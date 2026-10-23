FMGE October 2026 Application Correction Deadline Extended to October 23, Make Changes at nbe.edu.in
FMGE October 2026 application correction window extended. Candidates can make changes to documents and images through the respective portals available in the candidate login until 2 PM today
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has extended the window for applicants to correct their forms. As per the notification, candidates can submit missing documents and update images in their application form until 2 PM today, October 23, 2026.
It must be noted that the documents can only be submitted through the Document Scrutiny Portal, while images can only be updated through the Image Scrutiny Portal, which can be accessed through applicant login on the official website of NBEMS. It must also be noted that candidates who fail to rectify the deficiencies in their applications by the last date prescribed for
rectification will be declared ineligible. No further opportunity to submit documents/images
Will be given. The FMGE 2026 Admit Card will not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination.
FMGE Application Correction Official Notification - Click Here
The FMGE October 2026 examination is scheduled for October 31, 2026. The admit card will be available for download from October 27, 2026. Candidates must note that the FMGE City intimation slip has already been issued on October 20, 2026. Students who have applied for the exam can check their allotted exam city and make necessary arrangements for the exam day. Details regarding the exam centre will only be mentioned on the FMGE admit card, which will be issued later next week. Students appearing for the FMGE 2026 exams must make sure they download and keep a copy of the FMGE admit card with them to be produced at the exam centre on the day of the exam.
How to Make Changes in FMGE 2026 Application Form
The link for students to make changes to the FMGE application form is available online. As mentioned, the documents must be changed only through the document scrutiny portal, while the images can be changed through the image scrutiny portal. Follow the steps given to make the necessary changes
Step 1: Visit the official website of FMGE
Step 2: Click on Login
Step 3: Click on the document scrutiny/ image scrutiny link
Step 4: Make the necessary changes
Step 5: Save and click on Submit
Also Read: FMGE October 2026 Admit Card Out On October 27, Exam On October 31: Check Download Steps
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.