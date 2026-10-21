Top Class Education Scheme: Financial Aid For SC Students Pursuing Higher Education, Check Details
The Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students offers financial assistance for higher education after Class 12. Students can apply on the official websites dosje.gov.in and scholarships.gov.in. Check eligibility criteria, scholarship benefits and application details.
The Government of India’s Top Class Education Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) Students provides financial assistance to eligible students pursuing higher education after Class 12. The scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to help students access quality education at selected premier institutions across the country.
Top Class Education Scheme: Eligibility and Benefits for SC Students
The Central Government’s Top Class Education Scheme supports meritorious students from Scheduled Caste (SC) communities who want to pursue higher education at selected institutions. The scheme covers eligible students studying beyond Class 12 and provides financial assistance for educational expenses.
Implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the scheme is designed to improve access to quality higher education for students from families with limited financial resources. According to the Ministry’s June 2026 update, students with an annual family income of up to Rs. 8 lakh may be eligible for support under the scheme.
Top Class Education Scheme: What Does It Cover?
The scheme provides financial assistance for several education-related expenses, including tuition fees, living expenses, books, computers and other academic requirements. Students can pursue courses at participating premier institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Law Universities (NLUs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).
The scholarship is intended for eligible students admitted to institutions notified under the scheme. Admission to a participating institution alone does not guarantee that a student will receive the scholarship, as eligibility conditions and the number of available slots also apply.
Top Class Education Scheme: Eligibility Criteria
Students should check the following key conditions before applying:
- Category: The scheme is intended for students belonging to Scheduled Caste communities.
- Family income: The annual family income should generally not exceed ₹8 lakh.
- Admission: Students must secure admission to an eligible course at an institution notified under the scheme.
- Selection: Scholarships are subject to the scheme’s selection criteria and the number of slots available at participating institutions.
How To Apply for the Top Class Education Scheme?
Students can visit the official website dosje.gov.in to apply for the scholarship scheme.
The portal currently lists the Central Sector Scholarship of Top Class Education for SC Students with applications open from June 1 to October 31, 2026. The listed deadlines for defective application verification and institute verification are November 15, 2026, while the final verification deadline for the designated officers is November 30, 2026.
Official Guidelines For The Scheme
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.