GATE 2027 Application Form Correction Window: Opening Date, Editable Details And Mistakes To Avoid

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will close the GATE 2027 application rectification window on October 31, 2026, after extending the deadline from October 21. During this process, the respective zonal offices scrutinise candidates’ applications to identify discrepancies.

Candidates should regularly check their registered email IDs or log in to the GOAPS portal to find out whether their applications have been verified and accepted or marked as defective.

When Will The GATE 2027 Application Form Correction Window Open?

The GATE 2027 application form correction window is expected to open after October 31, 2026, once candidates have been informed about their application status. Candidates should follow the official GATE 2027 website for updates regarding the correction process.