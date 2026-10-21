School Holiday 2026: Telangana Declares October 26 An Optional Holiday, Will Schools Remain Closed?
Telangana has declared October 26 an optional holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Syed Mohammad Juanpuri. Check whether schools will remain closed and if students can expect a long weekend.
The Telangana government has declared October 26 (Monday) an optional holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Syed Mohammad Juanpuri Mahdi MA’UD (A.S.). The announcement has raised questions about whether schools across the state will remain closed on the day.
The date falls on a Monday, following the regular Saturday and Sunday break for schools that observe a five-day or six-day schedule with Sundays off.
Telangana School Holiday 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed on October 26?
Schools across Telangana may observe October 26 as a holiday, but the government’s declaration of an optional holiday does not make the closure mandatory for every institution.
The day has been listed as an optional holiday in the Telangana government’s official holiday calendar. Government employees may avail themselves of such holidays according to the applicable rules and their permitted number of optional leaves.
For schools, the decision to remain closed may depend on the instructions issued by the education department or the respective school authorities. Students and parents should contact their schools, teachers or principals to confirm whether classes will be suspended on October 26.
They should also look out for an official notice from their school before making plans for the day.
Telangana Students To Get a Three-Day Long Break?
Students may get an extended break if their schools declare October 26 a holiday. Since the date falls on a Monday, the regular Sunday holiday and the preceding Saturday break at schools that observe it could provide students with a longer weekend.
However, the possibility of a three-day break depends on the school’s weekly schedule and whether it announces a holiday for October 26. Students should confirm the decision with their respective institutions rather than assume that all schools will remain closed.
What Does Optional Holiday Mean?
An optional holiday is a holiday that eligible employees may choose to take, subject to the applicable government rules. Unlike a general holiday, it does not automatically require all government offices and institutions to remain closed.
The list of optional holidays allows eligible employees to observe certain religious, cultural or other occasions of their choice. The number of optional holidays that an employee can avail themselves of may be limited by the relevant rules.
In the case of schools, an optional holiday listed in the government calendar does not necessarily mean that every school must suspend classes. The applicable instructions and the decision of the school authorities determine whether students will get the day off.
Telangana School Holidays In November, December 2026
The official government calendar of Telangana states four general holidays in November and December, 2026. They are:
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Occasion
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Holiday Date
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Deepavali
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November 8, 2026
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Kartika Purnima/ Guru Nanak's Jayanthi
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November 24, 2026
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Christmas
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December 25, 2026
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Next day of Christmas (Boxing Day)
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December 26, 2026
What Are General Holidays?
General holidays are officially declared holidays during which government offices and other covered institutions generally remain closed, subject to the applicable rules and any specific exceptions.
Unlike optional holidays, general holidays are not usually left to individual employees to choose. Schools may follow the general holiday calendar issued by the state government, along with any separate instructions from the education department.
Students and parents should refer to the official holiday calendar and school announcements to confirm closures and avoid confusion over optional holidays.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.