9
|
Nuvama Wealth
These companies will contribute to curriculum development, conduct guest lectures and workshops, and provide participants with a one-month industry immersion. This will give students an opportunity to understand how the financial services industry works in practice.
Career Opportunities After the MBA
The programme aims to prepare experienced professionals for careers in areas such as:
|
Area
|
Description
|
Asset Management
|
Managing investments such as shares, bonds and other financial assets.
|
Private Banking
|
Providing specialised banking and financial services to wealthy clients.
|
Wealth Advisory
|
Helping clients make financial and investment decisions.
|
Family Offices
|
Managing the wealth and financial affairs of wealthy families.
The course combines classroom learning with industry exposure to help participants develop the knowledge and judgement needed for these roles. However, completing the programme does not guarantee a job in any particular field.
IIM Udaipur Expands Its One-Year MBA Programmes
The new Investment and Wealth Management MBA adds to IIM Udaipur’s existing specialised one-year MBA programmes in Digital Enterprise Management and Global Supply Chain Management.
With the launch, the institute aims to offer management education that meets the changing needs of businesses and the financial services sector. Candidates interested in the new programme can visit the official website at https://iwm.iimu.ac.in/ for further information about admissions and programme details.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.