JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2026 Round 4 Seat Allotment Released, Here’s How To Download
The JEEUCP Pharmacy 2026 round 3 seat allotment has been released today, October 21. Candidates can download the seat allotment letter through the candidate login link on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in or through the direct link provided here.
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the round 4 seat allotment result for Pharmacy 2026 admissions today, October 21. Candidates who participated in the fourth round of counseling process can check and download their allotment letter on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Candidates who have been allotted a seat must select the freeze/float option through the candidate login and pay the security fee. The freeze option means that the candidate has accepted his seat, while the float option allows students to retain their seat alongside allowing them to participate in the next counselling round.
How To Download JEECUP 2026 Pharmacy Round 4 Seat Allotment?
- Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on “Round 4 Seat Allotment Result for JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2026,” under “Candidate Activity Board.”
- Enter your application number and password and click on “Sign in.”
- Your round 4 seat allotment will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Direct Link To Download JEECUP Pharmacy 2026 Round 4 Seat Allotment - Click Here
The document verification process will take place between October 22 and October 24, 2026.
JEECUP Round 5 Counselling 2026: Important Dates
The JEECUP Round 5 seat allotment choice-filling will begin on October 25 and close on October 26, 2026. The round 5 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on October 27, 2026.
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Event
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Date
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Round 4 seat allotment result
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October 21, 2026
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Freeze/Float selection and security fee payment
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October 22 to 24, 2026
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Document verification
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October 22 to 24, 2026
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Round 5 choice filling
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October 25 to 26, 2026
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Round 5 seat allotment
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October 27, 2026
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.