Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Merit List Out at ug.neetrajasthan.com

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026: The Provisional State Merit List for the Stray Vacancy Round for MBBS & BDS admissions in all state universities in Rajasthan through the NEET UG MDADA Board has been announced by the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Board, Rajasthan. All those students who took part in the last admission round can now check their state merit rank, roll number, category information, and overall qualification status through the official portal available at ug.neetrajasthan.com. With the announcement of the state merit list, students can now proceed with the process of choice filling and locking of seats in which they want to get admission.

Allotment of seats will be done taking into consideration state merit rank of candidates, category reservation, availability of seats in stray vacancy seat matrix, and locking preference of candidates. Once the provisional seat allotment list is declared, candidates have to download their seat allotment letter from the official portal and also undergo document verification along with fee payment in allotted college within the specified reporting date.