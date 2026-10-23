WB NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Out Today, Download PDF at wbmcc.nic.in
WB NEET UG counselling 2926 provisional seat allotment result for the stray vacancy round will be released online soon. Canddiates can download the allotment result and report to the colleges for admissions with the necessary documents.
WB NEET UG Stray Vacancy Allotment 2026: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the provisional seat allotment result for WB NEET UG counselling 2026 stray vacancy round today, October 23, 2026. According to the schedule released, the stray vacancy round allotment result will be available by 12 PM on the official website. Students who have submitted applications can visit the official website to download the allotment result.
Earlier, the medical council released the list of eligible candidates for the WB NEET stray vacancy round. Based on the list, eligible candidates were given time to submit their choices for the stray vacancy round allotment. The provisional allotment result will be available on the official website. As per the schedule, candidates allotted seats need to report to the allotted colleges for admission from 2 pm to 6 pm on October 23 and 24, and on October 26, 2026, from 10 am to 4 pm. Candidates reporting need to carry all relevant documents with them.
WB NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon)
WB NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Allotment: Steps to Download
The NEET UG stray vacancy round allotment result will be released online soon. To download the allotment PDF, students must visit the official website. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of WB NEET counselling
Step 2: Click on UG NEET counselling
Step 3: Click on Stray Vacancy Provisional Allotment Result
Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
After the stray vacancy round seat allotment result is out, students allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges for admission. Taking admission in the allotted colleges is mandatory for those who participated in the stray vacancy round. Candidates also need to carry with them the allotment letter, originals and photocopies of all relevant documents along with passport-size photographs.
The following documents are required for admissions
- NEET UG 2026 admit card and rank card
- Class 10 certificate or proof of date of birth
- Class 12 marksheet and passing certificate
- Allotment letter
- Valid identity proof
- Domicile and category certificates, wherever applicable
- Other documents required for the relevant quota or institution
- Proof of payment of the prescribed admission fee
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.