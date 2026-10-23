FMGE October 2026 Application Correction Deadline Extended to October 23, Make Changes at nbe.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has extended the window for applicants to correct their forms. As per the notification, candidates can submit missing documents and update images in their application form until 2 PM today, October 23, 2026.

It must be noted that the documents can only be submitted through the Document Scrutiny Portal, while images can only be updated through the Image Scrutiny Portal, which can be accessed through applicant login on the official website of NBEMS. It must also be noted that candidates who fail to rectify the deficiencies in their applications by the last date prescribed for

rectification will be declared ineligible. No further opportunity to submit documents/images

Will be given. The FMGE 2026 Admit Card will not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination.