IIM Udaipur Launches One-Year MBA in Investment and Wealth Management; Check Course Details

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The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIM Udaipur) has launched a one-year MBA programme in Investment and Wealth Management (IWM). The full-time residential programme is designed for professionals who want to build careers in investment management, private banking and financial advisory services. According to the institute, it is the first and only IIM to offer a dedicated one-year full-time residential MBA in this specialised field. The programme has been developed in collaboration with leading investment and wealth management companies to give students both academic knowledge and practical industry experience. Also read: NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow; Check Allocation Status at mcc.nic.in CA Foundation Result 2026 LIVE: September Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Toppers, Pass Percentage Updates

The new MBA programme focuses on investment and wealth management. In simple terms, investment management involves managing money and investments, while wealth management includes helping individuals plan, manage and grow their wealth according to their financial needs. The programme aims to help participants understand financial markets, investment products, wealth advisory and the needs of clients. It will also focus on ethical decision-making and building trust with clients. The course is intended for professionals who want to develop specialised skills and take up roles in the financial services industry. Also check: https://www.jagranjosh.com/colleges Companies Partner With IIM Udaipur for the Programme IIM Udaipur has collaborated with several investment and wealth management firms to develop the course. These include:

S. No. Organisation 1 360 ONE 2 ASK Private Wealth 3 Client Associates 4 IIFL Wealth 5 InCred Wealth 6 JM Financial 7 LGT Wealth India 8 Nippon India AMC 9 Nuvama Wealth These companies will contribute to curriculum development, conduct guest lectures and workshops, and provide participants with a one-month industry immersion. This will give students an opportunity to understand how the financial services industry works in practice. Career Opportunities After the MBA The programme aims to prepare experienced professionals for careers in areas such as: Area Description Asset Management Managing investments such as shares, bonds and other financial assets. Private Banking Providing specialised banking and financial services to wealthy clients. Wealth Advisory Helping clients make financial and investment decisions. Family Offices Managing the wealth and financial affairs of wealthy families.