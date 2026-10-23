WB NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Out Today, Download PDF at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET UG Stray Vacancy Allotment 2026: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the provisional seat allotment result for WB NEET UG counselling 2026 stray vacancy round today, October 23, 2026. According to the schedule released, the stray vacancy round allotment result will be available by 12 PM on the official website. Students who have submitted applications can visit the official website to download the allotment result.

Earlier, the medical council released the list of eligible candidates for the WB NEET stray vacancy round. Based on the list, eligible candidates were given time to submit their choices for the stray vacancy round allotment. The provisional allotment result will be available on the official website. As per the schedule, candidates allotted seats need to report to the allotted colleges for admission from 2 pm to 6 pm on October 23 and 24, and on October 26, 2026, from 10 am to 4 pm. Candidates reporting need to carry all relevant documents with them.