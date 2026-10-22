IIT Madras Launches UDYOG Finishing School for Biotechnology Graduates: Check Eligibility, Training Details

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has launched an industry-oriented finishing school, UDYOG (Upskilling and Development for Young Graduates), to equip biotechnology and biomanufacturing students with practical, industry-relevant skills.

The IITM-Biofoundry Finishing School- UDYOG aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements through online coursework, laboratory training, pilot-scale exposure and industry internship opportunities.

The programme is being launched through SynBioME- the IIT Madras-TICEL Biofoundry and is designed for students pursuing biotechnology and allied disciplines across India.

IIT Madras UDYOG: Who Can Apply?

The finishing school is open to pre-final-year and final-year students pursuing: