VITEEE 2027 Exam Pattern Revised: Test Duration Reduced to 2 Hours, Sectional Timers Introduced

VITEEE 2027: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has officially announced an update in the examination pattern for VITEEE 2027 B.Tech entrance examination. According to the revised pattern, the duration of the examination has been cut from 2.5 hours (150 minutes) to 2 hours (120 minutes). Besides reducing the duration of the examination, the total number of questions has also been reduced to 100 multiple choice questions worth a maximum of 400 marks. One other important addition to the computer based test is sectional timers which will require students to complete each particular section within the allocated time frame.

In this respect, Mathematics or Biology will comprise of 40 questions with 50 minutes while Physics and Chemistry will comprise of 25 questions each with 30 minutes while Aptitude and English will comprise of 5 questions each and 10 minutes respectively. After the completion of each section's timer, the answers will be automatically saved and locked and students cannot go back to previous questions once the timer elapses for a particular section. Four marks will be awarded for correct answers while one mark will be deducted for wrong answers. The exam is expected to be conducted between 27th April and 2nd May, 2027.