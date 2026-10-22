VITEEE 2027 Exam Pattern Revised: Test Duration Reduced to 2 Hours, Sectional Timers Introduced
VITEEE 2027: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has revised the exam pattern for the computer-based VITEEE 2027 B.Tech entrance test. The exam duration is reduced from 2.5 hours to 2 hours (120 minutes) with 100 MCQs carrying 400 marks. Strict sectional timers have been introduced: Mathematics/Biology (40 questions, 50 mins), Physics and Chemistry (25 questions each, 30 mins each), and English and Aptitude (5 questions each, 10 mins each). Once a section timer expires, responses auto-lock and candidates cannot return to previous questions. Correct answers award +4 marks, while incorrect answers deduct 1 mark (-1). The exam will be held from April 27 to May 2, 2027, with applications closing on March 31 at viteee.vit.ac.in.
VITEEE 2027: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially announced an update in the examination pattern for VITEEE 2027 B.Tech entrance examination. According to the revised pattern, the duration of the examination has been cut from 2.5 hours (150 minutes) to 2 hours (120 minutes). Besides reducing the duration of the examination, the total number of questions has also been reduced to 100 multiple choice questions worth a maximum of 400 marks. One other important addition to the computer based test is sectional timers which will require students to complete each particular section within the allocated time frame.
In this respect, Mathematics or Biology will comprise of 40 questions with 50 minutes while Physics and Chemistry will comprise of 25 questions each with 30 minutes while Aptitude and English will comprise of 5 questions each and 10 minutes respectively. After the completion of each section's timer, the answers will be automatically saved and locked and students cannot go back to previous questions once the timer elapses for a particular section. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers while one mark will be deducted for wrong answers. The exam is expected to be conducted between 27th April and 2nd May, 2027.
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VITEEE 2027 Exam Pattern
The scoring pattern for the candidates is such that they will earn four marks for each right answer, whereas a single mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.
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Exam pattern: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Time period: 120 minutes (2 hours) -revised
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Number of questions: 100 -revised
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Marks: 400 -revised
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Scheme of marking: 4 marks for each right answer and 1 negative mark for each wrong answer
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Type of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
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Time counters for sections: New this year, time limits for each section have been introduced
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Language of question paper: English
VITEEE 2027 Exam Pattern: Distribution of Sections & Section Limits
After the time allotted for a certain section runs out, all the answers attempted in that particular section will be locked and cannot be attempted again.
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Subject
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Number of Questions
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Maximum Marks
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Allotment Time Limit
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Mathematics / Biology
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40 Questions
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160 Marks
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50 Minutes
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Physics
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25 Questions
|
100 Marks
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30 Minutes
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Chemistry
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25 Questions
|
100 Marks
|
30 Minutes
|
English
|
5 Questions
|
20 Marks
|
10 Minutes
|
Aptitude
|
5 Questions
|
20 Marks
|
10 Minutes
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Total
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100 Questions
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400 Marks
|
120 Minutes
VITEEE 2027 Exam Pattern: Check the section-wise exam pattern
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Mathematics: 40 questions – 160 marks; time limit per section: 50 minutes
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Physics: 25 questions – 100 marks; time limit per section: 30 minutes
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Chemistry: 25 questions – 100 marks; time limit per section: 30 minutes
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English: 5 questions – 20 marks; time limit per section: 10 minutes
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Aptitude: 5 questions – 20 marks; time limit per section: As mentioned in the notification
VIT University will organize VITEEE 2027 from April 27 to May 2. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for VITEEE 2027 through the official website: viteee.vit.ac.in before March 31. The new centres for VITEEE 2027 include Chirala, Ongole, Mapusa, Vijayawada, Bilaspur, and Cuttack.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.