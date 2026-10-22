IIT Madras Launches UDYOG Finishing School for Biotechnology Graduates: Check Eligibility, Training Details
IIT Madras has launched UDYOG, a finishing school for biotechnology and allied discipline students. Check eligibility, training stages, important dates and registration details.
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched an industry-oriented finishing school, UDYOG (Upskilling and Development for Young Graduates), to equip biotechnology and biomanufacturing students with practical, industry-relevant skills.
The IITM-Biofoundry Finishing School- UDYOG aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements through online coursework, laboratory training, pilot-scale exposure and industry internship opportunities.
The programme is being launched through SynBioME- the IIT Madras-TICEL Biofoundry and is designed for students pursuing biotechnology and allied disciplines across India.
IIT Madras UDYOG: Who Can Apply?
The finishing school is open to pre-final-year and final-year students pursuing:
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BTech in Biotechnology and allied disciplines
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MTech in Biotechnology and allied disciplines
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MSc in Biotechnology and allied disciplines
Students enrolled in colleges and institutes across India can participate in the programme.
IIT Madras UDYOG Training Structure
The UDYOG finishing school will follow a three-stage training pathway.
Stage 1: Online Learning
The first stage will consist of three months of online learning delivered through IIT Madras' Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). The programme will also include lectures by industry experts and demonstration videos covering industrial practices.
Stage 2: Hands-on Laboratory Training
Students who successfully complete the online component will be considered for a four-week intensive hands-on training programme at the IIT Madras Biofoundry. This stage will provide participants with practical exposure to laboratory processes and biomanufacturing workflows.
Stage 3: Industry Exposure
Selected participants may subsequently get opportunities to interact with industry partners and participate in interviews for long-term internships, providing a potential pathway from academic training to workplace experience.
IIT Madras UDYOG Important Dates
The first batch of the IIT Madras UDYOG finishing school is scheduled to commence on January 18, 2027. The early-bird registration deadline is December 15, 2026.
The initiative comes amid growing demand for professionals with practical expertise in industrial processes, analytical techniques, process development and regulatory practices as India's biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sectors expand.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.