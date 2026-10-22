WB NEET UG Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result 2026 on October 23; Check MBBS, BDS Admission Details

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will announce the West Bengal NEET UG stray vacancy seat allotment result 2026 on October 23. Candidates who registered for the online stray vacancy round and completed the prescribed verification and choice-filling process will be able to check their allotment status through the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

The stray vacancy round is being conducted for undergraduate medical and dental admissions in West Bengal. Eligible candidates can be considered for available MBBS and BDS seats under the applicable state quota, management quota and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota, depending on the participating institution and seat category.

WB NEET UG Stray Vacancy Result 2026: Important Dates

Candidates should note the following dates for the West Bengal NEET UG online stray vacancy round.