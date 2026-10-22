WB NEET UG Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result 2026 on October 23; Check MBBS, BDS Admission Details
WB NEET UG stray vacancy seat allotment result 2026 will be released on October 23 at wbmcc.nic.in. Check the result date, counselling schedule, reporting dates and admission process.
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will announce the West Bengal NEET UG stray vacancy seat allotment result 2026 on October 23. Candidates who registered for the online stray vacancy round and completed the prescribed verification and choice-filling process will be able to check their allotment status through the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.
The stray vacancy round is being conducted for undergraduate medical and dental admissions in West Bengal. Eligible candidates can be considered for available MBBS and BDS seats under the applicable state quota, management quota and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota, depending on the participating institution and seat category.
WB NEET UG Stray Vacancy Result 2026: Important Dates
Candidates should note the following dates for the West Bengal NEET UG online stray vacancy round.
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Event
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Date
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Online registration
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October 16, 2026
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Online fee payment
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October 16, 2026
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Candidate verification
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October 17, 2026
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Publication of verified candidates list and seat matrix
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October 17, 2026, after 5 pm
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Online choice filling and locking
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October 17 to 18, 2026
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Stray vacancy seat allotment result
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October 23, 2026, by 12 noon
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Reporting and admission
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October 23 to 26, 2026, as per the notified timings
How to Check WB NEET UG Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result 2026?
- Visit the official website, wbmcc.nic.in
- Open the UG Medical and Dental Counselling section
- Look for the link related to the NEET UG 2026 online stray vacancy seat allotment result
- Click the relevant link and enter the required login credentials, if asked
- Check the allotted college, course and admission status displayed on the portal
- Download or print the allotment details for future reference
WB NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2026: Reporting and Admission
Candidates who are allotted seats in the online stray vacancy round must report for admission within the specified period. As per the notified schedule, the reporting window begins on October 23 and continues through October 26, 2026, with different timings on the scheduled days.
Candidates must carry their original documents, pay the prescribed college fee and complete physical document verification. Admission will be confirmed only after the relevant verification and other formalities have been completed successfully.
For candidates allotted seats in private medical colleges, the admission process will be conducted at the designated government medical colleges in Kolkata, according to the applicable WBMCC instructions. For private dental colleges, the designated admission venue is Dr R Ahmed Dental College.
Documents Required for WB NEET UG Stray Vacancy Admission
Candidates should prepare the documents specified in the official counselling instructions. These may include:
- NEET UG 2026 admit card and rank card
- Class 10 certificate or proof of date of birth
- Class 12 marksheet and passing certificate
- Allotment letter
- Valid identity proof
- Domicile and category certificates, wherever applicable
- Other documents required for the relevant quota or institution
- Proof of payment of the prescribed admission fee
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.