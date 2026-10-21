JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2026 Round 4 Seat Allotment Released, Here’s How To Download

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the round 4 seat allotment result for Pharmacy 2026 admissions today, October 21. Candidates who participated in the fourth round of counseling process can check and download their allotment letter on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must select the freeze/float option through the candidate login and pay the security fee. The freeze option means that the candidate has accepted his seat, while the float option allows students to retain their seat alongside allowing them to participate in the next counselling round.

How To Download JEECUP 2026 Pharmacy Round 4 Seat Allotment?