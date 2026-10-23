AIBE 22 Exam Date 2026: Registration Closes on October 27, Check Admit Card Date and Other Details
AIBE 22 Exam 2026 is scheduled for November 29. Check the registration deadline, fee payment date, correction window, admit card release and application steps.
The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 on October 27, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the examination must complete their application forms through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, before the deadline.
Candidates can pay the application fee until October 28, 2026. The application correction window will remain open until October 30, 2026. Applicants should complete the registration process on time and check their details carefully before submitting the form.
The AIBE 22 examination is scheduled to take place on November 29, 2026. The admit card is expected to be released on November 14, 2026.
Also read:
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Class 10 LIVE: CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Exam Time Table Shortly at cbse.gov.in
AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates
Candidates should note the following important dates for AIBE 22:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Last date to register
|
October 27, 2026
|
Last date to pay the application fee
|
October 28, 2026
|
Last date to correct the application form
|
October 30, 2026
|
Admit card release date
|
November 14, 2026
|
AIBE 22 exam date
|November 29, 2026
November 29, 2026
How to Apply for AIBE 22 Registration 2026
Candidates who have not yet applied can follow these steps to complete their registration:
1. Visit the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.
2. Click on the AIBE 22 registration link.
3. Register using the required details, including your mobile number and email address.
4. Log in using the credentials created during registration.
5. Fill in the application form with your personal, educational and enrolment details.
6. Upload the required photograph, signature and other documents.
7. Pay the application fee using the available payment options.
8. Check all the information entered in the form and submit it.
9. Download the confirmation page and save the payment receipt for future reference.
Candidates should ensure that all details are correct before submitting the form.
AIBE 22 Exam Pattern 2026
The All India Bar Examination tests candidates’ knowledge of different areas of law. The examination uses multiple-choice questions, in which candidates select the correct answer from the given options.
According to the details provided, AIBE 22 will have 100 questions covering 19 subjects. The syllabus includes subjects such as constitutional law, criminal law, civil procedure, family law, administrative law and company law.
Candidates should check the official AIBE 22 syllabus for the complete list of subjects, question distribution, marking scheme and examination guidelines.
AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026
The AIBE 22 admit card is scheduled to be released on November 14, 2026. Registered candidates will be able to download it from the official website.
After downloading the admit card, candidates should check their name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time and other instructions. They should also keep a printed copy of the admit card and carry the required identity documents on the day of the examination.
Candidates are advised to visit the official BCI website regularly for updates regarding the application process, admit card and examination.
Read:
WB NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Out Today, Download PDF at wbmcc.nic.in
UP School Holiday: Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad Closed Today for MLC Election
Kerala University to Offer 6-month Paid Apprenticeships for FYUGP Students
AP Inter Timetable 2027 Released: BIEAP 1st and 2nd Year Theory and Practical Exam Datesheet Out at bieap.gov.in
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.