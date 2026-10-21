FMGE October 2026 Admit Card Out On October 27, Exam On October 31: Check Download Steps
The FMGE October 2026 admit card is scheduled to be released on October 27 at natboard.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the screening test on October 31 can check the hall ticket download process and important exam-day instructions here.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session on October 27. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website nbe.edu.in.
The examination will take place on October 31, 2026. Candidates should download their admit cards as soon as they become available and check all the details printed on them before the examination.
FMGE October 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates
Candidates should keep the following dates in mind to avoid missing any important updates.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Exam city intimation slip
|
October 20, 2026
|
Admit card release
|
October 27, 2026
|
FMGE October 2026 examination
|
October 31, 2026
|
Expected result deadline
|
November 30, 2026
The exam city intimation slip has already been released. It informs candidates about their allotted examination city, while the admit card will provide details such as the examination centre address and other important instructions. The city slip cannot be used as an entry pass for the examination.
How to Download the FMGE October 2026 Admit Card
Once NBEMS activates the admit card link, candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:
- Visit the official website nbe.edu.in .
- Open the examinations section and select FMGE.
- Find the link for the October 2026 examination session.
- Open the candidate login page.
- Enter the required login details to access the account.
- Click on the FMGE October 2026 admit card link.
- Check the details mentioned on the hall ticket.
- Download the admit card and save a copy for future reference.
- Take a printout to carry to the examination centre.
Candidates should use the official NBEMS website for the download link and any updates related to the examination.
Direct Link To NBEMS FMGE Website
Details to Check on the FMGE Hall Ticket
After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully review the information printed on it. Important details include:
- Candidate’s name and other personal details
- Roll number or application-related information
- Examination date and reporting time
- Examination centre address
- Photograph and other identification details
- Instructions to be followed on the examination day
If any information appears incorrect, candidates should contact NBEMS through its official communication channels for guidance.
FMGE October 2026 Exam Day Instructions
Candidates should carry a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo identity document to the examination centre. They should also read the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket and follow the reporting time specified by the examination authority.
It is important to check the exact centre address in advance and plan the journey accordingly. Candidates should not rely on the city intimation slip alone for the centre location.
With the examination scheduled for October 31, candidates should keep checking the official NBEMS website for the admit card link and any further announcements.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.