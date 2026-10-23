IIT Hyderabad PhD Admission 2027: Applications Open, Check Eligibility, Courses and Last Date

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The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has started the application process for PhD admissions for the January 2027 session. Interested candidates can apply online from October 21 to November 10, 2026. The institute is inviting applications for doctoral research programmes in several subjects, including engineering, science, technology, design and other fields. Candidates must check the eligibility criteria for their chosen department before applying. According to the official website, the last date to submit the application is November 10, 2026, by 5 PM IST. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class 10 LIVE: CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Exam Time Table Shortly at cbse.gov.in IIT Hyderabad PhD Admission 2027: Important Dates Particulars Details Application Start Date October 21, 2026 Last Date to Apply November 10, 2026 Admission Session January 2027 Application Mode Online

Candidates can apply through the official website: https://iith.ac.in/phdadmissions/ Three Categories of PhD Admission IIT Hyderabad offers PhD admission through different categories. These include: Admission Type Eligibility Criteria Regular Admission For candidates who meet the academic and other requirements of the selected department. Special Direct Admission For eligible candidates with a strong academic record who meet the institute’s specific criteria. External Admission For candidates applying under the external category, including those who meet the required work experience conditions, where applicable. The eligibility requirements differ across categories and departments. Candidates should read the official guidelines before applying. PhD Courses Available at IIT Hyderabad

Candidates can apply for PhD programmes in several departments and research areas, including: S. No. Department / Programme 1 Artificial Intelligence 2 Biomedical Engineering 3 Biotechnology 4 Chemical Engineering 5 Civil Engineering 6 Climate Change 7 Computer Science and Engineering 8 Design 9 Electrical Engineering 10 Engineering Science 11 Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering 12 Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering 13 Chemistry 14 Mathematics 15 Physics 16 Liberal Arts 17 Entrepreneurship and Management 18 Heritage Science and Technology 19 Greenko School of Sustainability 20 Centre for Interdisciplinary Programs Candidates should check the department-wise brochure for details about research areas and specific admission conditions.

Also check: https://www.jagranjosh.com/colleges IIT Hyderabad PhD Eligibility Criteria The eligibility criteria depend on the department and admission category. For several departments, candidates with an ME/MTech, MS by Research, MS in Engineering, an integrated master's degree, MPharma, or a medical degree such as MD or MS may apply if they meet the required academic criteria. Candidates with an MSc degree may also be eligible for certain departments. They may need a valid qualification such as GATE, CSIR, UGC, DST-Inspire, ICMR, NBHM, DBT or an equivalent examination, depending on the programme. The institute also has separate eligibility rules for special direct admission and external admission. A first-class qualification is required for many entry routes. Therefore, candidates should check the official eligibility document for their chosen department rather than relying only on general criteria.