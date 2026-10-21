Top Class Education Scheme: Financial Aid For SC Students Pursuing Higher Education, Check Details

The Government of India’s Top Class Education Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) Students provides financial assistance to eligible students pursuing higher education after Class 12. The scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to help students access quality education at selected premier institutions across the country.

Top Class Education Scheme: Eligibility and Benefits for SC Students

The Central Government’s Top Class Education Scheme supports meritorious students from Scheduled Caste (SC) communities who want to pursue higher education at selected institutions. The scheme covers eligible students studying beyond Class 12 and provides financial assistance for educational expenses.

Implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the scheme is designed to improve access to quality higher education for students from families with limited financial resources. According to the Ministry’s June 2026 update, students with an annual family income of up to Rs. 8 lakh may be eligible for support under the scheme.