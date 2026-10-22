Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Merit List Out at ug.neetrajasthan.com
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Board, Rajasthan, has published the Stray Vacancy Round Provisional State Merit List at ug.neetrajasthan.com. Candidates can check their state merit rank and proceed with choice filling. Seat allotment results will be declared on October 22, 2026, followed by document verification and institute reporting.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: The Provisional State Merit List for the Stray Vacancy Round for MBBS & BDS admissions in all state universities in Rajasthan through the NEET UG MDADA Board has been announced by the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Board, Rajasthan. All those students who took part in the last admission round can now check their state merit rank, roll number, category information, and overall qualification status through the official portal available at ug.neetrajasthan.com. With the announcement of the state merit list, students can now proceed with the process of choice filling and locking of seats in which they want to get admission.
Allotment of seats will be done taking into consideration state merit rank of candidates, category reservation, availability of seats in stray vacancy seat matrix, and locking preference of candidates. Once the provisional seat allotment list is declared, candidates have to download their seat allotment letter from the official portal and also undergo document verification along with fee payment in allotted college within the specified reporting date.
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Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: Key Highlights & Stray Vacancy Round Schedule
Below are the key highlights & stray vacancy round schedule for the Rajasthan NEET UG 2026:
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Activity
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Important Dates & Timings
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Provisional State Merit List Publication
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October 20, 2026
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Choice Filling Window
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October 19–21, 2026
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Choice Auto-Locking Deadline
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October 21, 2026 (11:45 PM)
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Provisional Seat Allotment Result
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October 22, 2026
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Allotment Letter Download & Reporting
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October 22–26, 2026
How to Download the Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Provisional State Merit List for the Stray Vacancy Round?
To download the rajasthan neet ug 2026 provisional state merit list for stray vacancy round, follow the steps given below:
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Go to the Official Website ug.neetrajasthan.com.
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Find Notification Link: Find the link named "Provisional State Merit List (Stray Vacancy Round)" in the notifications panel.
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Open and View PDF File: The combined merit list PDF file will be opened containing state ranking, roll numbers, NEET UG percentile and more.
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Find Your Result: Use Ctrl + F to find your NEET UG roll number or your name.
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Download for Future Reference: Download the merit list PDF file for future use.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.