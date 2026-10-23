IIT Hyderabad PhD Admission 2027: Applications Open, Check Eligibility, Courses and Last Date
IIT Hyderabad PhD Admission 2027 applications are open for the January session until November 10. Check eligibility, courses, application steps and hostel details.
The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has started the application process for PhD admissions for the January 2027 session. Interested candidates can apply online from October 21 to November 10, 2026.
The institute is inviting applications for doctoral research programmes in several subjects, including engineering, science, technology, design and other fields. Candidates must check the eligibility criteria for their chosen department before applying.
According to the official website, the last date to submit the application is November 10, 2026, by 5 PM IST.
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IIT Hyderabad PhD Admission 2027: Important Dates
|
Particulars
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Details
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Application Start Date
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October 21, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 10, 2026
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Admission Session
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January 2027
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Application Mode
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Online
Candidates can apply through the official website: https://iith.ac.in/phdadmissions/
Three Categories of PhD Admission
IIT Hyderabad offers PhD admission through different categories. These include:
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Admission Type
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Eligibility Criteria
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Regular Admission
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For candidates who meet the academic and other requirements of the selected department.
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Special Direct Admission
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For eligible candidates with a strong academic record who meet the institute’s specific criteria.
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External Admission
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For candidates applying under the external category, including those who meet the required work experience conditions, where applicable.
The eligibility requirements differ across categories and departments. Candidates should read the official guidelines before applying.
PhD Courses Available at IIT Hyderabad
Candidates can apply for PhD programmes in several departments and research areas, including:
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S. No.
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Department / Programme
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1
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Artificial Intelligence
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2
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Biomedical Engineering
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3
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Biotechnology
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4
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Chemical Engineering
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5
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Civil Engineering
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6
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Climate Change
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7
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Computer Science and Engineering
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8
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Design
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9
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Electrical Engineering
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10
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Engineering Science
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11
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Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering
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12
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Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
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13
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Chemistry
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14
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Mathematics
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15
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Physics
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16
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Liberal Arts
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17
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Entrepreneurship and Management
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18
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Heritage Science and Technology
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19
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Greenko School of Sustainability
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20
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Centre for Interdisciplinary Programs
Candidates should check the department-wise brochure for details about research areas and specific admission conditions.
Also check: https://www.jagranjosh.com/colleges
IIT Hyderabad PhD Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria depend on the department and admission category.
For several departments, candidates with an ME/MTech, MS by Research, MS in Engineering, an integrated master's degree, MPharma, or a medical degree such as MD or MS may apply if they meet the required academic criteria.
Candidates with an MSc degree may also be eligible for certain departments. They may need a valid qualification such as GATE, CSIR, UGC, DST-Inspire, ICMR, NBHM, DBT or an equivalent examination, depending on the programme.
The institute also has separate eligibility rules for special direct admission and external admission. A first-class qualification is required for many entry routes. Therefore, candidates should check the official eligibility document for their chosen department rather than relying only on general criteria.
How to Apply for IIT Hyderabad PhD Admission 2027
Candidates can follow these steps to submit their application:
1. Visit the official website at https://iith.ac.in/phdadmissions/.
2. Open the online application portal and register using a valid email ID and password.
3. Log in and select the department for which you want to apply.
4. Fill in the required personal, educational and other details.
5. Review the application carefully and pay the applicable application fee.
6. Click on Submit Application to complete the process.
Simply saving the application is not enough. Candidates must submit it online, as incomplete or unsubmitted applications will not be considered.
Is Hostel Accommodation Available?
IIT Hyderabad states that hostel accommodation is subject to availability. Candidates should check the official admission instructions and confirm the applicable conditions rather than assume that accommodation is guaranteed.
Applicants are advised to read the latest admission notice, department brochure and eligibility document before submitting their forms.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.