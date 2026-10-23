AIBE 22 Exam Date 2026: Registration Closes on October 27, Check Admit Card Date and Other Details

News

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 on October 27, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the examination must complete their application forms through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, before the deadline. Candidates can pay the application fee until October 28, 2026. The application correction window will remain open until October 30, 2026. Applicants should complete the registration process on time and check their details carefully before submitting the form. The AIBE 22 examination is scheduled to take place on November 29, 2026. The admit card is expected to be released on November 14, 2026. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class 10 LIVE: CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Exam Time Table Shortly at cbse.gov.in

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates Candidates should note the following important dates for AIBE 22: Event Date Last date to register October 27, 2026 Last date to pay the application fee October 28, 2026 Last date to correct the application form October 30, 2026 Admit card release date November 14, 2026 AIBE 22 exam date November 29, 2026 November 29, 2026 How to Apply for AIBE 22 Registration 2026 Candidates who have not yet applied can follow these steps to complete their registration: 1. Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on the AIBE 22 registration link.

3. Register using the required details, including your mobile number and email address.

4. Log in using the credentials created during registration.

5. Fill in the application form with your personal, educational and enrolment details.

6. Upload the required photograph, signature and other documents.

7. Pay the application fee using the available payment options.

8. Check all the information entered in the form and submit it.

9. Download the confirmation page and save the payment receipt for future reference.