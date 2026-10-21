FMGE October 2026 Admit Card Out On October 27, Exam On October 31: Check Download Steps

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session on October 27. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website nbe.edu.in.

The examination will take place on October 31, 2026. Candidates should download their admit cards as soon as they become available and check all the details printed on them before the examination.

FMGE October 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates

Candidates should keep the following dates in mind to avoid missing any important updates.